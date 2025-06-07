Good news, you know— the stuff you never hear about these days.

Well, I stumbled onto a really good news story this week that I want to share, so a few more people will hear about it. It’s not the kind of story that will go viral overnight and swamp the internet users around the world. But it’s a really good story.

Jason Mutterer, principal of Summit High School of Mansfield, Texas, sat down and did a very tedious job for about 24 hours recently. He hand wrote 443 letters to each graduating senior with the Class of 2025.

With each heartfelt note, he included a single dollar bill in the envelope.

He hoped for a big impact with his small token.

“I’ve done a small act of kindness by providing each of you with a handwritten letter and a dollar,” he said to the class during graduation ceremonies. Speaking directly to the students, he added, “But 443 random acts of kindness can start a ripple of positivity and make an impactful change.”

Coach Mutt, as he is called, said his goal was to show his students that individual kindness matters, and that collective compassion can create meaningful change in the world. And, it was a challenge to go out into the world and pay it forward.

Wouldn’t it be nice if just one of the students took Coach Mutt’s message to heart. I’m betting more than that will.

Let’s Go Back…

Here’s a similar story from about a hundred years ago.

Martha Berry was a young Georgia woman who started educating and training the children of poor landowners and tenant farmers in her area near Rome Georgia. She scraped every penny she could find to keep her dreams alive.

One day she approached Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company, and asked him for contribution to her work.

Mr. Ford obliged, pulling from his pocket a dime, which he handed to Ms. Berry.

Undiscouraged, she invested the dime into seed peanuts, and she and her students raised a healthy crop of peanuts which they were able to sell. After the harvest she returned to see Mr. Ford.

“Here’s the dime you gave me last year,” she said as she handed him a coin. She then told him of the profit they had realized from his gift.

Mr. Ford was impressed; so much so, that over the next several years he gave millions of dollars to her schools, which grew to become Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga. It’s nationally recognized for academic excellence and extrordinary value. It has about 2,100 students.

Rockefeller Dimes

While we are on the subject of dollars and dimes, another great story is how John D. Rockefeller handed out dimes to people he met.

Legend has it that Mr. Rockefeller carried around a bag of brand new dimes and he gave one to everyone he met, even other millionaires.

The story goes that Mr. Rockefeller, one of the richest men ever, gave away more than $35,000 in dimes — 350,000 dimes. For a child, a dime bought a good mouthful of candy in those days.

People still have the dime Mr. Rockefeller gave to a family member. It’s handed down generation to generation.

At Mr. Rockefeller’s grave in Cleveland, visitors often leave shiny dimes on the obelisk.

A devout Baptist, Mr. Rockefeller made sure to attend Church on Sunday and prayer meetings during the week. He practiced the Biblical admonition of tithing, giving at least 10 percent of his income away.

According to AI, a dime in the 1920s would be worth about $16 today. So Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, or Elon Musk could easily hand out a crisp $20 bill to everyone he meets.

The Latest Mr. Rockefeller

I have met John D. Rockefeller IV on several occasions when he was Governor of West Virginia and when he was the U.S. Senator representing the state. He was more inclined to hand out government funds that his own.

