A lot of churches have posted this sign in their front yard over the years:

C H R C H

There’s something missing, and it’s U

I often hear, “Oh, I don’t go to church any more.”

They might add that Sunday is the only day they can sleep in, or they sometimes explain that their kids have soccer games Sunday mornings. There are lots of excuses.

The world has convinced many Christians that they don’t have to go to church to be a Christian.

That’s correct, you don’t have to go to church to be a Christian, but you have to go to church if you want to live like one.

In Hebrews 10:25 it says, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

You see, when we come together at church, whether we realize it or not, we are encouraging one another.

When I go to my church, I get to see brothers and sisters who encourage me by just seeing them take the time to come and worship our loving God.

And whether you know it or not, when you show up in church there are people who are glad to see you and are glad to know that they share with you a love for the Lord.

When you are not there, there is something missing for some people, and that thing missing is you.

America needs to return to being a country where weekly worship is honorable and important. The world is certainly trying to convince us that we are too busy for a day of rest and encouragement from the preached word of God.

We now have gone at least two generations from when mothers and grandmothers faithfully took their children and grandchildren to church. How has our society changed in the last 40 years? For the better or worse?

Church attendance needs to become routine again for more of us. Our church buildings are more empty than full and lawlessness has become more and more prevalent in our society.

Billy Graham in his book, World Aflame (1965), said “statistics indicate that the church is rapidly losing the population explosion. There are fewer Christians per capita every day.” That statement has been true for the last 60 years.

I know from experience that you can easily get out of the habit of going to church. Miss a few weeks in a row and its difficult to get back in the swing of things.

But, it’s just as easy to get in the habit of going to church and committing to let church be a priority. When you do that, God will honor your faithfulness and bless you with the fellowship of other faithful Christians that you see regularly at church.

If need be, let’s get U back in C H R C H.

