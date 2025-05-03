Relevant Today

Melissa Fountain
Melissa Fountain
5h

May I say, that the people who are not going to church would likely return if they had a positive experience when they tried. I have been going to the same church (new to me for any church in awhile) since last Sept. or Oct. and have trouble getting there sometimes. Yet, during Holy Week and including Easter, not a soul called to offer me a ride or ask me how my week was. POINT: As I am not an overbearing person and have even offered to help in non-invasive ways (such as cooking) it should have been obvious that this church plant which desires to grow, should be less ingrown itself. Why is it? They are leaving it all to the Pastor who cannot be everywhere always. I am not taking it personally but I am praying for them as I likely go somewhere else and feel a bit lost. Another sad thing is that Bible studies are generally political discussions. I prefer to discuss the sermon(s) and be Gospel driven and discuss politics elsewhere. A new church will be seeing me soon, if I can get there.

