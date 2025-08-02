Some things never change.

Old men sit and talk about the weather.

Old women sit and talk about old men.

Those are the crux of the first lines of the chorus for Randy Travis’ hit song, “Forever and Ever, Amen.” Songwriters Paul Overstreet and Donald Alan Jr. Schlitz penned those immortally true words.

They obviously thought those were timeless observations, and they are.

Well, this past week we came back to southeast Georgia for a couple of weeks to enjoy our winter home in the throes of the summer heat.

No need to put the cushions on the porch furniture. It’s too hot to enjoy our wrap-around porch.

All of my old men friends I’ve run into just want to talk about the weather. It’s been 95-plus, which the weathermen tell us feels like 105 - 110 degrees each day we’ve been here.

The entire east coast has been toasting for the past month. It has been hot in northeast Ohio for the past 45 days. But here in Georgia, its HOT! The locals here admit it’s been unusually hot.

Some of the older men say this is like the summers they remember as a kid. So apparently there was global warming 60 to 70 years ago too. Yep, climate changes. Always has, always will.

As long as old men sit and talk about the weather, it’s always interesting because weather changes.

Even while its 100 degrees in coastal Georgia, there’s a need for hoodies, sweaters and coats. You will need them at any restaurant you go into. It’s not unusual to see women and men taking jackets out of their car to wear into eating establishments that have really good air conditioning.

With the frequent summer rains and the bright sunshine and high heat levels, the grass grows before your very eyes. And landscapers have to cut the grass and trim with weed eaters no matter how hot it gets. I feel for them.

And it’s orange barrel season in Georgia, too. I’ve seen tons and tons of asphalt being laid. Those workers have to be appreciated for that hot, hot, hot work.

And roofs leak and new houses and buildings are built in the summer heat as well. So roofers have to endure the heat of work on the unshaded roofs. I feel for them, too.

One roofer said it was so hot he saw a bird blowing on a worm before he ate it. I’m not sure that’s true, but it’s a good story.

Here are some great one-liners gleaned from internet postings:

When I got home from the grocery store, my bacon was cooked to perfection.

I got home and wanted to take a shower, but my wife had used up all the cold water.

It’s so hot I just saw a couple of fire hydrants fighting over a dog.

I saw a chicken lay and omelette.

It’s hotter than a chainsaw in a pawn shop.

Actually, it’s so hot, these jokes aren’t even funny.

