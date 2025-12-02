Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6m

It is truly amazing how our public "servants" manage to enrich themselves at our expense. They receive a hefty salary, why do they need housing allowances and car subsidies? To maintain two residences? To travel in comfort?

Here's an idea - have the government build apartment blocks in a secure environment like a military base, and assign each elected official an apartment. Also, create a motor pool of economy vehicles for transporting elected officials and their staff. Provide "mess halls" at the apartment blocks and at the Capitol where elected can eat for a free.

Any other expense incurred by the elected comes out of their pocket.

While we're at the task of making the elected officials back into the civil servants they're supposed to be, put in term limits, and connect their pension to serving the full allowed terms, with the pension payments starting at the same age as full Social Security benefits start.

Serving in government should be just that, serving. When it became a career we got drones and corrupticrats. Let's reverse that trend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture