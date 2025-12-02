AI geneerated

There seems to be no limit to the ways our government can burn taxpayer money to benefit those who we elect to “serve” us.

The Center Square, a non-profit news project, has highlighted government officials’ greed that should rankle every honest, hard-working taxpayer. The report published in November — without much downstream media coverage — provides further evidence that every receipt of government spending should be perused and audited and somebody should say “No!, No!, No,” to this pure hogwash.

Get this: Members of the House of Representatives can legally be reimbursed up to $1,000 per month to lease cars — including luxury vehicles.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, and David Scott, D-Ga., each have taxpayers pay as much as $1,000 every month so they can lease vehicles for their offices, a review of House Members’ Representational Allowance records, The Center Square found.

About a dozen members spend the max of $1,000 — or nearly the max — to lease luxury vehicles for their offices.

According to Real Clear Investigations, every House member has a taxpayer-funded account of nearly $2 million per year that is used for staff salaries and official expenses like travel. Senators get $6 million.

Additionally, House members can be reimbursed some of their housing costs and $79 per day for food. It’s a good gig.

GOP turncoat Adam Kinzinger, who willingly served as Nancy Pelosi’s RHINO pawn on the corrupt January 6 Committee, filed for $95,000 in what was listed as private auto mileage for the three years he served, before closing not to seek re-election after his January 6 committee “service.”

But, Kinzinger, said he didn’t understand why the reimbursements were listed as private auto mileage while he was being reimbursed for flying his personal airplane from Rockford, Ill., to D.C. and on other business-related trips.

When Center Square asked Kinzinger whether it was appropriate to have taxpayers pay for his private plane at a rate about three times the amount for private car mileage and more expensive than commercial flights, the former congressman said he followed the rules but did not know why his staff submitted the expense as private auto mileage.

The story about these abuses at Real Clear Investigations got it right with it’s “Summary: Especially with Congress unable and unwilling to get the U.S. budget under control, taxpayers should not be subsidizing their personal expenses.”

Read the whole story from The Center Square here.

Nope, this isn’t your father’s Democrat Party. The times, they are a changin’. The country’s deep blue pockets of voters are trading in their out-of-warranty, auto-elected Democrats for new models with left turn signals that are on all the time.

You have to love The Guardian’s headline this week:

“How progressives are taking over swing states — and driving fear into Democrat elites.”

The subhead is even better:

“Left-leaning challengers in the Rust belt are throwing chaos into a divided party struggling to rebuild after Trump’s win.”

Who are they kidding? The “left-leaning challengers” are full-on socialists. And, the “new” Democrats are eating their young old. Watching the Democrats is like watching a game of vertical limbo — how left can they go?

Watching the Democrats reminds us of they commercials they used to run against the Republicans in which the showed grandmothers in wheelchairs being pushed over a cliff.

Even in cherry red Ohio, the Democrats are driving out the old and bringing in the new.

In Dayton, incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims, a 78-year-old Democrat standard bearer, was defeated by Shenise Turner-Sloss, 44, despite spending more than three times more on his campaign than did Turner-Sloss.

Turner-Sloss campaigned on “reimagining public safety,” including the creation of a Public Safety Committee to encourage Dayton residents to “become officers.”

Mims planned to ramp up law enforcement and policing technology — so very old school.

“Dayton voters aren’t the only Americans in the midwest shunning establishment Democrats at recent polls,” The Guardian story said. “Voters in the Rust belt are increasingly turning to progressive and often inexperienced Democratic party candidates, in what some have termed, a ‘Liberal Tea Party’ revolt.”

The story went on to say “On 9 November Senate Democrats folded to Republicans without securing guarantees to continue subsidized health insurance.”

But, the article also recognized that changing horses in the middle of a deep blue stream may not change political reality.

Local success is not a guarantee of a national upswing in Democrat fortunes.

“That Trump swept all seven swing states — three of which are in the midwest — in last year’s presidential election, suggests that in a two-horse race for the White House, Democrats divided by voters who hold contrasting centrist and progressive worldviews could be in danger of losing out again in 2028.”

In other words, as we have said over and over again, the Democrats have learned nothing from last year’s election.

Contrary to The Guardian’s observation, there are no “centrist” Democrats anymore. The old guard has been operating afraid that the ultra-left will rise up and take over, knowing that that faction will have even less chance of regaining national power. Don’t look now, but…

The closest Democrat Senator to being a centrist is John Fetterman, D-Pa. Last month a campaign was launched to support an opponent to run against Fetterman, one of those who voted with Republicans to end the shutdown.]

Guess Who Said This:

“If you started the day Jesus Christ was born and spent $1 million every day since then, you still wouldn’t have spent $1 trillion.”

Yep, Mitch McConnell, the same guy who helped get us to $38 TRILLION in debt.

