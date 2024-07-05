I’ve attended my share of funerals, starting at an early age.

The first one I recall was for my maternal grandmother. It was in a rusty tin-sided church across a dirt road from her house in Mud Fork, West Virginia. She had given birth to 12 children, and 11 were still living at the time of her death at age 83. Tons of grandchildren, in all she had about 150 descendants as I recall. It was a big funeral for this fork in the road. I was about 10 years old at the time. All I remember was it was a hot day with all of the windows of the church open and a preacher who shouted his sermon.

My grandmother introduced me to the Bible when I stayed with her as a child. I never knew her husband, my grandfather, he died before I was born. She was a woman of God who would have been proud that the preacher admonished her friends and relatives to follow her Godly ways.

I never appreciated funerals much until my later years when my own mortality became more real.

I’m moved when funerals or memorial services really are a celebration of life. I’ve left a few such ceremonies uplifted and challenged to change my outlook on life.

A few years ago I attended our friend Mary’s memorial service. She had requested that my wife would sing at her funeral, and she was honored to do so. It was a simple affair held in the back room of a large church. She envisioned her service to be a gathering of friends, as she had few relatives. She wanted them to mostly just visit and enjoy cookies and coffee. Mary always provided cookies at events in her daily life.

The pastor spoke briefly about Mary’s work in the church and community and then asked that the guests seated at the tables to consider saying something about Mary. Usually extemporaneous eulogies deal with memories about what the person enjoyed and why the speaker loved the person.

But many of the speakers that day took a different track. They told about how much Mary loved them. About the different ways that Mary had shown them love. One after another told of how Mary had loved them through all kinds of life’s trials. She clearly was a friend who loved unconditionally. Mothers and grandmothers are most likely to love unconditionally, but it’s rare when friends do.

Mary didn’t abandon people when their life’s situation changed. Stories were relayed abut how Mary had stuck by the her friends during poor health, failed marriages, addictions or tough times. Mary never give up on her friends.

“She just loved me,” was a repeated phrase.

I witnessed a beautiful celebration of Mary’s life and heard so many tell of how Mary had shown them love. Mary was well loved, because she loved well. I’ve witnessed no better tribute to one’s life. I left that day with a new appreciation for the importance of my friendships.

At another memorable memorial a one-liner in a extemporaneous eulogy left a lasting impression on me. It was at Rod’s celebration of life in Indiana. Rod, the father of my wife’s step-father, was a long-time Methodist minister, having served many churches where he had acquired many adoring followers. Rod’s service, though, was not large. He had outlived most of his friends.

When people around the room were remembering his kindnesses and love, one woman said, “Rod was so nice, he made Mr. Rogers look mean.”

To me, that put an exclamation mark on Rod’s life! And it left me with the realization that I could be, and should be, nicer.

At another service for the wife of a dear friend of mine, the lay speaker comforted her children and grand children by recalling how she was so happy to be able to take all of them to Disney World and show them the “happiest place on earth.” Nothing meant more to her than her grandchildren.

The lay speaker then said to her children and grandchildren, “You know, your mother and grandmother is now looking forward to showing to you someplace even more beautiful and more wonderful when she can show you around Heaven.”

He shared the plan of salvation with them so they might make the choice that would allow them to reunited with their grandmother.

For centuries, some people heard the plan of salvation for the first time at a funeral. For many, funerals were the only time they ever stepped foot into a church or sat in front of a clergyman.

The covid pandemic has radically changed how funerals are being done these days. So many people died alone, sequestered from their friends and family. In 2020 and 2021 the funerals or celebrations of life were postponed or dispensed with altogether with a goal of curtailing the spread of the virus. Sometimes only brief graveside rites were conducted.

Celebrating the life of those who leave us behind is important to families and communities. It has been an integral part of the grieving process and the healing from the hurt.

Since the pandemic, in many cases, the traditional visitation and funeral have been combined into one abbreviated event. Frequently the funeral service itself is no more than a reading of the obituary with no spiritual message presented.

Dealing with grief is so much easier with faith. It gives us comfort, peace beyond our understanding, as well as hope and strength to go on.

Funerals have the power to change the lives of the living. That’s why they always will be an important part of life.