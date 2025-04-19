When the late great coach, Woody Hayes, of Ohio State University (circa 1951-78) referred to “that state up north”, he was speaking of Michigan, the Wolverine State. Woody refused to say the name of the state up north that was the fierce rival of his Buckeyes. He also always made sure he bought enough gas in Ohio too get back from a trip into the state up north so he wouldn’t have to buy gasoline and thus contribute tax money to the state up north.

That’s where our weird news story of the week comes from — Chelsea, Michigan, in fact.

Last week, all but about 5,000 of the residents of Chelsea, Michigan participated in a book brigade, a distant cousin to a water brigade which was used in the old days where people would line up and pass buckets of water from a trough to be thrown on a fire.

You see, Michelle Tuplin had a problem. She owned a book store in Chelsea that was in need of being moved to a new location on Main Street, just down the block and around the corner from the old location of Serendipity Books.

She had a few dozen over 9,100 books that needed to be moved. It would take hours to box and unbox those books and it would be expensive to have a moving company tote them just a few hundred feet to the new location. And a box full of books is heavy!

Some genius in my hometown (not in the state up north) decided early in the 1900s to locate the high school’s library on the third floor. By the 1960s the heavy books caused the third floor of the school to be condemned because of the weight of the books — but I digress.

Michelle announced in January that she was moving the bookstore, opened in 1997. So she came up with the idea of a book brigade to move the books.

About 300 volunteers stood in two lines along a sidewalk in downtown Chelsea for about two hours Sunday, moving 9,000 books one-by-one to the new store front and even onto the exact shelf where they belonged, and in alphabetical order, to boot.

It was a practical way for everybody to have a part,” Michelle said. “As people passed the books along, they said ‘I have not read this’ and ‘that’s a good one,’”

The Associated Press, which covered the story, quoted Kaci Friss, one of three book store employees, who said, “It a small town and people really look out for each other.”

When you Google Chelsea, Michigan it says the town is considered a nice place to live, offering a balance of small-town charm and amenities. It’s a thriving city with a strong sense of community, good schools and a variety of activities — like book brigades (I added that last part).

Friss said Sunday’s help with the book move was a reminder of “how special this community is.”

More on Michigan

It’s nickname is The Wolverine State, but no carnivorous mammals of that species live there.

Go Figure.

According Reader’s Digest, the nickname’s origin dates back to the 1835 Toledo War between Michigan and Ohio. The Ohioans called Michiganians “wolverines” because they fought with extreme stubbornness, which wolverines are known for.

Wild wolverines are founding Oregon, Washington, Montana, California and Alaska, but here are no wolverines found in Michigan, according to yesanimal.com. The website also reports that the last wolverine found in Michigan was an extremely rare appearance of a female wolverine in 2004, more than 200 years after the species was last spotted in the state. That animal died in 2010. It’s body was found by hikers.

The yesanimal.com article by Amin Tawar says the state’s nickname was derived from the fur trading industry in the early 1800s.

Big Idea Gone Bad at the Big House

In 1923 University of Michigan football coach Fielding Yost went to find a Wolverine as the team’s mascot. None to be found in Michigan, so he had ten wolverines brought from Alaska and put in the Detroit Zoo. Two of them were brought to the stadium in cages. But the animals became so ferocious, the trips to the stadium were discontinued after one year.

Michigan Fun Factoids

Michigan comes from the Chippewa word “michi-gama,” meaning “large lake.” More than 40% of the state is covered by water, more than any other state.

Michigan is the only state which consists of two peninsulas.

Michigan borders four of the five great lakes (save Ontario).

Minnesota is the “Land of Ten Thousand Lakes”, but Michigan has 65,000 lakes and ponds.

Scientists estimate there are around 1500 shipwrecks beneath the waters of Lake Michigan, which is nearly 1,000 feet deep at its deepest point.

There are more than 3,288 miles of freshwater coastline in Michigan, the most of any state.

Michigan has about 150 lighthouses built since the 1820s.

Michigan has a mail boat, the J.W. Wescott II, which delivers mail to ships while they are waterborne. It has it’s own zip code — 48222 — the only floating zip code in the U.S.

The Mackinac Bridge, which connects the Upper Peninsula to the main part of Michigan, is five miles long.

Michigan grows about 100 million pounds of blueberries a year.

More interesting Michigan facts can be found at thefactfile.org but none of those facts would have impressed Woody Hayes.

