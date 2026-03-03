“Death to America” becomes Death FROM America for 40 iron-fisted, blood-thirsty, leaders of the terrorist sponsoring nation — Iran, and the Democrats and their downstream media brothers are mad about it.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.— remember him, the belly-over-the-belt candidate for vice president on Hillary Clinton’s ticket— wrote an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal before the smoke cleared from Saturday night’s bombings.

Kaine says the attack is “unwise and unconstitutional.” He claims the Obama Administration solved the problem in 2012 when it announced “a deal to end any move by Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. At the diplomatic table were America’s European allies plus China and Russia, all invested in helping the U.S. and Iran find a diplomatic path forward. The deal was ratified by Congress pursuant to the Iran Nuclear Review Act, which I co-authored. The first paragraph of the agreement contained the core of the deal: ‘Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.’”

Four years later Obama was caught with $1.7 billion in cash on pallets ready to be placed on a plane to take it to Iran. Why not just write a check?

Kaine, patriot that he is, wrote Sunday, “Our troops deserve better than to be sent into war by a president who promised to end wars (Which he has, eight of them). Iranian citizens deserve better than their mistreatment by their own regime (Yes, 30,000 slaughtered) and the deaths of civilians, including school children, at the hands of U.S. and Israeli arial bombardment. (As asserted by the Iranians)”

Here’s where citizen Kaine gets it really wrong. He writes: “Dictators around the world will draw a powerful message from Mr. Trump’s actions: that they can proceed against weaker nations as they please.”

Dictators around the world with those kinds of thoughts better be getting a change of address forthwith. Trump likely told the Ayatollah, “I know where you live.” He also told that to Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

Kaine, who obviously spends a lot of time in prayer, said “I pray for American troops and personnel stationed in the Middle East. I pray for Iranian civilians and all in the region who are punished by a war they never sought and can’t escape. And I pray that my congressional colleagues find the backbone to stand up to a warmongering president who has used our military to attack targets in Venezuela, Nigeria, Iran, the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean without congressional approval while threatening additional military action in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Greenland and God knows where else.”

Yep, Tim. God knows.

Once Upon a Time…

In the old days, when a president, who is Commander in Chief, sent our military to war, the opposition party supported their country. Now they just want to keep it divided.

“Every member in the U.S. Senate agrees we cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., wrote on X. “I’m baffled why so many are unwilling to support the only action to achieve that.” He vows to vote against the Democrats’ move to limit Trump’s war powers.

Once again, Pennsylvania’s senior Senator, is a voice of patriotism and reason for the Dims. And the Dims are mad about it.

In typical fashion, liberal website Politico said “prominent Democrats are still blasting Fetterman for being a “hard no.”

The only “prominent” Dim they could find was House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Then they went to “heavy weights” Graham Cunningham Platner, a candidate for the Democrat nomination Senate in Maine, and Saikat Chakrabarti, a former congressional staffer, who is running for the nomination to succeed Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco.

They said, that any lawmaker who adopts Fetterman’s approach “should lose their seat.“ It must have been a joint press release, or they were just reading from Dim talking points.

Then There’s This…

Thomas L, Friedman, political observer worldwide, who writes for The New York Times, is confused, conflicted, irresolute and vacillating in his most recent column.

It seems like a sign that he knows what Trump has done is the right thing when he writes:

“I hope this effort to topple the clerical regime in Tehran succeeds. It is a regime that murders its people, destabilizes its neighbors and has destroyed a great civilization. There is no single event that would do more to put the whole Middle East on a more decent, inclusive trajectory than the replacement of Tehran’s Islamic regime with a leadership focused exclusively on enabling the people of Iran to realize their full potential with a real voice in their own future.”

But he couldn’t bring himself to completely betray his liberal friends, so he wrote this, from the Democrat’s playbook:

“We must not let this war to bring democracy and the rule of law to Iran distract us from the threats to democracy and the rule of law posed by Trump in America and by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. Trump wants to promote those ideals in Tehran, even as his ICE agents operated for two months with limited regard for legal restraints in my home state of Minnesota and as he floats ideas about restricting and who can vote in our next election.”

He goes on to cheer a Republican former president.

“Life as a columnist,” he wrote, “would be easy if every war you had to take a stand on was the American Civil War and every leader was Abraham Lincoln. But they are not.”

Yeah right!

Had Friedman, with his currently possessed warped liberal mind, been writing in 1862, would he have cheered Lincoln on when he declared martial law multiple times during the Civil War? Lincoln suspended habeas corpus and allowed military tribunals to try citizens, target rebels, insurgents, and those discouraging enlistments or resisting drafts.

He criticizes Trump for allowing his ICE agents to operate with limited regard for legal restraints in his home state of Minnesota and his idea that only legal Americans should vote in elections. Under Lincoln, there would have been no legal restraints and at that time, women were not allowed to vote. And his Democrat fan base at the time would have been fanning the flames to keep slavery in the south intact.

In a life as a columnist, we all know we are entitled to our own opinions, but we are not entitled to our own facts.

On the Wrong Side Again…

Only the Democrats would jump at the chance to condemn their own country for finally confronting the world’s greatest proponent of terrorism, a country that has slaughtered more than 30,000 of its citizens for protesting against their oppression, and a country whose motto for years has been “Death to America.”

Former president Obama cajoled his way to the presidency by saying, “All we have to do is talk with these people.”

We talked and talked and talked, sent them money, but the “Death to America” chants never stopped.

Dispatches From the Deranged

In seeking out items for this segment, we only have to look to Robert Reich, former Clinton era cabinet member, and legend in his own mind:

“Here’s the real reason for this war,” Reich writes. “Trump wants it to divert Americans’ attention from everything that’s gone to s--- on his watch: the economy, ICE’s cruel raids and murders, the crisis in public health as exemplified by the measles epidemic, our loss of friends and allies around the world, his boundless corruption, and his increasing unpopularity as shown in plummeting polls.”

If there was a vaccination against such derangement, even HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would approve it.

