Jack Sotallaro
2h

Teddy Roosevelt said it best :

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena,

whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood;

who strives valiantly;

who errs, who comes short again and again,

because there is no effort without error and shortcoming;

but who does actually strive to do the deeds;

who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions;

who spends himself in a worthy cause;

who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement,

and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,

so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

So the Democrats and naysayers who sit in their offices and talk a lot but do nothing are aptly described and should be embarrassed. They've been called out by a 115 year old speech by a President who talked the talk AND walked the walk.

Thanks, Charles.

Bob Hoebeke
2h

I am SO TIRED of those who want to cheer and jeer from the stands but won't get down on the playing field! On "X" yesterday five or six people took off after my son-in-law, a US Congressman (and he could care less, but his father-in-law does!) so I wrote this glowering response: "Okay naysayers, time to buckle your chin straps, put on your camo, get in the C130 transport and head on over to the middle-east. After 10 tours of duty (900+ Traps on and off the carrier), an embed with Seal Team 5 in Afghanistan, and two Bronze Stars, Jake knows what he's talking about - AND YOU NEED TO GO FIND OUT!" Strangely, no responses - maybe those who criticized are finally figuring out that bloviating against those who protect their own right to free speech maybe really do understand why the US is doing what it's doing!

