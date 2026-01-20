“You want me to define a woman?

The woke Democrats (in too many cases that’s redundant) are unable to give a definitive answer to a simple question — what is a woman.

A lawyer, defending transgender males in women’s or girls’ sports, last week would not — or could not — define the term “woman” when queried by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

The lawyer in question, Kathleen R. Harnett, herself a biological woman, stammered and her voice had that quiver, which is somewhat gender specific, when someone is trying to answer a question one really doesn’t want to answer.

Maybe such a hard question never came up in law school. After all, even one of the Supreme Court Justices, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, couldn’t answer that question when Sen. Marsha Blackburn, asked her to define “woman” in her confirmation hearing.

“I can’t, not in this context. I’m not a biologist,” Judge Jackson said. She went on, trying to dig herself out of a hole, and said it was her job as a jurist to hear arguments about definitions before deciding.

Well, she has her chance now that the high court justices are deliberating the question that few could have ever predicted — should biological men be on women’s teams, or compete in women’s competitions or allowed to undress in women’s locker rooms. Stay tuned.

Maybe We Can Help

In the meantime, let’s try to help these people who can’t define a woman.

The ultimate authority on this matter, to those of us who do not believe human life miraculously was formed from single cells in pond water somewhere billions of years ago, is the Bible (a book often not accredited in liberal academia).

Early on the sixth day of creation God created all the animals, according to their kinds. This was easy, because he was God, all powerful, all knowing. But he didn’t want to have to keep producing animals throughout eternity, so he created a way for them to reproduce themselves, each according to its kind. He ordained that males and females would be necessary for procreation.

Later that day, he said “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness.”

So God created mankind in his own image, male and female, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. (Gen. 1:27 NIV).

Note the repetition. When God repeats something in the Bible, it’s really important. That’s why the Ten Commandments are in there twice, too.

In the next second Chapter of Genesis, we get more specifics.

Then the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being. (Gen. 2:7 NIV)

It is recorded (in God’s own inspired word — the Bible) that God then said, “It is not good for man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”

But first, God called called all the animals and brought them to the man, the man we know as Adam, and commanded him to name the animals. In that process, however, no suitable helper was found. So God caused Adam to fall into deep sleep. While the man slept, God took one of the man’s ribs and from that rib he made a woman, the female that would be necessary to continue the human species.

He created to be Adam’s helpmate Eve, not Steve.

There is no record of God ever making another human being. He essentially broke the mold right then and there. From that day forward, it has been a woman who has given birth to every baby ever born on this earth, including God’s only begotten son, Jesus Christ.

Hit Fast Forward

Let’s now look at what a woman is in the world today.

A woman is a human with particular features assigned to females as opposed to features assigned to males. There is no need to graphically describe those features ordained by our creator, God.

A woman is a mature version of the baby that was born female, with features only attributable to the female gender.

A woman is a person who has been assigned the task of giving birth to children, therefore, they are most often engrained with maternal, motherly desires and instincts. In general, they are the quieter gender.

Women come in various shapes and sizes, they have individual personal desires, hopes and dreams.

Women have many, many valuable rolls in their homes, their community, their country. They can be independent and ambitious, they can be productive and successful, or dependent and supportive, if they so choose.

Women are generally better than men at many things. In the womb, they were wired for empathy, compassion, helpfulness, and nurturing. They want to know and love others, arguably one of the best attributes of women.

Women often have more patience, that’s why they can knit or crochet for hours at a time. They often are gifted with artistic flair and their vocal range is distinctly different from that of all but a tiny sliver of the male population.

Most women are conscious of their looks and thus they make the world a more beautiful place with their flare for fashion, make-up and style. They are definitely more graceful than men.

Women can be beautiful in many, many ways — both inwardly and superficially. Their outward beauty is often enhanced by their beautiful heart and spirit. They can be tender yet sufficiently tough.

They are capable of being a servant or a CEO, and one will be president some day.

They have innate intuition that serves them well. They can be educated to the highest levels.

AI says this when asked about the qualities of a woman:

“Qualities in a woman often highlighted include kindness, empathy, and honesty, paired with independence, intelligence, and confidence, alongside traits like a good sense of humor, strong communication, resilience, and authenticity, all contributing to a well-rounded individual with passion and integrity who values respect and growth. These characteristics extend beyond appearance, focusing on inner strength, self-awareness, and positive interaction with the world.”

The adjectives, kind and empathetic, would not generally be included in describing the qualities of a man. Nurturing, caring and helpful are also woman-specific qualities. So, you see, there are distinguishing differences between man and woman beyond the biological definition.

But in the real world, no two women are alike. So to define women as a group is no more scientific than trying to describe men. They are difficult to define, but they are not undefinable.

When the woke say they can’t define a woman, they disparage a very high percentage of the gender, just to placate a tiny slip of men who want us to accept them as women, when they biologically are — and always will be — men. That has been the standard throughout history.

Even lawyer Harnett, in her attempt to avoid defining a woman, indicated that transgender men were a “subet of men.”

Word of the Day — Subset

dictionary.com defines subset as “a set that is part of a larger set.”

With that definition, Harnett may have helped Justice Jackson, understand that transgender men are still men and should not be participating in women’s sports or hanging out in women’s locker rooms. Stay tuned.

AI also says, “Describing a woman involves highlighting her multifaceted nature through personality traits like compassionate, resilient, ambitious, and creative, her physical attributes, her roles (mother, leader, friend), and her unique strengths, such as graceful movements or determined spirit, focusing on actions and inner qualities rather than just appearance.”

Other experts, with natural intelligence, say women are:

Intuitive — She balances her gut feeling with experience to form a keen sense of the right direction.

Observant — She notices small but important details that others may have overlooked.

Shrewd — She makes her decisions based on her needs

Assertive — She is clear about what she wants without being aggressive.

Doting — She takes care of others when they need her.

So, you see, it’s easy to give a definition of a woman if you aren’t concerned about offending the delusional crowd that thinks men can be women if they want to be.

