Good Sunday morning…

Today I embark on the twenty-seven-thousand, three hundred and fourteenth day of my life.

It’s not a special day, just the first day of the rest of my life.

In reflection I’ve had a reasonably successful life in terms of worldly things. I’ve accumulated a lot of things that I didn’t really need, but they made my life fairly comfortable and pleasant.

Luke 12:15 ESV says, “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”

1 John 2:15-17 ESV tells us, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life — is not from the Father, but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever.”

That brings us to the question of today’s introductory song by Bradley Walker and Joey Fleek, “Did I Do All I Could Do, In The Time That You Gave Me.”

Just what are we supposed to do?

In Luke 21 we learn that we should “keep alert at all times, praying that you may have the strength to escape (the trap of temptations) … and to stand before the Son of Man.”

We are urged to be prayerful, even to pray without ceasing.

We are to love our neighbors, meaning not just those who live next door, but all with whom we have contact.

We are to accept Jesus Christ, the son of God, as our Lord and Savior. While we should be about doing all of the above, accepting Jesus is the key to Heaven.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV

“Did I give all I could give? Did I love all I could love? Did I live all I could live?” the lyrics ask.

I certainly could have done more for Jesus in my seven-plus decades, but I hope to do more in the time that he gives me.

The song that plays above this post has a heart-wrenching story behind it.

It is sung by Bradley Walker, born with muscular dystrophy, he has been in a wheelchair all of his life.

Joey Fleek and her husband Rory were rising stars in the country music world when she was struck down by Cervical Cancer at age 40.

Bradley and Joey were friends and Walker sang “Leave It There” at her funeral.

After her death Walker made the video featured here with Joey’s part having been previously recorded.

The question the song raises deserves our pondering today and throughout this week.

See you in Church.

