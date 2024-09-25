Our world in this 21st Century is full of disruptions to our lives. A disruption is a forcible separation or division of something. It's the cause of an interruption in the normal flow of things. If a person or entity causes a disruption in a due course, that person or entity becomes a disrupter.

The arrival of the pilgrims on North America's soil disrupted the control of the land by the Native Americans. The American Revolution disrupted the British Empire's design for the new colonies in America. The automobile disrupted the horse-and-buggy culture. The computer disrupted and greatly increased the speed of countless processes that had before been done by hand or human calculation. The internet disrupted how mail is delivered, news is communicated and products are sold.

Peace on American soil was abruptly disrupted by the December 7, 1941 attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor and on September 11, 2001, when terrorists flew jet liners filled with innocent passengers into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the ground in Stoystown, Pennsylvania.

The Covid 19 pandemic disrupted all aspects of life all around the world in 2020 and 2021.

We individuals are affected by worldly disruptions such as those listed above. Our peace of mind is further disrupted by disrupters rooted within ourselves. Worry, bitterness, jealousy, coveting and being unforgiving are disrupters of our inner peace.

Many of us are likely to be afflicted by more than one, if not all, of these disrupters of peace.

You can't have real peace with worry. Worry is like riding a roller coaster. It takes you up and down, turns you upside down and brings you back to the very place your started with nothing accomplished.

Roughly 85 percent of the things people worry about never happen, according to a study by Cornell University. That study further discredited worry as it found that of the 15 percent of the worries that did happen, 79 percent of the time the outcome of those worries was better than expected, or the worrier had learned something useful from the experience.

A friend of mine once said, "The stuff your worry about rarely happens, it's the stuff you never think about that gets you."

According to a report by the Baton Rouge Clinic, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, worry can be detrimental to your health. Worry leads to anxiety and extended periods of anxiety can lead to major health issues. Worry may cause the following symptoms:

You may feel restless, edgy or jumpy

You may feel tired and have no energy

You may find it difficult to concentrate or be distracted

You may have difficulty sleeping

You may feel anxious or have a panic attack

You may have aches and pains due to muscle tension

You may have physical symptoms, like headaches or stomach aches

You may turn to unhealthy behaviors, like overeating, drinking alcohol or taking drugs

I believe the most dangerous time for worry is when you are battling a serious health issue. If your worry causes any of the above symptoms while your body is trying to heal or ward off injury or illness, especially during cancer treatments, worry will only complicate the healing. Positive thoughts will be much more beneficial to your situation.

“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength.”

Corrie Ten Boom

The futility of worry and the detrimental health effects implore us to avoid worrying, but it's unlikely you can do that "cold turkey". There is a mountain of advice online about how to curtail your worrying, but the quickest and surest way to step away from worrying is by trusting God more. We will get into that in the next chapter.

“Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the

Lord: Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God;

lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled.”

Hebrews 12:14-15 KJV

One of the greatest disrupters of our peace of mind is bitterness. I have seen people completely consumed by bitterness. Bitterness can be born of many things but it generally is the result of its victim feeling mistreated by someone or some circumstance. Men and women can be bitter over divorce. Divorced women can be bitter over being forsaken by a husband who chose another woman over her. Or the settlement of the marriage's assets may not have been seen as fair, and these situations in reverse can affect men as well.

I believe I watched a friend die from bitterness after his divorce settlement left him with a very large spousal support payment each month. My friend was a frugal guy and he was meticulous about his appearance, his home and his vehicles. I don't know the circumstances surrounding his divorce, but I'm sure he felt it was not his fault. He was ordered to pay thousands per month in spousal support. I know he did so grudgingly and I watched him as his health deteriorated and heart problems led to his death. He had expressed his bitterness to some of his friends.

“Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”

Emmet Fox

Bitterness can spring from the next three conditions in my list of disrupters of our inner peace — jealousy, coveting and being unforgiving. Jealousy and coveting are often intertwined. Two much attention to, and desire for, worldly goods can give rise to jealousy. Jealousy is dangerous to our relationships.

Mindfulhealthsolutions.com says "jealousy is often rooted in insecurities and fears that a person may not even realize they have. These could include fear of oversimplification, fear of inadequacy, fear of abandonment, fear of being replaced, and fear of being judged."

Jealous thoughts can be real, of course, but often they are imagined threats to our relationships. Most often our jealous thoughts erupt from our own insecurities listed above. A critical element of any relationship is trust. A lack of trust can foster the development of jealousy. Jealousy has been the cause of murder since Cain slew Abel (Genesis 4:8). Extreme jealousy in a relationship is toxic at best and fatal at worst.

Jealousy in romance is like salt in food—A little can enhance the savor, but too much can spoil the pleasure and, under certain circumstances, can be life-threatening. Maya Angelou

Coveting is a strong desire for something you don't have. It usually pertains to worldly goods that someone else has or can afford. Desiring things that are good for you, such as our quest for more inner peace, would not be considered coveting.

“Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness,

for one's life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”

Luke 12:15 ESV

Being unforgiving is a weight too heavy to bear. It will do your heart more damage than you know. It will steal your happiness. It will damage your relationships and if you are a child of God, it will quell your relationship with the Holy Spirit that indwells you.

Forgiveness takes many forms, but generally, it involves a decision to let go of resentment and anger. Forgiveness is such a key component to finding peace that it will be dealt with more deeply in the next chapter.

So, to prepare our hearts for peace, we must be determined to rid our hearts and minds of worry, bitterness, jealousy, coveting and unforgiving. As David penned one of his many Psalms he asked God this:

‘Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts:

And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Psalm 139:23-24

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is a chapter from my book, God Give Me Peace and This Little Book. It’s available at Brendavotions.com or by searching my name: Charles R. Jarvis on Amazon or by messaging me where the cost is $10 with free shipping. Do you know someone who needs more peace in their lives? Consider this book as a gift. With their address, I can send it anonymously.

Message Charles R. Jarvis

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome.