With so much coming at us from the world each day, we are being bombarded by so much untruth, so much deception. How do we know what is true?

God’s word is the gold standard of truth.

“Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.” – Psalm 25:5

The lies are the product of the enemy, Satan.

John 8:44 tells us, “…He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

The devotional song for today, “The Truth” by Megan Woods gets right to the point. She doesn’t want to believe the lies she is being told by the world, Satan’s lies. The song says we hear the same lies so often, it’s easy to start believing them.

But, she knows the truth. In Psalms 139, verses 17-18, David writes about how God has so many good thoughts about us.

“How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, Oh God, how great is the sum of them. If I should count them, they are more in number than the sand.”

The chorus of the devotional song says God made us wonderfully in his image. We are his child and he made us so perfectly that he wouldn’t change a thing.

“The truth is I am my Father's child

I make Him proud and I make Him smile

I was made in the image of a perfect King

He looks at me and wouldn't change a thing

The truth is I am truly loved

By a God who's good when I'm not good enough

I don't belong to the lies, I belong to You

And that's the truth”

While we may fall short of God’s expectations for us, “Heaven finds me in a still small voice, and it sounds like grace to me,” the song says.

God loves us so much, when we trust him, he covers us with grace, and gives us yet another chance. He never gives up on us.

The lies of the world will not stop buffeting us, but we can be sure God is truth, and his truth can trample the lies.

And that’s the truth.

The song, “The Truth” was written by Matthew West, Jeffrey Thomas Pardo and Megan Woods.

