Good Sunday Morning…

This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, truce-breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. 2Timothy 3:1-5.

Are we living in such a time?

Have we not recently come through a pandemic that touched almost every corner of this planet called Earth. Have we not allowed our pride and greed and love for our own selves to be shackled by an unrecoverable debt? Aren’t we witnessing a time when false accusers are fiercely attacking those trying to do good?

The last words of those passages are imperative instructions, “from such (things) turn away.”

How can these words from the Bible, written 2,000 years ago or more, be so relevant today?

The simple answer to that question is God. Those are words inspired by God Almighty.

Further down, in 2 Timothy 3, verses 16 and 17, we see that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”

In our musical introduction by singer/songwriter John Rich, we are encouraged to reach out to God to solve the problems of our wicked world.

Rich wrote the song inspired by the events of 2020, racial protests, riots and especially the impact of the pandemic. But here, five years later, the song is even more relevant.

Pictures of fire devastation taken in 2020 were surpassed in magnitude in California recently.

Rich gives God the credit for the lyrics.

“I don’t even feel like I wrote it,” He was quoted at everthingnash.com. “The day that it was written, I was not intending to write a song. I wasn’t in the mindset to write a song. I was actually quite the opposite of that, because I’m looking out the window like everybody else. And what I’m seeing out my window is absolute chaos and division, and things that are so big, and so out of whack that none of us can control it.”

It seems as though the song is calling for a world wide plea for God’s mercy.

“We just haven’t talked to him in a while. And that’s what the song is all about.”

Rich fervently calls on God “To heal the world you made, and save us now in our darkest hour.”

“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” James 5:16 tells us.

“Man cannot fix mankind’s problems. That’s a fact. And I’ll tell you this: Donald Trump can’t fix them and Joe Biden can’t fix them,” Rich shared in an interview. “Man cannot fix mankind’s problems. Only God can do something as big as that.”

That’s why we should be fervently praying that God bless America and heal the world that he made. We’ve made such a mess of it.

The later part of the video highlights the work of Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse ministry. A percentage of the royalties from the song go to that good work.

The song that only took Rich 25 minutes to write was nominated for a Grammy. It got nearly a million views on Youtube the first week it was out. It rocketed No. 1 on iTunes’ country music chart and to No. 3 overall.

Earth to God, we need you now.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much better.

Leave a comment