Thoughts From the Front Porch…

For all of us retirees, every day is a Saturday. For the rest of you who work Monday to Friday, it’s a cherished day.



The stress and pressure of a job or profession is lessened by a free day to do something — anything — else. Maybe you have time to drink an extra cup of coffee or enjoy a real breakfast, instead of that power power bar and Starbucks in the car. It’s time to catch up on your screen time, read your favorite Substack posts, check your email, kill out those hundreds of emails that have built up in the last week.

If you have young kids, chances are they will fill the day with extracurricular events, hair cuts, shopping. Hopefully all of those things begin later than the normal work schedule. A more leisurely pace is appreciated.

My metrics and comments tell me that my readers find these columns, which are mostly much about nothing serious, are a welcome way to start the readers’ weekend.

The work week is serious business. Weekends shouldn't be. We need time to recover, recharge, regroup and relax because Monday’s coming soon.

Then there are those weekend projects that we start and rush to complete in two days. I’ve had a lot of weekend projects or side jobs over the years and I often joked that I had to go back to work on Monday to rest up.

But finally, about two years ago, I claimed my retirement. Hopefully, if you haven’t reached that point yet, you will someday.

Everyday is Saturday for us. Generally the set-in-stone items on our schedules are doctor’s appointments. I kidded for the last few work years that I needed to retire so I could make all of my doctors’ appointments.

Most everything else is subject to change. If today’s not looking good for that landscaping that needs done, there’s always tomorrow. Things you enjoy can trump those chores most days.

I tend to put tasks in three categories.

Things I have to do

Things I want to do

Things I ought to do.

That’s my order of importance.

But this week, I’ve let a lot of “ought to” things get in my way of wanting to write this column. So I’m taking the easy way out with the next segment.

I’ve said all of this to say, I hope you have a really great weekend and a lot of swell tomorrows. Meanwhile, here’s some light reading that hopefully will make you laugh.

Laughter is the song of living…

I wish I had said that…

“If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?” — Abe Lincoln

“If you want our children to listen, try talking softly to someone else.” — Ann Landers

“I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific.” — Lily Tomlin.

“The best way to teach your kids about taxes is by eating 30 percent of their ice cream.” — Bill Murray

“You can’t fix stupid.” — Ron White

“Sports is the reason I am out of shape. I watch them all on TV.” — Thomas Sowell

“When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become President. I’m beginning to believe it.” — Clarence Darrow

“I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact.” — Elon Musk

“A woman is like a tea bag — you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

“It’s true hard work never killed anybody, but I figure, why take the chance? — Ronald Reagan

“It would be nice to spend billions on schools and roads, but right now that money is desperately needed for political ads.” — Andy Borowitz

“By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadsworth

“I buy expensive suits. They just look cheap on me.” — Warren Buffett

