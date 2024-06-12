In many ways, our life is like that cornfield maze. We head out on a path, knowing where we want to get to, but we come to intersections offering us other routes that may or may not get us where we want to go.

One definition of a maze calls it a complex system or arrangement that causes bewilderment, confusion, or perplexity. That's the road we all travel each day.

Unless we've traveled this path before, we can't be sure what lies ahead if we go straight, or if we take a turnoff. If we make the right choice we continue toward our destination. If we make the wrong choice in a maze, we come to a dead end, a wall that stops our progress.

That wall can represent our failure along life's journey. It might be a failed project that went absolutely nowhere. It might be a failed marriage or relationship that now we see as having been doomed from the beginning. It could represent a choice that led to an addiction, a neglect to plan for enough financial resources, a sin that now causes extreme heartache and regret or even a bad decision that led to a crime and its consequences.

Even if we have traveled this road before and we know it very well, temptations can make us want to take another route to see new territory, to experience new things. But, the new scenery and the new situations may lead straight to that dreaded dead end — a wall where hangs a huge "FAILURE" sign.

In the cornfield maze, when you come that wall, you have only one choice. You have to turn around and make your way back to the intersection where you made the wrong decision and you can get back on the right track, at least for the moment.

In the real world of life, when we hit that wall with the flashing "FAILURE" sign, you have more choices — some of which are still bad and can make things worse. A bad decision would be to just stand there and stare at the "FAILURE" sign and become deflated and defeated. Another bad choice would be that you just give up, backtrack and abandon the journey you wanted to take.

A better choice would be to say, "OK, that didn't work, but I'm not going to let it defeat me."

Thomas Edison failed more than 1,000 times before successfully inventing the light bulb. But he didn't see those setbacks as failures. "I have not failed. I've just found 1,000 ways that won't work," Edison said.

Everyone sees that "FAILURE" sign from time to time, but successful people overcome their failures, or they move on to something else and they don't look back. Failure is not final.

Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. Winston Churchill

Abraham Lincoln, considered by many to have been the United States’ greatest president, was a constant failure throughout his adult life. Just in the last six years before he was elected president in 1860, he was defeated for a seat in the U.S. Senate (1854), defeated for nomination for vice president (1856) and again defeated for the U.S. Senate (1858). His tenacity served him well as our 16th president working through our country's great division, the Civil War. A lesser man would have wilted under the carnage of that war.

"Failure is a part of life, and we must accept it. It is real, and it hurts. It also cuts deep and can separate those who go on to achieve success and those who give up and turn back on their goals. In many ways, I believe failure can be the opportunity to grow and attain a deeper understanding of life," writes Tony M. Fountain, a branding and public relations expert in an article posted on forbes.com.

When you fail to achieve your goals, anxiety, sadness, shame, and anger take over—it’s only natural. But, if you keep looking backwards, you are going to run off the road to success. There’s a reason the windshield of a car is much bigger than the rear view mirror. The one thing successful people have in common is that they don't let their failures stop them from experimenting and trying out new things.

"God often uses the failures we experience to humble us, remind us of our limitations, make us more willing to depend on God, submit to His commands, and remain open to His leading in our lives," says Russell Gehrlein in an article for the Nashville Institute for Faith + Work.

For a just man falleth seven times and riseth up again:

but the wicked shall fall into mischief. Proverbs 24:16 KJV

Thanks for reading Relevant Today. Your comments are welcomed.

Image provided by Freepik