“Hot Rod” Hundley was a basketball star at West Virginia University. He was an All America player in 1957. Some time before he ran out of eligibility at WVU, a reporter asked him if he was going to turn pro.

“No,” he said. “I can’t afford to take a pay cut.”

Hundley was a jokester, on and off the court, but his tongue-in-cheek comment set off a fire storm. Paying players was not allowed back then.

The nickname “Hot Rod” was given to him by my one-time boss at the Fairmont (W.Va.) Times, the late Bill Evans. Hundley had a somewhat lackluster career in the NBA and probably earned just about $12,000 a year.

My, how things have changed.

Most major college athletes are no longer amateurs — they are paid professionals.

Nearly all of the teams in the College Football Playoffs have “payrolls” of more than $20 million. Ohio State and Texas Tech reportedly are dishing out around $30 million.

Arch Manning, the Texas quarterback, reportedly has a $6.8 million deal. His uncle, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning earned only about a million a year more than that in his first six years as a pro.

We have written before that football universities should sell their franchise to wealthy alumni and quit masquerading as a team of college students. The system has turned the athletes into free agents, hired “guns” who go where the most money is offered.

The schools would decide if they want their team to be a pro team, or revert back to schools that use only amateur players in a league of their own.

Some college players have been able to finagle six years of college eligibility. Pros, who continue to earn a roster spot for three years, have an average NFL career of 7.1 years.

What’s next? Pensions for college football players?

The “portal” is merely the time when players can solicit offers for their services.

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing,” legendary coach Vince Lombardi said in the 1950s. That’s never been more true than it is today.

Just look a the carnival-like coaching carousel of 2025.

Coaches with high winning percentages are getting fired left and right. Sure they won games, they just didn’t win the big ones.

But, a lot is expected when you are being paid tens of millions for your results. The big football schools are also paying tens of millions of dollars to get rid of their disappointing coaches:

Texas A&M had to swallow a $76.8 million buyout for Jimbo Fisher; LSU ate $54 million to kiss Brian Kelly goodbye. Mark Stoops will bank $38 as he cleans out his locker at Kentucky and Jonathan Smith gets $33.5 million to exit at Michigan State.

Penn State was on the hook for $49 million to fire James Franklin, but that was negotiated down to $9 million when Franklin signed a five-year contract with Virginia Tech for $41.75 million.

And look what all this money is doing to the bowl season. Teams that have been locked out of the NCAA playoffs are choosing to sit out the bowl season and not make a lesser bowl appearance.

Some of the teams have chosen not to participate due to coaches leaving and taking some of their assistants with them. Then there are the teams whose rosters are decimated by players not wanting to risk injury before the NFL draft. Add to that the players who have chosen to enter the transfer portal and have abandoned their team.

But wait, there’s more. Notre Dame feels snubbed by the CFP and it has decided not to accept any other bowl bid. Even the team captains said they didn’t want to play anymore this year.

The NCAA has made a complete mess of this with their free agency rules.

At least 10 prominent programs have chosen to sit out the bowl season: Notre Dame, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Florida State, Auburn, University of Central Florida, Baylor, Rutgers and Temple.

But the fans of these schools are the ones who are getting penalized by the unsportsmanlike conduct of so many players, coaches and administrators. Many fans save their vacation time to follow their team to a bowl game. They support their teams buying game tickets and licensed swag all season long.

Alumni loyalty — read that financial contributions to support the athletics at the big schools — is in jeopardy. What are they paying for at the schools who are deep into this “We’ll pay you to play” game, and won’t even offer the donors a bowl game to go to?

They are paying young men to play and then giving them the option to not play if they want to do something else.

Tide Slips In…

The Crimson Tide of Alabama was slipped into the College Football Playoffs, despite having three losses. Getting in under the wire was a good thing for Coach Kalen DeBoer.

He made a fatal coaching mistake in the SEC Championship game that could have gotten him a pink slip if not for the CFP berth.

Deep in their own territory midway through the third period, two touchdowns behind, Deboer chose to go for it in a fourth down and two yards to go. The play call resulted in an incomplete pass. What a dumb call.

The failed pass play turned the ball over to Georgia’s Bulldogs who promptly scored to hand the Tide a three touchdown deficit, 28-7.

Those kinds of decisions get coaches fired.

Surely Deboer had heard famed Ohio State coach Woody Hayes’ football truism:

“When you throw a pass, three thing can happen and two of them are bad.”

LSU Finally Does the Right Thing…

LSU finally fired Brian Kelly. Any self-respecting college athletic director would have fired him in his first season, maybe after his first game.

Kelly’s team lost to Florida State 24-23 where LSU’s potential tying PAT was blocked. Video of Kelly berating his team in the post game locker room made it to social media. He used every known four-letter word and some longer epitaphs to scold his players.

It was a very bad look for LSU’s football team and the university’s reputation.

In his four seasons Kelly won 34 and lost 14 as the Tiger’s head coach. But, he leaves behind a long list of videos on YouTube of him berating his players. After eight games in his fourth season, LSU finally had had enough. But they didn’t have enough nerve to fire him for cause, which would have kept them from paying him $54 million to leave.

