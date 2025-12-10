Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
8d

And that's why I've pretty much given up watching pro and college football.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dennis's avatar
Dennis
8d

Great report, Charles. I'm not a college football fan though I've often thought dropping the facade of amateurism and simply letting the alumni associations pay the players was a fair option. I do wonder if the players will be mentored about their money. The lucky ones will with parents or others watching out for their best interests. I have my doubts about agents and other hangers-on. Each player must learn the truth about money: You can't buy happiness. (You can, however, rent it.) The trick is to make your money last long enough to keep paying the rent... I wish the players well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture