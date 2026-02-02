Relevant Today

Jack Sotallaro
6d

If Lemon is a journalist then I am a black lesbian poet. He's a fake and a fool who doesn't know the 1st amendment's protections.

Not only does the first amendment protect your right to practice any religion you choose, it also makes it a crime to interfere with a religious ceremony.

Don is a petulant child who cannot understand why he's no longer important (he never was), and will do lots of sketchy things to recapture his celebrity.

He'll look great in an orange jump suit...

Dennis
6d

Lemon crossed the line from journalism to participant when he entered the church and started interviewing congregants during what had been a worship service. A journalist would have waited, and asked objective questions afterward. Nope. He's been a participant for a long time.

