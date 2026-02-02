Say It Ain’t So, Substack…

Large modern building with SUBSTACK sign spelled correctly S U B S T A C K

Apparently Substack’s founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Sethi posted this support of alleged journalist Don Lemon’s participation in the church invasion in Minneapolis.

If Bob Dole were alive, and saw that, he would have immediately sent a copy of this and a note saying, “Dear Chris, Hamish and Jairaj: Some damned fool wrote this and signed your name to it. Just wanted you to be aware. Bob Dole

The founders thought they were coming to the defense of journalism’s protections given by the First Amendment. It was a very noble attempt to have the backs of all of us writers who toil on Substack. We certainly do value free speech.

But I, for one, do not condone “reporters” organizing and participating in disruptions of religious services with a “witch hunt” seeking to find a pastor who has a job that requires him to enforce the laws of this country.

Can the founders explain why that type of activity is protected free speech?

The arrest of Lemon and the other “independent journalists” does not send a “chilling message” to a free press. No real journalist, who seeks to sketch the world exactly as it goes with equal coverage to both sides of an issue has anything to fear from the government or law enforcement. But when you cross that line into activist journalism and break the law, you can’t hide behind free speech rights. The First Amendment is not a Joe Biden-like preemptive pardon for lawbreaking journalists.

In a day when mass shootings in churches are not unheard of, such a disruption of a Sunday worship hour obviously caused undue panic and fear among an unsuspecting congregation. Free speech does not allow this, nor does it allow yelling “FIRE” in a crowded theatre.

Besides, disrupting a religious service in protest is a clear violation of federal law. The reporters were not reporting on what it was, a violation of federal law. They were reporting on it as a search for an ICE agent who also happened to be a pastor at the church. It’s not against the law to be a pastor and an ICE agent. Afterwards, they were crowing about their aim to disrupt a Sunday service. And the Feds think they have evidence that Lemon helped coordinate the event.

(Sarcasm alert)We guess all the protesters and “reporters” were willing to give up their perfect attendance pins at their own church so they could participate in disrupting another church.

Rachel Reeves was among the many Substackers who took issue with the founders. She wrote: I love this platform deeply but THIS AIN’T IT.

I posted a comment to Rachel’s Note: “Still waiting for Substack founders to apologize.

Ron Kays also posted a note regarding the founders’ folly, to which I commented:

As a journalist and manager of journalists for almost 60 years, know this. Journalists do not encourage protests, help plan protests and participate in protests. They are to fairly cover both sides of the issue. Did Mr. Lemon interview congregants about how terrified and violated they felt by the protestors’ invasion of their worship service? No, he was complicit in planning and executing an unlawful trespassing and disruption of a worship service. He was a fame seeker hiding behind a microphone impersonating a journalist in front of cameras.

Further, let me say, to have fake news you have to have fake reporters. Don Lemon has won the title of Head Fake Reporter. He’s a wolf in sheep clothing carrying a microphone. He’s been fired from CNN for sexist remarks and he’s been arrested and charged with disrupting a religious service. Mama must be proud, but the Substack founders shouldn’t be.

Just sayin…

Remembering South Carolina 1861

Victor Davis Hanson has become the preeminent conservative spokesman of our time, in the wake of our two-soon tragic loss of Rush Limbaugh.

He has been a political commentator on contemporary politics for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the National Review and the Washington Times. He is frequently a conservative politics pundit for radio, TV and podcast outlets.

Born, raised and educated in California, he’s had a front row seat to the liberal craziness of the West Coast.

Last week he wrote a compelling column for amgreatness.com, comparing what’s going on in Minnesota with what was happening in South Carolina just prior to the outbreak of civil war.

It’s worth reading in its entirety. You can find it here:

https://amgreatness.com/2026/01/29/slouching-towards-fort-sumter/

He called out the sanctuary states, cities and counties that have drawn red lines in the sacred earth of America in their attempt to nullify federal immigration law and openly defy the federal government.

“How odd that self-described progressives are now acting out the visions of prior kindred nullificationists and neo-Confederates from John C. Calhoun to George Wallace,” Hanson wrote.

It is clear thinking when Hanson suggests, “If Minnesota further wants to be like 1861 South Carolina that openly defies the federal government, then so be it. But it should accordingly not expect federal funding for its pick-and-choose approach to federal law and property.”

Minnestota Gov. Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Ellison have actively encouraged Minnesotans to obstruct federal officers from enforcing federal law — “despite the mounting violence that follows their collective prompts.”

Hanson also nails the truth when he says the Democrats believe “that the more turmoil, the more violence, the more resistance, and the more general sense of chaos and unrest swirl around the Trump Administration, the more they can drive down its popularity before the mid-terms.”

“They still cherish,” he says “the months of riot, violence, and arson in the George Floyd ‘summer of love’ in 2020 as critical in defeating Donald Trump.”

So, as The Hogwash Report 112.0, suggested, the 2025-26 ‘winter of woe’ is the twin sister of ‘the summer of love.’ Its true goal is to keep the chaos churning, day after day, as the lunatic left seeks to return to power.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the results of the 2024 presidential election? While they focus their work on daily attacks against an opponent who is living rent free in their empty heads, President Trump is still winning, and winning and winning on issues the voters preferred in 2024.

Riding the Roller Coaster

Ever since Donald J. Trump made that dramatic entrance into the world of politics with his ride down that opulent escalator, it’s been a constant trip on an up and down, twisting, turning roller coaster.

In late October, during the final days of the Democrat’s Schumer Shutdown, Trump still had a 45% job approval rating, But by November 12, the end of the shutdown, his approval rating had dropped to 42.4%. Since then, the pollercoaster has gone up and down. At the end of January, Real Clear Politics’ aggregate of polls on Trump’s job approval sat at 42.6%.

On January 7, Renee Nichole Good, a 37-year old anti-ICE activist tried to run down an ICE agent in Minneapolis and was shot and killed in her car. By January 20, Trump’s disapproval rating had raised to 55.6% the highest point of his second term, and level with the polls on November, 20, 2025 during the shutdown.

Isn’t it amazing that 49.8% of the voters voted for Trump and everything that he is getting done, but the pollsters can only find 42.6% percent of people who support him now. Conservative Republicans just aren’t answering the phone for these pollsters who are not really trying to measure how Americans feel, they are trying to influence Americans’ opinions.

Actually, those polls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November every two years are they only ones that really matter.

The Bill Maher File

You gotta love Bill Maher… well, maybe not, but he does have brief episodes of lucid thought.

Saturday, in his monologue, he addressed his fellow Hollywood stars about their political speeches at the awards shows that nobody watches anymore.

He pointed out that Ricky Gervais, an English comedian, actor, writer, television producer and filmmaker, once told the award show crowd to stop using the platform for political speech, “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. And, of course, this is where celebrities say, how dare you: We’re citizens with just as much right to speak out.”

Maher went on to say that every big name in show business came out for Kamala Harris, “from Oprah to Clooney to Beyonce, and she lost every swing state.” He pointed to a survey which found that 24% said Taylor Swift’s endorsement made them less enthusiastic about Harris as a candidate.

He continued casting stones to the Dems: “So Democrats, it’s great you have all the big celebs, but people see them as an arm of the Democrat Party, which they already suspect for lacking common sense.” (The Democrats are no longer suspects, they’ve been convicted.)

Bill surely gets that right. Common sense and Democrats are words rarely used in the same sentence in a positive way for the party whose logo mascot is an ass.

He closed his monologue with this zinger for the stars:

“I know it’s very important for you that you feel that you’re making a difference, so let me assure you, you are. You’re making independents vote Republican.”

You gotta love Bill Maher. But don’t bother watching. He’s not always this lucid.

Here’s a Different Take…

There’s a family in Minnesota that does not want ICE to deport a certain criminal illegal alien. That’s probably not unusual, but in this case it’s different.

You see, on the same day of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999, an illegal alien was brutally raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Waseca, a small southern Minnesota town.

Cally Joe Larson was found by her 16-year-old sister. She had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and left hanging in the stairwell of her home.

About a year later Lorenzo Bahena Sanchez, a Mexican citizen in the U.S. illegally, was arrested and convicted of Cally’s murder. He’s serving a life sentence in Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

He could have a parole hearing in 2030. The family wants him to stay locked up right there in Stillwater.

“We do not care if he was born here or born in Mexico, he committed a crime here. He needs to finish his sentence here,” wrote Chad, the husband of Cally’s sister, in a letter to Minnesota Attorney General Ellison, Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell and two U.S. Senators. “We know exactly where he is and we know he won’t hurt anyone else. We want him to take his last breath in a Minnesota prison.”

The family worries if he is deported back to Mexico he will walk free in that country.

When Sanchez gets a parole hearing, Chad says the family will be there demanding he remain in prison.

According to the Corrections Commissioner there is an active ICE detainer on Sanchez, which could require he be turned over to federal authorities.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, however, told the Washington Post that the detainers that apply to Sanchez require “the criminals serve their time and then are turned over to ICE. They aren’t taken out prematurely before they serve their time.”

The Rest of the Story…

According to Cally’s relatives between the time of her murder and Sanchez’s arrest, Sanchez was deported. He subsequently reentered the country illegally, and returned to Waseca, where local police arrested him on suspicion of home burglary.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found one of Cally’s hairs and some of her possessions, including a compact disc carrying case, where Sanchez was living.

So many deportations over the years resulted in the culprit soon getting back across the border. That was before the Trump border wall and there were many places illegals could simply walk back in.

Thanks again, President Trump.

Dispatch from the Deranged

A Florida anesthesia nurse gets last week’s FAFO trophy. Erik Martindale allegedly posted this on social media, “I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone.”

CBS12 News reported on Jan. 30 that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in the state.

“Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with respect and dignity they deserve.”

State officials clarified to CBS22 that while Florida law contains conscience protections for medical providers, those protections do not extend to threats to withhold essential care based on political identity.

Martindale later claimed on Facebook that his account was hacked and that he didn’t write the post. But state officials didn’t buy that story.

But, Wait,There’s More…

Just a day earlier, CBS12 reported that a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital had been fired after a TikTok video surfaced that appeared to show Alexis “Lexie” Lawler, making graphic and violent comments about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who recently announced that she was pregnant.

In the video, Lawler says it “gives (her) great joy” to wish Leavitt would suffer a fourth-degree tear during childbirth — the most severe type of obstetric tear. She said as much using explicit and profane language, CBS12 reported.

So many people get up every day with hate in their hearts that is consuming their troubled minds.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would add a lot to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you could just buy me a coffee here for just

$5. Small price, long column this week.