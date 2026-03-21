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AZCACTUSPETE's avatar
AZCACTUSPETE
3d

The Merriam Webster dictionary today has nine synonyms for "enfeeble"- no need to list them as you have hinted at them in your piece today. The antonyms are: Strengthen, Energize, and Invigorate. Does that sound like Trump? You bet. Mr. 5- cup here

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Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
3d

"If we are going to be able to keep our Republic, we need people working for us, not against us." I have intentionally taken your quote out of context - your intention appeared to be to rally the electorate, but I think the quote also underscores the basic problem we have in our country today. THEY, the politicians, work for US. WE, don't work for THEM. The erosion of civility between the political parties in America seems very "protectionist." We elect them to do OUR bidding, THEY quickly forget that and create their own fiefdoms, and the next thing you know they are protecting THEIR power at the electorate's expense. Much of this would go away if only DOJ would convict those committing fraud with OUR dollars, and throw them in jail. And guess what, I believe we would once again see civility between the parties.

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