Cleaning off the Super Bowl Desk

Readership of Sports Extra 5.0 was great but participation in my predict-the-winner game was significantly less than stellar. Look’s like I’m the winner, having predicted an Eagles win by a 31-24 score.

I over-estimated the Chiefs by two points and under-estimated the Eagles by nine points. Everybody else picked the Chiefs.

ESPN polled 67 of it’s NFL reporters and analysts, those who should be the most knowledgeable about all things NFL, and the results were that 61 percent of them were wrong. Forty-one picked the Chiefs to win, 26 picked the Eagles.

Bill Barnwell said he couldn’t pick against the Chiefs. “There have just been too many times when the future Hall of Famers of this Chiefs dynasty — Mahomes, Kelce, Jones, Reid and Spagnuolo — have made that perfect adjustment or come up with that critical play when they have needed to thrive.”

Obviously there was no perfect adjustment Sunday night. The Eagles defensive line spent just about as much time in the Chiefs’ backfield and Mahomes did.

The experts said they thought the Chiefs only had to worry about was stopping Saquon Barkley’s rushing attack. They did that very effectively, he got 57 yards on 25 carries, just 2.3 yards per carry. Barkley set an NFL record for the most touchdowns of 60 yards or more this season, but his longest gain in LIX was 10 yards. Great job with that Chiefs.

Unfortunately, that was the highlight reel for the KC boys. The Mahomes-led offense got just one first down in the first half.

The experts should have warned the Chiefs to worry about the Eagles D line. Defensive line Coach Clint Hurt, former associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, had a great scheme, but he also had the horses necessary to execute the plan.

Fox analyst Jason McIntyre tried to warn the red team.

“The Eagles’ defensive line has been utterly dominant all season, and I keep having flashbacks of Mahomes running for his life with a depleted offensive line against Tampa Bay,” McIntyre said before the game. He wasn’t having a flashback, he was having a flash forward.

The Eagle defenders clawed their way to smothering Mahomes with six sacks, led by edge rusher Josh Sweat with 2.5 sacks, they most he has made in an NFL game.

“They let me go crazy,” Sweat told USAToday.

The other things the experts didn’t warn the Chiefs about was just how good Jalon Hurts could be. He threw for 221 yards and two TDs and rushed for 72 yards another touchdown to earn himself the LIX MVP.

The Eagles offensive line couldn’t open holes for Barkley but it did a great job of protecting Hurts. He scrambled better than a Waffle House cook when receivers were covered.

The Eagles iced the game early. If it had been a boxing match, the ref would have stopped the fight very early.

Speaking of refs, there were a couple of questionable calls early, but all in all it was a pretty cleanly called game.

Just to prove how good my pick was, seven of Sports Illustrated football writers and editors picked the Chiefs to win, just two didn’t.

Sporting News said Chiefs 30, Eagles 27. Chris Berman said Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

The Bet MGM line gave the Chiefs a 1.5 point advantage. I’ll bet they made a killing with that.

Nevada’s sportsbooks won a net $22.1 million on Super Bowl LIX, the most ever according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The $22.1 million win tops the $19.7 million the sportsbooks won on Super Bowl XLVIII, when the Seattle Seahawks upset Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Nevada’s bookies (the registered ones) took in 151 million on the Superbowl. That was down from about $190 million last year.

My 31-24 score prediction would have hit the over, which was 48.5.

So, for all of you who wouldn’t play my little guessing game, remember what Wayne Gretzky said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

College Basketball Is Tough Sledding in 2024-25

This year college hoops is anybody’s game. Teams can make the Top 10 this week with five losses.

Kentucky is ranked No. 15 with seven losses. Kansas (17) also has seven L’s.

And those teams have some of the best players money can buy.

The Auburn Tigers (1) and Alabama Crimson Tide (2), for the first time in the history are the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams and will face each other Saturday in the battle of Alabama. The SEC also has the No. 3 team, Florida.

The only surprises in the top 10 are St. Johns Red Storm, where coaching magician Rick Pitino has his team at No. 9 with 21 wins and just three losses, and the Iowa State Cyclones, No. 10 (18-5).

March Madness will be a zoo this year.

Baseball just around the corner

The pitchers are trying out their new pitches and the catchers are breaking in their gloves for the 2025 major league seasons.

New Rules for this year

MLB is slicing their cheese mighty thin for 2025. The pitch timer has been reduced from 20 seconds to 18 seconds with runners on base. (Obviously 20 seconds was way too long for pitchers to have to decide whether to throw over or not.) Pitchers themselves prompted the rule change as they started their pitches with runners on base with an average of 7.3 seconds remaining on the 20-second clock.

With no runners on, the pitch must be thrown within 15 seconds.

New wider base running lane to first

Illustration From MLB

Batters will have more control of the space between home and first base. The runners lane has been widened to include the dirt between the foul line and the infield grass. This will give a more direct path from the right handed batter’s box to first base. Previously Rule 5.09 (a)(11) required the batter to run the last half of the distance to first base on the right side of the foul line in a 3-foot lane. The outside line will remain to keep runners from getting too far out in foul territory.

Batters will now be able to run on the inside of the foul line without interfering with the play if they are hit by the throw to first. This seems to me to give the advantage to the runner.

Infielders Beware

The league is cracking down on the increase of egregious blocking of bases, most notably by fielders dropping a knee or leg down in front of a base while receiving a throw to block the runner’s path. The league says this is not a new rule but it is new guidance on existing rule 6.00(h) which awards the base to the runner when the fielder is ruled to have impeded the runner’s progress to the base while not in possession of the ball and not in the process of fielding a ball. It’s a non-reviewable call for the umpires. This only applies to first, second and third. Home plate has its own rule about catchers blocking the plate.

Pitching changes: If a new pitcher steps onto the warning track with less than 2 minutes remaining on the inning break clock, the clock will reset to 2 minutes, rather than 2:15. Inning breaks that contained a pitching change averaged 2:35 in 2023. Broadcasters are only guaranteed two minutes of commercial time.

Mound visits: Each team’s allotment will be reduced from five to four, though an extra mound visit will still be awarded for the ninth inning if the defensive team has zero remaining visits at the end of the eighth. In 2023, clubs averaged only 2.3 mound visits, which surveys show to be among fans’ least favorite events in baseball.

In a further effort to improve pace, umpires will permit defensive players to signal for a mound visit without actually visiting the mound. This addresses situations in which teams use a mound visit not to discuss strategy but, rather, to buy time between pitches. (Boy that will save seconds)

Circumvention: The pitch clock operator, known as the Field Timing Coordinator, will now restart the clock after a dead ball (such as a foul ball) when the pitcher has the ball and play is ready to resume. There will no longer be a requirement for the pitcher to be on the mound, removing the pitcher’s ability to delay the start of the clock by walking around the edge of the mound.

Batter faced requirement: A pitcher sent to warm up for an inning must face at least one batter (in addition to any requirements under the three-batter minimum rule). MLB found 24 instances in 2023 of a pitcher warming up between innings and getting replaced before throwing a pitch, adding approximately three minutes of dead time per event. There were two such instances during the World Series.

Fan Warning: Don’t Be Late

MLB is rushing to shorten the games with most of these changes. Last year a game a Wrigley Field between the Reds and the Cubs took just 1 hour 48 minutes to complete. It takes longer than that to get to Wrigley by car from just a few blocks away sometimes. Come early because the beer sales could be cutoff about an hour into the game.

Good pitching is the most effective way to shorten a game.

Just sayin…

