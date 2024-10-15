In America, one nation under God, in the year 2024, 248 years after the patriots declared their independence, the forces against God are stronger than ever. There is a huge battle over whether a Louisiana law can require the Ten Commandments be displayed in every classroom, school library and cafeteria.

Some Louisiana parents are upset and are challenging the law. In 1980, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Stone v. Graham that a Kentucky law requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments in classrooms was unconstitutional.

Sixty-two years ago, 1962, Engel v. Vitale prohibited school sponsored prayer and Bible reading.

The Ten Commandments appear twice in the Bible, Exodus 20:2-17 and in Deuteronomy 5:6-21. When something that lengthy appears in the Bible twice, it must be important.

So, let’s do a 2024 check up on how America is doing with obeying the Ten Commandments.

Thou shall have no other Gods before me. On any given Sunday, everyone, who didn’t take time to stop and worship the one true God and his son, Jesus Christ, has put some other god before the God of the commandments. They have given something else more importance. You shall make no idols. That would be anything you idolize more than God — your home, your car, your boat, your football team etc. You shall not take the name of your Lord thy God in vain. Seems like we’ve lost control of that. Keep the Sabbath Day holy. Church attendance has dropped considerably since Covid. The Sabbath Day is not important. If it were, our churches would be open and full, and our businesses and sports stadiums and entertainment centers would be empty. Honor your father and mother. This could be the one commandment that is generally accepted, but there’s never been a time when so many families are dysfunctional. Thou shall not kill. There is an epidemic of murder with hundreds committed daily. Shootings and stabbings are not infrequent, especially in our large cities. Then there is abortion. Thou shall not commit adultery. It’s legal, encouraged and virtually accepted in America today. Thou shall not steal. Theft is an industry in this country, so much so that police rarely do more than take a report and put it away never to be investigated. Thou shall not bear false witness. Telling and retelling lies could be the national pastime, especially in politics. Thou shall not covet. Coveting leads to theft. Advertising encourages coveting. So how are we doing with that?

So you see, these commandments are not even viewed as suggestions in today’s society.

If we can’t post these commandments in our schools to help make our children better citizens, couldn’t we at least post a Code of Honor.

Obey the rules.

Do not curse.

Respect and obey your parents.

Do not harm others.

Do not steal.

Do not lie.

Be kind.

There is nothing religious on that list.

We need to start somewhere. Schools need to promote right from wrong.

