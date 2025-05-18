Good Sunday Morning…

Change happens.

As sure as the clock will strike midnight today, things will change tomorrow. Something will be different. Maybe it’s the weather, but nothing seems resistant to change these days.

Give me two examples of things here on earth that have never changed. Mountains change. Their rocks let go and slide to a different place. Rivers change in depth and width. Erosion takes its toll on the ground we walk on. Oceans rise and fall daily and their shores are constantly changed by raging storms.

Fire can destroy things that were here yesterday and gone today. The wind can rip down structures that we thought would stand forever. Jobs come and go these days. Birth and death change families. Sickness, disease and accidents can change any of us at any time.

Even time changes. Twice a year here in America.

But one thing that never changes is God’s love for us.

Today’s devotional song “Unchanging Love” by Country Grace shares unchanging truths about our Almighty God.

Malachi 3:6 tells us, “For I, the Lord, do not change.”

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16. That has never changed and never will.

Psalms 136:1 says, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever.”

“Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord who has compassion on you.” Isaiah 54:10

Even when it seems like the world is spinning out of your control, it’s not out of God’s control.

“God’s love don’t waver. Don’t fade away

It’s strong as ever; come what may

Through every trial; through every tear

His love remains. He’s always near”

In Jeremiah 31:3, God says “I have loved you with an everlasting love.”

He was expressing His eternal love and kindness toward his people. This verse points to God’s unwavering commitment and affection throughout time. It’s everlasting. Without end.

God loves you. See you in church.

