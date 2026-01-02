AI Generated.

A grocery store keeper was being victimized by a female thief — shoplifter, if you will. He knew she was stealing from him, but he could never catch her in the act. He put his stock boys on alert, commanded them to watch her discreetly when she was in the store.

One day one stock boy came back to the produce section, where the storekeeper was straightening the bins of vegetables.

“We got her sir! She’s stealing a ham.”

“A ham!” the proprietor asked. “Where’d she put it?”

“She lifted up her dress and put it between her thighs,” the boy said, blushing.

The storekeeper started to the front of the store where he grabbled one of the checkout clerk’s paper bags. Locating the thief, he moved to the next aisle, quietly climbed onto a gondola so he could be above the woman as she continued to shop.

He blew air into the paper sack until it was tight. Then he twisted the top to trap the air. He leaned over the stack of canned goods and POP! The bag exploded like a gunshot. The lady jumped and immediately turned to see what happened and she dropped the ham.

Busted.

It hadn’t taken the storekeeper long to devise a plan to end the woman’s thievery in his store forever.

Why has our government, on all levels, failed to stop the massive thievery of our hard-earned tax dollars?

Last month, way back in The Hogwash Report 104.0 entitled Minnesota Mischief, we told you about the multi-BILLION dollar theft of government our money meant to feed hungry children. That story broke when Abdiaziz Shafi Farah, 36m, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his part in possibly the biggest welfare scam ever prosecuted.

What took so long for that story to hit the public news? It started way back in 2022. The scam began under the cover of Covid, and preyed on government our dollars allocated as a way to protect children during the national “crisis” and worldwide pandemic.

The downstream media (so named from the cowboy adage that you should always drink upstream from the herd) wasn’t interested in a “little” fraud in a program so liberal with good intentions.

But in late June, 2024, before Joe Biden left the presidential race and before Kamala Harris tabbed Minnesota Knucklehead Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate, the lid was blown off of this story.

But, can the lid being blown off of a BILLION dollar fraud be heard if nobody (the downstream media) is listening?

The Minnesota Office of Legislative Auditing reported that the Minnesota Department of Education’s inadequate oversight created opportunities for fraud.

“The Minnesota Department of Education failed to act on warning signs known to the department prior to the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic and did not effectually exercise its authority to hold Feeding Our Future accountable to program requirements,” the report said.

Walz obviously was preoccupied for a time, trying to become our vice president, so 18 months after his Department of Education’s epic failure was disclosed, he rushed to appoint a judge and former FBI agent to be Director of Program Integrity for the state.

“I’m proud to announce that Tim O’Malley is joining our team to lead the charge in fighting fraud against Minnesota taxpayers,” Walz crowed at a press conference last month.

It reminds me of a story my wife tells about me, “He had a heart attack and three days later he rushed to the doctor.”

After the horses left the barn with BILLIONS of stolen tax dollars, Walz also announced a “partnership” (translated we’re going to pay them big bucks) that will give the state “a fraud prevention program that can be implemented across state agencies.”

Walz’s syrupy press release also said O’Malley’s appointment follows “numerous actions taken by the state over the last several years to detect and prevent fraud.

Since those grandiose crime-fighting plans were launched last month, a 23-year-old Youtube “journalist” Nick Shirley blew the lid off of another Minnesota scam with a video of several day care centers that he found not to be in operation receiving large sums of state program money. The video went viral with more than 130 million views. It prompted Kash Patel to launch an FBI investigation.

CBS News, which is trying to reinvent itself as a real news organization, filed a report on New Year’s Day saying “Records show Minnesota has been trying to improve oversight of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payment system for more than a decade.”

CBS said audits completed in the last 10 years show that Minnesota has lacked the teeth to properly vet attendance records and go after fraudsters proactively.

Minnesota just can’t seem to get it right.

In 2019, a report by the Office of Legislative Auditor (The same office that made the 2024 findings) showed that the Minnesota Department of Human Services established an investigatory team to go after child care providers suspected of fraud from 2013 to 2018, ultimately finding that prosecutors were able to “prove” about $6 million worth of fraud in those years.

CBS said more than dozen Minnesotans were charged in state and federal cases, but not all were convicted.

What those prosecutions did, apparently, was provide a pretty good road map to success for future child care fraudsters. When government can’t learn, criminals can.

A federal prosecutor said earlier this month that half or more of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds our money that supported 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

The case against more than 70 defendants in the Feeding Our Future investigation was well under way as Walz hit the Vice Presidential campaign trail, but it was not even a blip on the downstream media’s radar.

The case had another surprising twist in June of 2024 the Feds charged five of the conspirators with bribing a juror with $120,000 cash. In August of 2025 Abdiaziz Shafii Farah pleaded guilty to that charge.

Farah, in 2022 had his passport confiscated by the FBI, when the fraud charges were launched. In March 2022 he applied for a new one, claiming his first one had been lost. He got a replacement passport the same day. He then bought a one-way ticket to Kenya, but he never made the trip. He turned himself in on May 23, 2022, according to the FBI.

Crime pays, at least for a while. Farah spent his ill-gotten gains on five luxury cars, an 8,000-square-foot luxury home project on Prior Lake as well as real estate in Kentucky. He also made overseas investments in Kenya and China.

We obviously have government insanity to deal with. It keeps doing the same thing over and over and we still keep getting the same result — government our money wasted or stolen.

Substacker Jeff Childers, in his newsletter Coffee and Covid on Dec. 29, gave us a great read on the Minnesota welfare fraud. Take the time to read it here. It’s great stuff.

In it, he points out how we keep having these major thefts of government our money come back around again and again.

With each new benevolent program the cockroaches come out and start eating away at government our money. The fraudsters have latched on to that liberal mantra, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Childers reminded of the 1970s programs that exploded under the Carter Administration. Caseloads soared for initiatives like Aid to Families with Dependent Children.

A notorious fraudster in that program was “Linda Taylor, a Cadillac-driving, fur coat-wearing Chicago woman dubbed the ‘welfare queen’ by the press in 1974. Taylor used multiple aliases — up to 80 names, fake addresses, and phony claims of nonexistent children and deceased husbands — to defraud the system of tens of thousands (in some accounts up to $150,000 annually),” Childers said.

In the 1980s, federal investigators uncovered food-stamp trafficking rings where recipients sold their stamps for cash, drugs or even guns. Childers asked if that doesn’t sound familiar.

It’s still going on today.

“Dorsey Mae Woods, in California, who posed as multiple women to claim benefits for thirty-eight fake children, racked up hundreds of thousands in illicit welfare payments, and filed 135 fake tax returns for refunds over $350,000,” Childers reported.

All the welfare cheating eventually led to President Clinton grabbing a Republican platform plank and getting welfare reform passed.

Our politicians react to every “crisis” with a bazooka loaded with government our dollars. Since a BILLION dollars is chump change to a country that is 38 TRILLION dollars in debt, it’s an easy fix for the politicians and an easy pick for the fraudsters.

It would be a good bet that the fraudsters are still using the very same playbook to bilk BILLIONS today that they used to milk MILLIONS in the 1970s.

It is pretty obvious that our politicians are doling out more money than they can possibly keep track of.

That’s why the Democrats went berserk when President Trump gave Elon Musk a free hand to root out government waste with the Department of Government Efficiency (Now there’s a department with an oxymoron for a name.)

But that’s why The Hogwash Report has repeatedly called for an auditing of every government desk at every level of government.

The Biden Administration’s misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) called for the hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees over the ensuing 10 years to handle things like, taxpayer services (customer service reps that you can’t get to on busy days, any day ending in Y), operations support (IT specialists), enforcement staff, including revenue agents for complex audits of high-income individuals and corporations, and more criminal investigators.

THR suggests that Congress repurpose those new hires to be DOGE auditors sufficient to stop the rampant thievery of our tax dollars.

Thievery, at all levels, seems to be an after-thought to law enforcement these days. Our police have seemingly thrown up their hands — they can’t prevent it and they don’t have the manpower to solve the crimes due to the magnitude of the problem. Same with government thievery.

The tax money confiscated from us every day should be just as important to the government as that ham was to the grocer. He knew if he didn’t stop the thievery of that woman, it would just continue.

Just sayin…

