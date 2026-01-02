Relevant Today

Michael Swartz
As I often say, eliminate the honey jar of federal funding that attracts all the bears and the problem will be solved.

Jack Sotallaro
Agree with everything you report. It's ridiculous to think that the bureaucracy can't ferret out these scammers. Childcare vendors are supposed to be audited - what happened in Minnesota, Washington State, California and all the other places this theft is taking place (saw a report that the Capitol Police Lieutenant who pulled the trigger has a childcare facility in his $600,000 mansion run by his wife - nothing suspicious about that).

It's a national embarrassment that so many people can fraud the government. Whatever happened? I guess the FBI was never the same after Ephraim Zimbalist Jr.

