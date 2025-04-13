Good Sunday Morning…

It’s Palm Sunday, the day that Jesus made a celebrated return to Jerusalem where he was cheered and praised with hosannas from an adoring crowd.

The word hosanna comes from a Hebrew phrase meaning “save us, now,” or “please save us.”

Jesus came to earth with a clearly delineated purpose and goal, to save us from ourselves.

He was the sacrificial lamb who would be offered to pay for mankind’s sins — past, present and future.

After his triumphant re-entry, the following days led to Jesus being arrested, beaten to near death and nailed to a cross to die.

He went that cross willingly and gave his life for mine, and yours.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” — Romans 5:8

“This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loves us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” — 1 John 4:9-10

The song that accompanies this devotion is presented by the beautiful Lauren Talley, with her strong, powerful, beautiful voice.

The lyrics,written by Rebecca J Peck, capture the essence of Jesus’ sacrifice for us.

“The cross he carried bore my burden,

The nails that held him set me free”

The chorus asks a question that echoes in all of our hearts.

“His life for mine, his life for mine

How could it ever be?

That he would die, God’s son would die

To save a wretch like me

What love divine, He gave his life for mine.”

Some say it wasn’t the nails that held him on that cross. It was his love for us. He could have come off the cross at any time, but he had to finish his work.

His resurrection on the third day gave us victory over death — eternal life — if we accept him as our Lord and Savior.

Ponder these things in the coming holy week.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments will add a lot to this post.

Leave a comment