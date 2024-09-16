What Has This World Come To?

Sherrod Brown’s campaign commercials for his bid to be re-elected to a third term as the Democrat senior U.S. Senator from Ohio have hit a new level of lowness.

The Hogwash Report found that Ohio viewers of NBC’s Dateline program Sunday night were subjected to multiple views of a Brown commercial featuring a young African American woman saying she had worked for good bosses and (expletive for excrement) bosses but none worse than Bernie Moreno (Brown’s opponent).

Oh, the expletive was partially bleeped, but it left no doubt what was being uttered.

Some folks don’t want that type of talk in their homes and are offended by it. It is even more offensive when they are slapped with it repeated during every commercial break. The commercial ran at least five times in Dateline’s hour on some stations.

The word that was bleeped was one of the seven words that at one time were specifically prohibited from being broadcast.

Broadcasting obscene content is prohibited by law at all times of the day. Indecent and profane content are prohibited on broadcast TV and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience.

No self-respecting parent would want their children watching any network television these days.

Section 1464 of Title 18 of the United States Code provides that, “Whoever utters any obscene, indecent, or profane language by means of radio communication shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.” Section 503 of Title 47 authorizes the FCC to impose such fines.

It is no wonder that network TV is losing viewers at a rate faster than the decline of the duck population in Springfield, Ohio.

Brown should demand that the commercial be pulled immediately. And he should publicly apologize for it.

Without the expletive, the commercial would have been just as effective with its spin that Moreno was a crooked car salesman who stole money from his employees.

The ad was paid for by WinSenate, a liberal super political action committee.

The WinSenate super pack has spent 68 MILLION, 634 thousand, and 904 dollars on the 2024 federal elections so far, according to OpenSecrets.org.

This vulgar commercial is just further evidence that Brown does not relate to a majority of Ohio voters, but his incumbency, name recognition and his pandering to unions has him on track for a third term. But to win, Brown will need many Republicans to cross over and vote from him.

Trump will carry Ohio, most pundits agree, but a voter who votes for Trump and also votes for Brown is really confused. Brown is one of the most liberal senators and will be absolutely no support for Trump if he’s elected.

A Few More Lashes for the Dead Horse

The Hogwash Report again is beating the proverbial dead horse — the national debt.

As of September 12, the national debt stood at $35,309,184,612,870. That’s 35-TRILLION dollars, folks.

Here’s a Hogwash Fact: America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Bank has $3.4 TRILLION in assets. It would take all of JPMorgan’s assets, PLUS nine more banks with similar assets to cover the national debt. (And remember, most of those assets belong to taxpayers.)

Also, as a reminder, this year is the first year that the government will owe more than $1 TRILLION in interest on the debt.

Spending $1 TRILLION on interest is more that the government spent on Medicare last year by roughly $152 BILLION.

The interest payment is about $84 BILLION more than spent on our Armed Forces defending our nation.

It’s $122 BILLION more that the federal, state and local governments spent on education in 2023.

But Wait, There’s More

Here’s a scary fact from FX HEDGE Newsletter here on Substack:

“We’ll add about another $1 trillion to the federal debt before the end of the calendar year, and then likely continue adding about $1 trillion every 100 days or so form there on out.”

So next year, if little changes, more than $3 TRILLION will be added to the national debt.

Read the whole FX HEDGE story titled “Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire” HERE

Democrats Say Don’t Believe Kamala’s Move to Center

Kamala Harris’ move toward the center on things like tax cuts, Medicare for All and fracking is just saying what it takes to win, ultra-liberal senators are saying.

In an article from TheHill.com, Alexander Bolton interviews Democrats who say she will move left if elected.

Bolton wrote, when asked during an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ whether Harris had abandoned her progressive ideals, ultra-liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders said she is just saying what she needs to say to beat Trump.

“No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s tried to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election,” Sanders said.

Hogwash interpretation: Kamala is just being Kamala. She’s just saying this stuff about not favoring Medicare for All, or banning fracking, or cutting taxes just for the middle class, but she won’t follow through. She’s a flaming liberal, for goodness sakes, and she says, her “values haven’t changed.”

Her idea of moving to the middle is making four right turns. Everyone should know eventually she will be right back where she started from, on the far left.

Bolton quoted Massachusetts senator Ed Malarky Markey saying this: “I’m from Massachusetts, she’s from California. On climate, on abortion, on racial, LGBTQ issues, we are absolutely in agreement on her agenda. Markey, a Democrat (of course) and leading Senate progressive has co-sponsored Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and other ambitious liberal policy goals.

In Harris’ 2019 failed presidential run, she fully supported Medicare for All, but in her debate with Trump this month she said she supports private health care options.

Democrats who spoke with The Hill largely echoed Sanders’s comments, saying they are happy for Harris to say what she needs to say to win. In the end, they think if she is elected, she will be a progressive. When The Hill tried to get a response from the Harris campaign they got crickets.

Postal Service in Two-A-Days

Apparently the U.S. Postal Service is in pre-season practice for delivering mail-in-ballots.

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy is starting his pep talk to the thousands of postal workers and promising a very successful voting season.

“I’ve got people going into every plant, teaching every person to be alert for this stuff. We are going to have a very, very successful election for the United States Postal Service. You can take that to the bank,” DeJoy told The Washington Post.”

The money-losing mail delivery service that was invented by Ben Franklin has been lagging behind delivery standards lately, so DeJoy is cautioning voters to mail early.

Responding to concerns raised by the National Association of Secretaries of State, DeJoy said that his agency’s delivery network overhaul would not affect ballot service and that the Postal Service would put in place extraordinary measures within two weeks of the election to expedite ballot delivery. It will also sweep facilities for any leftover votes.

Left over votes? What does that mean. Were there left over votes in 2020?

In 2020, USPS claimed to have delivered 98 percent of the ballots from voters to election officials within three days.

DeJoy, in the Washington Post article said far more voters cast ballots by mail that year than are expected to this year? How does he know that? Is that how Joe Biden got 10 million more votes than Obama did?

The Hogwash Report thinks it is troubling that so many ballots are being cast by who knows who, handed to postal workers who are not certified election officials or closely monitored at all times when ballots are handled.

DeJoy assured us in the interview that the employees have been instructed to pay close attention when handling ballots. He wants fumbles to be kept at a minimum.

“We will see a ballot on the floor and people will dive on it.” he said. Like in football, however, some very dirty tricks are pulled at the bottom of a fumble pile.

Not to worry, right?

(THR GOLD STAR is occasionally awarded to readers, substackers, politicians or reporters, who point out obvious hogwash. If you see hogwash, say something.)

The Hogwash Report hereby awards it’s Gold Star to substacker Jack Solatallaro who published a great fact check of the debate lies of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jack called the anointed Democrat presidential candidate on 25 falsehoods in his post made on Sept. 11. You can read it HERE.

ABC’S moderators attempted to fact check former president Trump in real time, but gave Kamala a pass on the 25 points that Jack presents.

Presidential debates have devolved into worthless personal attacks. Harris has been documented in video interviews of saying everything is fair game in debates. The moderators have no sense of fairness and can’t draw out the answers to questions that might get to the real issues of the campaign.

The candidates regurgitate the standard stump speech sound bites. Presidential debates are of no real value. The undecideds can’t get real information to guide their voting decisions and they are forced to try to determine who is telling the truth.

Dexter and Reba 1.3

Editor’s Note: In the last episode, Dexter asked his bank president boss if it was a good time to buy a house. Mr. Pritchard said he thought it was and he could help Dexter and Reba to get financing. Reba separately asked a fitness client, Mrs. Sampson, who is an economics professor at the local community college, if she thought it was a good time to buy a house.

“Oh Reba. You and Dexter are finally ready to buy a home,” Mrs. Sampson said.

“Yes, we’d like to start a family soon and we have a little money saved for a down payment and we’ve found this house that’s perfect for us over on Maple Street, kind of the neighborhood I grew up in,” Reba replied.

“It would be your first house?”

“Yes, mam. We’ve lived in a small apartment for the five years we’ve been married,” Reba replied.

“Well, Reba, normally I would say this is a good time to buy a house. The market is fairly steady. The interest rates have crept up during the last three years, though. And the inflation has taken a lot of family’s disposable income away with higher gasoline prices and higher grocery costs,” Mrs. Sampson said in the matter-of-fact manor of an economics professor.

“Oh, I’ve noticed that,” Reba responded. “Grocery shopping is actually scary these days.”

“Actually, next year might be a better time to buy, if you can wait,” Mrs. Sampson said.

“Why is that?

”Well, if Kamala Harris gets elected president, she’s promising to give first-time home buyers $25,000 toward their purchase. That could give you the opportunity to buy a more expensive home, or to lower you monthly payments.”

“Wow, I hadn’t heard that,” Reba exclaimed. “That’s something to think about.”

Tune in to The Hogwash Report 32.0 to see if Dexter and Reba change their minds and wait on Kamala.

Thanks for reading. You comments and suggestions are always welcomed.

