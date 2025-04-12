Many of us seasoned citizens remember the hula hoop craze of the 1950s. I remember the hula hoop contest at my elementary school when I was in the 4th or 5th grade. Scores of kids were on the basketball court and were given a signal to start their hoops spinning. The last one spinning without it hitting the floor or touched by a hand would be the winner. I finished somewhere in the middle. I don’t remember who won, but I’m pretty sure it was girl.

The plastic hula hoop fad hit in 1958. The origin of the fad was reported as the plastic hoop’s creators were driving by in an automobile when they witnessed Australian children playing with bamboo hoops.

The Wham-O company flooded the market with the hoops. A hoop cost $1.98 and stores kept running out of them. With inflation, that hula hoop would cost about $22 nowadays.

While we thought the hula hoop was a brand new invention, historians say hoops have been used for play by children an adults dating back to 500 BC.

Now plastic hoops are sold as exercise equipment. That took the fun out of it for me.

Walking the Dog and Rocking the Baby

Another fun thing we did as kids, that most kids today don’t have a clue about, was playing with, and learning to master, the yo-yo.

The yo-yo is a round object, two pieces with an “axel” between them. A string attaches loosely to the axel and then fixed to one’s middle finger. When the string is wound up and the yo-yo is flipped downward, it comes right back to your hand.

There must have been some really smart people around in 500 BC. Because historians say yo-yos date back to that time period as well.

Time magazine had a story about yo-yos back in 2011:

“Though its history can be traced back to nearly 500 B.C., the yo-yo didn't find mainstream success until the late 1920s, when a young U.S. immigrant named Pedro Flores ignited an international craze. Born in the Philippines, Flores saw the toy's potential in the U.S. after remembering its Filipino popularity. (It had received the name yoyo there hundreds of years before.) While working as a bellboy, Flores founded the Yo-yo Manufacturing Company in 1928. After selling handmade yo-yos to children around Los Angeles, he was able to secure financing to open a factory. Within a year, the company was producing 300,000 yo-yos a day, and Flores' ‘Wonder Toy’ achieved craze status in the U.S., with yo-yo contests popping up all over the country.”

Yo-yos of my youth were mostly wooden ones, but plastic soon showed up as well. “Professional” yo-yo artists preferred metal ones because they were more balanced than wood or plastic.

I remember yo-yos that whistled and yo-yos that would light up as the spun.

We practices hours and hours to learn yo-yo tricks. Beginners start with making the yo-yo go up and down, they then progress to throwing the yo-yo out in front and bring it back at least belt high. You then progress to doing loops with the yo-yo. Eventually you learn the sleeper where the yo-yo goes down to the end of the string and stays there spinning until you tug to retrieve it.

When you could get the sleeper down pat, you could “walk the dog” on smooth floors or carpet. As the yo-yo was spinning at the bottom of the string, it was lowered to the floor and it would spent along the floor as you walked behind it before tugging it back to your hand.

My favorite trick was “rock the baby.” You would let the yo-yo spin at the bottom, then gather the string in a triangle and let the yo-yo spin back and forth in the triangle, before dropping the string and yo-yo so you could retrieve it.

I also like the “around the world” trick which completed a full loop before calling it back to your hand.

Kid’s don’t play with yo-yos these days.

Flying Kites Can Get You In Trouble

A few weeks ago I wrote about flying kites as a kid and said, “Kid’s don’t know how to fly kites or make them these days.”

A couple of days later, I found a news story from Arlington, Va., that told about a kite striking a United Airlines flight as it was approaching Reagan National Airport.

The aircraft landed safely and there was no damage to the aircraft, but the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said officers had responded to kite-flying that day at Gravelly Point. That is a park across the Potomac River from D.C. and just a few hundred feet away form the north end of the airport’s runway.

People are not allowed to fly kites there because of “the danger of low flying aircraft”, authorities said.

While at the park officers confiscated a kite flying in the restricted air space.

The kite was returned to its owner later and no charges were filed.

Kid’s just can’t have fun outside anymore.

