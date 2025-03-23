Good Sunday Morning…

In what might be my favorite secular movie of all time, Support Your Local Sheriff, (1969) James Garner was a traveler just passing through an old west town that wanted to make him sheriff. All of the previous sheriffs had met a quick demise in the lawless gold rush town.

But Garner, in accepting the job, told the mayor he wasn’t going to be there permanently, because he really was just on his way to Australia. He warned he would not be their savior for long. Several times in frustration he restated that he was only on his way to Australia.

As Christians, we should remember that we are not permanently planted where we are. We are really just on our way to eternity, to our home in Heaven.

Jesus reminds us of that in John 14:2 KJV where the red letters say, “In my Father’s house there are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go there to prepare a place for you.”

In Philippians 3:20, the Apostle Paul tells us “… our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

As Jesus walked directly toward the cross, he was keenly aware that he soon would be going home to Paradise to be with his Father. He was preparing his disciples to carry on his ministry here on earth and to gather a church of believers from all corners of the world so they could have eternal life with Him in Heaven.

He had no intention of anything other than fulfilling God’s plan to make a way of salvation for sinful man. Completing that, he would head on home. He knew the timeline.

Paul, in writing to the Corinthians said, “For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building, and eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.” 2 Corinthians 5:1 NIV

So all things of earth will pass away, but as today’s song lyrics tell us, there is good news.

“When we get one glimpse of Heaven, we will know that the best is yet to come.”

Some call it Heaven. I call it home, and I’m just on my way home.

See you in church…

