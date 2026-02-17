Substacker Sunny wrote an excellent piece titled “The Democrat Party That Died (And Nobody Held al Funeral)” reminding everyone that the Democrats actually years ago would work with presidents on things that they could agree on, or at least mostly agree on.You can read it here:

He was writing about Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York who served in the U.S. Senate from 1977 - 2001.

Sunny used a couple of good quotes:

Moynihan actually worked for President Nixon. When he became an advisor to Nixon, Moynihan was accused of switching teams but he said “Country First. Party Second. Let’s fix stuff.”

“Maybe we should cool the hysterics and just let steady progress happen without everyone screaming,” the somewhat flamboyant senator said.

What Moynihan considered hysterics in his era was a delightful country picnic compared to the riot the Democrats perform each and every day in 2026.

His approach, even though he was always dressed in tweeds, pinstripes and a bow tie, reminds me of a current Democrat Senator who wears a hoody and shorts on the Senate floor from time to time — John Fetterman.

Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, has often adopted a “country over party” approach, breaking from iron grip of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He has wavered from the lockstep on border security, immigration and fiscal responsibility — areas where most Americans agree with the Republican approach, but seen as abominations by the Dims.

He even has criticized fellow Democrats for their intense opposition to the voter ID requirements, saying that’s “a strange hill for Democrats to die on. He also has questions why the Democrats prioritize politics over country regarding Homeland Security funding. Fetterman was the ONLY Senate Democrat to vote for a full-year funding package for the Department of Homeland Security this month.

He has formed an alliance with fellow Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican, to set an example of cooperation, rather than engaging in “mudslinging.”

Fetterman joined a bipartisan push for the ETHICS Act, which proposes abandoning stock trading by our lawmakers.

Some say Fetterman has maintained that his approach is not about “bending the knee” to the opposition, but he wants to focus on finding pragmatic solutions for his constituents.

Fetterman has come a long way from his early days in the Senate. He was elected after suffering a serious stroke, leaving him virtually unable to communicate when he took office. The Senate relaxed it once-strict dress code — suit and tie — so he could wear comfortable clothing during his recovery.

He has recovered to become the lone Democrat senator with any common sense. He’d be welcomed into the Republican Party, even though he has long-held populace views that would be difficult for the party to completely accept.

Fetterman is in his fourth year of a six-year term. He will be up for re-election in the presidential election year of 2028. It will be interesting to how much democrat opposition he gets at that time.

Sunny’s post reminded me of Moynihan. I filed a comment to his post. I’ll share it here, as well.

“I remember DPM and I appreciate you reminding me of a time when the opposition party would actually work with a president on things that could benefit the people. The dead-as-a-door-nail Democrats wouldn’t even support a Trump initiative to make it law that people in the hospital who need oxygen get it. The Democrats are clinching their TDS. It’s like them drinking poison and expecting Trump to die.”

Super Bowl?

I remember watching the first Super Bowl in 1967 when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs from the upstart American Football League. I figured the AFL would never get a win over the NFL. I was wrong about that.

I’ve been wrong about a lot of things in my life, and if anyone would have told me 60 years ago that the Super Bowl LX would have a halftime show totally delivered in Spanish, I would have bet the farm, and lost.

Roughly 15 percent of our population speaks Spanish. I suspect not that many of the 65,719 people who paid an average of about $9,000 to be in the stadium understood the language of the halftime star — Bad Bunny.

Most probably didn’t understand the political symbolism that permeated the “show.” Nor could they fathom the sexual twerking by the “dancers.” The oppressive sugar cane plantation theme probably was difficult to relate to. Plus, only 9 of 1,696 players on NFL rosters have any ancestral connection to Puerto Rico.

So what was the purpose of the Super Bowl LX’s halftime show?

If it was to pay a tribute to a Caribbean country, then about 25 other Caribbean countries should feel slighted. Maybe the other 175 or so countries should also feel being spurned.

So, what it has turned into is just another red-carpeted awards show/opportunity to denigrate everyone but flaming liberals. It’s the NFL’s sellout to what it perceives as social justice.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended JAY-Z AND Roc Nation’s contract in 2022 to provide the entertainment for the halftime show, Goodell said, the relationship with the group was “mutually positive.” Before saying that, he said, “I’m not sure either of us really spend much time talking about contract. Jay is happy, Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we are all good.”

The first deal between the NFL and Rock Nation in 2019 was worth $25 million. The “mullti-cultural” show, since then has featured Dr.Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, and Bad Bunny.

In the second quarter of the football game, 137.8 million viewers were tuned in. Ten million of those could be documented as MIA for the halftime show. That’s not counting how many went to the bathroom, the refrigerator, a concession stand or a buffet.

All of this just reminds us that the NFL is only in it for the money — for itself. If you fans don’t like it. Tough oats (as we said in the 60’s).

Glad you are happy Roger Goodell. A lot of your NFL’s fans are not.

U.S. Olympic Team

Good luck to the U.S. Olympic Committee as it seeks out sponsors and donations for 2028 summer games in Los Angeles. George Soros already has the protest signs, bricks and rocks staged somewhere awaiting a really big stage to protest America as we know it.

The Winter Olympics this year have featured downstream media coverage of U.S. team members telling their concerns about their home country. All of these athletes have had years of free training paid for by American patriots. Your shenanigans are a real show of disrespect.

The Olympics are not about free speech. They are about proving you are the best in the world at your sport.

Could we just stick to that.

Dispatches From the Deranged…

The New Republic…

Michael Tomasky just this week published an opinion piece in The New Republic entitled “Trumps New Voter I.D. Threat Is His Gravest Attack on Democracy Yet.

He writes: “The Trump Administration has done many shocking things, too far numerous for me to list. If I had to name three really bad ones, I’d go with: the rancidly political investigations of people he perceives as enemies (Wow, no president has ever done that before, but an autopen did); the staggeringly corrupt enrichment (Wow, Clinton never held a non public job after college and is now a multimillionaire; Obama and his wife now have mansions on the Atlantic coast and in Hawaii, plus millions in book deals, despite never having been nothing more than a community organizer; Joe Biden, a career politician, was skimming 10 percent from his own son’s enterprises of selling his father’s influence to Ukrainians and paint-by-number “art” to dopes who would pay Rembrandt prices for them, for influence, of course. All the while, President Trump’s net worth has declined while he has been in politics. He gives his salary to charity, too.)

Making certain voters in our elections are who they say they are is not a threat to our democracy. It will preserve our democracy. Ohio and other states have had Voter ID laws for years. Bring forth all of those who have been disenfranchised by that requirement. Where are they.

Robert Reich

In a recent podcast Robert Reich, former Clinton cabinet member who frequently shoots from the lip as a liberal, read CBS News “ground-breaking” report from Homeland Security that “only” 14 percent of those being deported by ICE have been convicted of a violent crime.

“That means,” professor Reich enlightens us, “the vast majority of immigrants detained by ICE do not have a criminal record at all.”

Realizing that was not entirely correct (or even close) he continued, “or they had only previously been charged with or convicted of non-violent crimes.

Actually those “leaked” numbers showed that nearly 60 percent of those detained (About 234,000 of the 398,619 detainees do have a criminal record (mostly felonies), but here’s the shocker, Dr. Reich — 100 percent of them are in America illegally.

Hello, CBS…

If CBS wants to re-invent itself as giving a reliable news report that is now oozing propaganda from the Democrats and the liberal left, it needs to put some balance in ALL of its reporting. This report on the criminal records of the detained and deported illegal aliens had none. Using stuff “leaked from Homeland Security” is just pandering to the deep state if you don’t balance the report.

