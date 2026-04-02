They Just Don’t Want to Get It

Wednesday night President Trump tried again to explain to the liberal left Democrat opposition why we have joined with Israel to neutralize Iran’s nuclear weapons aspirations, and cripple, if not eliminate it’s worldwide terrorism efforts, but again he couldn’t seem to get them to understand.

Thehill.com, a media left wing of the Democrat Party, said speculation prior to Trump’s primetime address, obviously from the geniuses in the downstream media, was that he would announce withdrawal from NATO or order ground troops to seize Iran’s enrichment uranium.

He did neither.

“The president instead once again rehashed Iran’s long record of antagonism toward the U.S.; complained about the nuclear deal that had been in place under President Obama; and exulted the damage that has been done to Iran’s navy and air force,” said the review written by Niall Stanage, minutes after Trump finished.

We will say it again, the Democrats and their lap dog downstream media, are not hard of hearing, they are hard of listening.

Trump said “We’re going to finish it (the conflict) very fast. We’re getting very close.”

The Hill’s writer explained spun Trump was trying to “reassure the American public that there was no danger of seeing another quagmire of the kind witnessed inIraq and Afghanistan or, generation before, in Vietnam.”

Again, Trump held his cards close to his vest and the writer complained “there was nothing in terms of specificity from the president.

Word of the Day: Specificity

Searching the 1828 Webster’s Dictionary we found no such word. So, we asked AI and found the word surfaced in the 1830s referring to being more specific in medical research. dictionary.com now has as the word’s first meaning: the quality or state of being specific. The second meaning goes back to biochemistry and pharmacology: the selective attachment or influence of one substance or another, as an antibiotic and its target organism or an antibody and its specific antigen.

The word is common fancy political lingo these days, but it first hit our radar in the 1970s during the Watergate hearings. It was heavily used and heavily debated by the congressional committee members. We recall Chairman Sam Irvin, D-NC, with his distinct southern accent, demanding more “specificity”.

The Democrats thought that whistle-blower John Dean offered more specificity because he was on the inside and there at the White House, before being fired by President Nixon.

Representative William Hungate, D-Missouri, memorably tried to explain the need for specificity to eliminate the confusion of inferences. He said that if a person brought an elephant through the door, some would call it an “inference” or a “mouse with a glandular condition.”

Congressional discourse has never been accused of being lucid. But, we seriously have digressed.

A RHINO Rides Again…

To prove its case, that Trump is unable to articulate a clear case for why the war was necessary right now, the article discussed above referenced a quote from Rep. Thom Tillis, (RHINO-NC), who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning when he was asked what the “primary objective” of the war was.

“I don’t know, and I think its a real problem,” Tillis said.

Yes, it’s a real problem that Tillis doesn’t know. That’s why he isn’t seeking re-election.

It would be easy for Tillis, and the downstream media, to know what Trump’s —and thus our country’s — objectives are.

What is there not to understand about the primary objectives outlined again this week by Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth:

Destroy Iranian offensive missiles Destroy Iranian missile production Destroy their navy and other security infrastructure “They will never have nuclear weapons”

If there has to be a “primary objective”, it easily is No. 4.

So many who are disappointed by our downstream media are saying, “You just can hate them enough.”

Real journalism is reporting who, what, when and where. Punditry is what we have telling us why. When someone is trying to explain to you what the president “really” said it is pure punditry, one’s opinion, one’s own set of “facts.” Punditry, which is broadcast and written 24-7 these days is primarily from the liberal left. If you can’t avoid it, just remember, even something as flat as a pancake has two sides.

Dispatches From the Deranged:

How these folks find publishers, is difficult to understand.

USAToday handed over space on its website, and probably in its antiquated paper publication (we don’t know because we are not about to hand over $4 for one), to two “Opinion Contributors”, Caleb O. Brown and Patrick Jaicomo, to tell states to stop cooperating with the federal enforcers of immigration and customs laws. Its headline reads “GOP-led states that cooperate with ICE surrender their power.”

The subhead to the article read: “The framers of our Bill of Rights understood that policing is largely local, and keeping that authority where it belongs should be a consistent priority.” That’s a very long subhead, designed to allow a scanning reader to get the gist of the article without really reading it. The subhead statement is possibly true.

The framers may have understood that policing is largely local. Everything in the 1700s was “largely local.”

But the Supremacy Clause (Article VI, Clause 2) of the Constitution (actually not just understood by the framers, but written by the framers) established that federal law, the Constitution, and treaties are the supreme law of the land, overriding conflicting state laws. It was created to address the weakness of the Articles of Confederation, and the same weakness of the anti-ICE crowd’s understanding of the law.

At the Constitutional Convention in 1787, the clause was introduced. It was seen as needed to ensure states could not bypass federal legislation and that federal authority runs over state laws, not through them.

In the article the Brown/Jaicomo opinion piece said the “dramatic expansion of immigration-focused cooperative policing agreements with state an local authorities comes against the backdrop of the historic unpopularity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”



That is another slight-of-hand offered as evidence. If you click the link to its supporting document it takes you to a Fox News poll in early March that found that 60% of respondents disapproved of ICE’s performance.

That is shallow, at best, proof of “historic” unpopularity. Historic unpopularity would be documented by similar unpopular polls on ICE performance during Biden and Obama administrations as well. But we can’t remember any criticism of ICE’s work at that time (probably because ICE wasn’t working much at that time). “Historic” is not normally proven by what happened last month.

“The state-federal collaboration campaign undermines some of federalism’s most basic aspects and reduces state control over state police officers,” the opinion piece reads.

“This comes as many right-leaning state legislatures are now considering requirements that their police departments partner with federal agencies,” the writers said.

Au contraire, by doing so, the state legislatures are controlling their police departments by requiring them the cooperate with federal agencies. The federal government cannot force states to enforce federal regulations or laws, but state representatives can agree to enforce the laws. If they choose not to, there is nothing to stop federal authorities from enforcing the federal laws.

The GOP - led states, in this case, are sanctioning what the majority of the state’s residents want — to get the illegal aliens out of their state. That’s what they voted for in the last election. They can change that in the next one, but they probably will not.

USA Today should be ashamed for publishing such hogwash. It should enlighten its readers, rather than confuse them with such inaccurate messages (aka hogwash) from the minority.

Both of the writers have sufficient credentials as liberals:

Caleb O. Brown was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Bluegrass Institute for Public Property. He was previously with CATO Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

Patrick Jaicomo is senior attorney for the Institute for Justice and a leader of its project on Immunity and Accountability which “leads the nation in challenging and removing immunities and other legal barriers that stand in the way of individuals trying to hold government officials accountable for constitutional violations.”

Then, there’s this:

Robert Tait, writing for the The Guardian, sang similar hymn of despair about the President’s address.

“Speculation before Wednesday’s speech from the Blue Room suggested that the president might be about to signal a winding up of the US military effort which began 28 February, Tait wrote. “Instead, in a 19-minute speech during which he several times slurred his words and stumbled over syntax, Trump said vaguely that “we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives very shortly,”

It would be interesting to read Tait’s coverage of President Auto Penn speeches, wouldn’t it.

If Tate was intimating that Trump was drunk and slurring his words, President Trump doesn’t drink alcohol. If was suggesting that the President is physically declining, he has been slurring his words throughout his five years as leader of the free world.

Tait had no problem accurately quoting Trump saying, “We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two weeks. We going to bring them back to the stone age, where they belong.”

The story on theguardian.com was headlined ‘A litany of lies’: Trump’s rambling primetime Iran address sparks backlash

(Sarcasm Alert) The headline was backed up by an impeccable source.

“Trump’s speech came under attack as soon as he finished,” Tait wrote.

“On the cable network MS Now, Chris Hayes called it a ‘litany of lies he’s told before.”

Shock of shockers, MS Now sparked a backlash to something Trump said. Now there’s MS Now news!

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