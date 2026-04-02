Relevant Today

Relevant Today

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Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
3d

The Dem's seem insistent on handing a loaded gun to a three-year-old with an attitude! They don't get it (maybe they really don't want to!) and they never will, so maybe we could get Elon Musk to buy EVERY Democrat in Washington a hearing-aid ... At least that story would make all the major liberal media news outlets!

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2 replies by Charles R. Jarvis and others
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4d

Excellent work, Charles.

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