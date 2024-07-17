I’ve only been “substacking” a little over three months, but what really has surprised me is how much good stuff there is to read here. I spend quite a lot of time writing, but more time reading. There are so many talented writers, story-tellers and essayists who deal with an infinite list of topics.

I want to share, from time to time, some posts that have truly impressed me. I’ll do it in topical segments:

FAMILY, CULTURE

Nine Kids Misunderstood

Mackenzie Chester writes about how people have problems relating to big families. Mackenzi has nine children.

I remember asking someone once, “How can you afford having eight kids in this day and time?” The person said, “Oh, it takes the same to raise eight kids as it does one kid. It takes it all.”

Thanks Mackenzi for sharing your story with us.

CHRISTIAN, SPIRITUAL

Weeds & Seeds Part 1

R.S. Redner takes us through the Biblical origin of weeds and shares his love for gardening, but his distaste for weeds. This is an informational and spiritual read.

CHRISTIAN, DEVOTIONAL

Hope Remains

John Dobbs offers a brief daily devotional based on a Psalms chapter. He offers a prayer that coincides with the Psalms. It’s a great way to start your day. You will also love John’s photography.

POLITICAL

Voter Convenience and Secure Elections Cannot Coexist

Capt. Seth Keshel gets it write. Saving our country’s democratic republic is contingent on one thing. Secure, verifiable elections. We have a lot of work to do. Capt. Keshel gives a great read on our voting shortcomings and needs.

NOSTALGIA

Longhorn

Anna Schott reminisces about her childhood and two breakfasts that made memories. It’s a good short, light read that will stir your reflections.

HISTORY

July 11 - Tragic Showdown: The Astonishing Duel That Rocked America

If you think politics today are a blood sport, Jason A. Clark takes you back to the day the guy on our $10 bills was killed in a duel.

SPORTS

Willie Mays

Sean Dietrich, a very popular substacker, tells a story about Willie Mays that will amaze you as much as did Willie’s iconic over-the-shoulder catch.

PODCAST

DEBORAH HEWETT

This lady speaks even sweeter than she writes. Read her stuff, but you’ll really enjoy it when she reads it to you.

So much to read, so little time. Let’s hope this helps you. Let’s get it write.

