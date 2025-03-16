Good Sunday morning…

What would our life be like if we didn’t have faith. Can you even imaging being skeptical about everything. We rely on faith to get us through every day of our lives in the secular world.

When we sit down on a chair, we have faith that it will hold us up as we put all of our weight on that chair.

When we deposit money into our bank account, we have faith that it will be there for us when we want to withdraw it.

Why would we ever get on an airplane if we didn’t have faith that it would take off and land us safely.

None of that faith has anything to do with the kind of faith the singers of our song for the day are presenting.

You see, there are no guarantees that any of the three things we had faith in in paragraphs two, three and four. Chairs have been known to collapse, banks have been known to fail or lose track of deposits, and airplanes sometimes fall from the sky.

The song Living By Faith proclaims that the Lord God rules over everything and he implores us to not worry.

Hebrews 11:1 tells us that “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance of what we do not see.” NIV

Romans 10:17 says “So then, faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” KJV

Christians exhibit faith every day in chairs, banks and airplanes, but they also have the faith that the Bible is truth, that Jesus is the way to the Father God in Heaven, and that Jesus died to pay for all of our sins so we can be worthy of spending eternity in Heaven.

In John 14, Jesus comforted and assured the disciples that he was preparing the way for them to enter the Kingdom of God.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled,” Jesus said “You believe in God; believe also in me. My father’s house has many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you.”

The disciples heard it from Jesus himself, so they had no reason to doubt him. We have God’s word in the Bible, which is the inspired word of God, so we have the same assurances that the disciples were given.

The third verse of the song, Living By Faith, says “I know that He will safely carry me through, no matter what evils betide. Why should I then care though the tempest may blow, if Jesus walks close to my side.”

Our faith tells us, that Jesus is with us and he will never leave us. And that he sits at the right hand of God the Father, interceding for us.

That’s living by faith.

Billy Graham said “Faith is loved and honored by God more than any other single thing.”

“Living by faith in Jesus above, trusting, confiding in His great love; from all harm safe in his sheltering arm, I’m living by faith and feel no alarm.”

On the third verse of the song on the video, which was shot at a Bill Gaither Homecoming, Squire Parsons had the solo. Squire has had a tremendous career singing and writing gospel music. He has written over 2,000 gospel songs, including one of the most recorded tunes ever, “Beulah Land.”

Squire and I attended Spencer High School in West Virginia in the 1960s and I’ve followed this career for more than 50 years. His father was a choir director at Newton Baptist Church and taught Squire to sing using the old shape notes. He sang with the Kinsmen Quartet for years before going into his solo ministry. He appeared with Billy Graham at the Little Rock Crusade.

