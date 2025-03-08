When one reaches the age category of 75 and over, a trip down memory lane is a very long journey. It is, however, a very good way to pass the time while enjoying a spell on the front porch.

I remember my family’s first telephone, similar to the one pictured here. I was probably three, maybe four years old in the early 1950s. I was going to spend my first night away from my own home. My paternal grandparents lived a few miles away.

Before bedtime I got homesick and cried to go home. My grandmother went to the big wooden box on the wall and cranked the handle that made the bell ring two shorts and a long. I heard her say into that black mouthpiece, “He wants to come home, can you come and get him.” Not long after that, I was heading home.

We later moved into the county seat where everybody had a black plastic-like telephone but you had to pick up the part of the phone with the speaker for your ear and a place to talk into and wait for an operator to say, “Number please?” If you knew the number, you’d give it. If you didn’t you could just say who you are calling and the operator knew which line to connect you to.

Then came the rotary dial telephone. You only needed an operator if you didn’t know a number or if you wanted to call long distance.

Then came the easier to use push-button phones and even phones you could hang on the wall in the kitchen. And they came in different colors, all provided by the phone company. You could get a really long cord so you could move around the kitchen and talk on the phone at the same time. Or if you needed some privacy, you could stretch it into a closet or out on the back porch.

Soon you could dial long distance without an operator if you knew the area code.

Then in the 1990s, or a little earlier, came mobile phones in a bag. They weighed about as much as a sack of potatoes. You could plug it into your car’s cigarette lighters for power if needed.

Then we entered the compact cell phone era with a thing called a flip phone and later a Blackberry. The technology race continued and along came the smart phone that connects to the internet and gets you access to more information than the Library of Congress contains.

Me and My Camera

In the 1960s and early 1970s I started my newspaper career. I had taken some pictures with a Brownie camera over the years. Back then all of us of a certain age know we had to send our film off to be developed and wait days or weeks to see if our pictures turned out. But when I started working for the weekly newspaper in my hometown at age 17, the camera below is what I had to use to shoot photos for the paper.

It was a huge Graflex camera that weighed about as much as a sack of potatoes. You had go into a dark room and load 4x5 inch film into holders that would slide into the back of the big box camera. You had to learn the speed and aperture settings to get a good picture and you had to manually focus each shot. I actually shot live football and basketball action with one of these things. Some of the pictures actually turned out pretty good.

I had to learn how to develop the film and print the pictures in a dark room. It was always high anticipation when developing the negatives to see if things were in focus and properly lighted. I had a great teacher. He was the paper’s free lance photographer and was patient in his teaching “the kid” to learn to shoot and do the darkroom work.

The automation of today’s cameras, even the most popular camera, the iPhone (which weighs about the same as a canary), is beyond all expectations of photographers from 50 years ago. Sports photographers can look at the screen on their camera today and instantly know if they have an acceptable, printable, publishable shot.

Lunch Bucket Kids

Very few children today carry a lunch to school. Back in my early school days, everybody did. At noon everyone would get out their lunch bags or lunch buckets, as some called them, put them on their desk and chow down. Some kids would buy a waxed cardboard box of milk from a machine. Others had a thermos bottle brought from home.

There were lots of lunch buckets like the one pictured here.

Yep, Memory Lane is a long road.

