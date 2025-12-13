Now, this could be fun. Mike Lindell, you know the founder and face of My Pillow has announced he will run to become Minnesota’s next governor.

Lindell, who has suffered heavy financial set backs as a result of his attempt to help President Trump prove that the 2020 election was rife with voting irregularities, admits his finances are drained and will have to rely on supporters to finance his campaign.

Lindell has been sued for defamation by a Dominion Voting Systems executive and a jury ruled Lindell should pay $2.3 million, which he is appealing. A software engineer who refuted Lindell’s election data claims won a $5 million award, but a federal appeals court vacated the arbitrated award in July of this year.

After hitting every home television screen many, many times, Lindell certainly has name recognition, And, he certainly should received the ultra-valuable support of Trump. All of that likely brings this reaction from current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:

TV screenshot

Walz announced in September he would seek a third term.

Earlier this month, however, news broke of the multi-BILLION welfare fraud in Walz’s state. Reports are that his administration looked the other way after receiving multiple fraud allegations made by state workers.

The fraud has seen BILLIONS scammed by members of the Somali community of immigrants in the Land of a Thousand Lakes (maybe it should be the Land of a Thousand Mistakes).

Last month Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 36, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his part in what is looking like the biggest welfare scam ever prosecuted in this country. Prosecutors say he and his co-defendants billed the state of Minnesota $47 million, claiming to have served 18 million meals through his Empire Cuisine and Market, a Minnesota restaurant that contracted with the nonprofit Feeding Our Future to cook and provide meals to children. BUT THEY DIDN’T PROVIDE A SINGLE MEAL, CBS News reported (emphasis ours).

Minnesota has a self-proclaimed “knuckle head” for a governor, and he’s determined to prove he’s right.

Step Right Up — See the Show (AI)

The North Star State (Minnesota has many nicknames) is certainly a resilient state. It has had a pro wrestler as a governor, Jesse Ventura, who ran as a third-party candidate. He held the governor’s office from 1999-2003. Then there was the comedian who quit his nighttime job and became a U.S. Senator — Al Franken, D-Minn.

Franken resigned his Senate seat in 2017 due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping, according to AI (that’s Artificial Intelligence, not Al).

Then there was Gov. Rudy Perpich who was dubbed “Governor Goofy” by Newsweek for suggesting that the governor’s mansion be sold and that a chopstick factory be built in northern Minnesota.

Voters elected “Governor Goofy” not once, but twice. He is Minnesota’s longest serving governor (10 years) having served from 1976-79 after ascending to the governorship from the Lieutenant Governor’s post when Gov. Wendell Anderson resigned to claim Walter Mondale’s U.S. Senate seat when Mondale was elected Vice President. Perpich was elected to the Governor’s office in 1983 and 1987.

Goofy works in Minnesota.

Yep, the 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial campaign should be a doozy. Stay tuned.

More Minnesota Fraud Hogwash…

Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses and Minnesota will give them free health care, free food, free housing, even free money. That was learned as a result of great reporting by The City Journal’s investigative reporters Christopher F. Rufo and Ryan Thorpe.

They found that Somali immigrants in Minnesota set up fake businesses and organizations in order to collect welfare payments, from housing, medical and education programs.

One Somali-run organization, the Feeding Our Future nonprofit, defrauded the Federal Child Nutrition Program of over $250-MILLION by falsifying meal counts, doctoring attendance and fabricating invoices.

While some Somali’s apparently are brilliant at playing our government, a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) says four out of ten adult Somalis lack a high school education and nearly 60 percent of the working-age Somali adults who have been in the U.S. at least 10 years were categorized as speaking “less than very well.

Hence, the need for government social services and the study found that 80 percent of the Somali population in Minnesota are receiving some sort of government welfare. Seventy-three percent get free health care — MEDICAID.

“Recently some Somalis have been implicated in welfare fraud,” CIS Resident Scholar Jason Richwine commented. “Over $1 BILLION has been reported stolen so far, but the scandal goes beyond money.’’

He pointed out that several million dollars wound up being given to the Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab, one of al-Qaeda’s strongest and most successful affiliates.

Richwine went on to say, “The way to reduce immigrant consumption of welfare is not simply to crack down on frauds but to reduce the number of new arrivals who have the low earnings power characteristic of Somalis.” He said allowing in immigrants who struggle with these problems adds to the social burden and makes helping impoverished Americans more difficult.

The fraud, however, puts a real burden on taxpayers who are already facing a $38 TRILLION national debt. The Hogwash Report wonders how much that number is inflated by our government’s failure to recognize fraud.

Reporters Rufo and Thorpe adroitly concluded, “Our investigation shows what happens when a tribal mindset meets a bleeding-heart bureaucracy, when imported clan loyalties collide with a political class too timid to offend, and when accusations low racism are cynically deployed to shield criminal behavior. The predictable result is graft with taxpayers left to foot the bill.”

Hogwash Shorts…

Too Busy To Arrest a Pipe Bomber…

There’s a simple reason why the Biden Justice Department couldn’t find the Jan. 6 pipe bomber — it didn’t want to. The FBI had all the evidence to arrest the alleged pipe bomber in 2021, but it didn’t.

The Biden FBI and Attorney General Merrick Garland were too busy trying to jail Donald Trump and “save” our country from Trump ever being president again.

Another Trump Bad Idea…

President Trump wants to paint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the huge, ornate building that houses the Vice President’s office, National Security Council, and Office of Management and Budget, along with many other senior White House staff.

The building covers an area the size of 11 football fields and serves serving as a vital hub for White House operations and historical functions.

But it looks grimy and dirty and Trump likes for things to shine, so he has proposed painting it. Of course, if Trump proposes it, it’s the wrong thing to do.

Historic preservationists immediately sued President Donald Trump over his plans to paint the building, warning the structure could be “irreversibly damaged.”

The Trump Administration has told the court it would not paint the building before the end of the year, giving the court time to sort things out.

Trump wants to paint the building white. It’s located across the street from the White House, also on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump rarely is wrong about these things, but in this case he should have said he wanted to paint the building in rainbow colors. The liberals would love that idea. The first coat would be all white. After that coat was applied they could have said Biden’s inflation has cause paint prices to be so high that not enough money was available to paint the other colors of the rainbow. Problem solved.

