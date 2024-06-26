This is not the America I grew up in during the 1950s and 60s. Things were simpler then. You knew your neighbors and valued them. You looked out for your kids and everyone’s kids. Children played outside in backyards up and down the street. Young boys had paper routes and walked the streets alone, safely without fear. Little boys wanted to grow up to be cowboys and firemen. Little girls wanted to be mommies, nurses and teachers.

Parents, churches and schools took seriously the teaching of right and wrong. We prayed in school and we said the Pledge of Allegiance. The Ten Commandments hung in the hallway.

People lived within their means as credit cards were not yet common. Marriages lasted. Most people lived where they grew up. Careers were life-long. Hard work was rewarded. No work was looked down upon.

Meals were home-cooked. The family ate together for breakfast and dinner. Sweet tea was the soft drink. Coffee was always on the stove. Everyone who lived outside the town had gardens for fresh vegetables and they canned them for use year round. Milk was delivered to your door.

Church was important. Sunday was reserved for worship. Revivals and public baptisms were frequent. Kids sports were played evenings and Saturday. Most businesses were closed on Sunday. Families took Sunday afternoon drives and visited relatives. Families took care of their aged.

Television was new and wholesome. News was believable and informative. Radios still had a prominent place in every home.

Phones were wired. Long-distance calls were expensive. Party lines were cheaper. Phone numbers were shorter, sometimes only three digits. Local pay phone calls cost a dime. Friends spent time together, face-to-face, not screen-to-screen.

Only hobos were homeless. Only sailors had tattoos. Only female ears were pierced.

Men were men and women were women. There were no other genders. Modesty was taught and expected. Respectfulness was taught and expected. Conversations were respectful and void of foul language. Children were to be seen and not heard. They were taught to respect their elders.

Hair pins and curlers were required by most women. Men wore hats and shaved daily.

Gasoline was 30 cents a gallon. A station attendant pumped it for you and he checked the oil level. When you traveled you lodged at a friend’s or relative’s house.

You had faith the government was working for you instead of the other way around. Public servants sacrificed for their position and did honorable work. Elections were won and the losers regrouped for the next one. There were no negative political TV commercials. Politicians had to look you in the eye to ask for your vote.

Yes, for me, those were the good ole days. Precious memories, how they linger…

If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land”. — 2 Chronicles 7:14

