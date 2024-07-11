I don’t go to movies any more. I’m pretty sure the last in-theater film I saw was “Cast Away,” with Tom Hanks and Helen Hunt. That was at the turn of the century in 2000.

Up to that point, as an adult, I usually picked out one movie a year to see, and with Tom Hanks being one of my favorite actors, “Cast Away” was my choice that year. I thoroughly enjoyed the film.

After that, given the garbage that was coming out of Hollywood, I cut back on my once-a-year indulgence.

As a kid growing up in the hills of West Virginia, though, I was fortunate to live in a town with a movie theatre. It was The Robey Theatre, which still today is the longest continuing operating theatre in the United States. It was founded in 1911 by Hamon Robey. By the late 1950s when I started regularly attending the Saturday morning matinees, his son Vernon Robey was still operating the theatre. Upon Vernon’s death the family sold the theatre in 1979 and several community-minded operators have continued the iconic movie house in Spencer, W.Va. The facility has been well maintained and it is on the National Historic Registry.

For an eight-year old, the Robey Theatre was a magical place. As I recall, for a quarter you got in to see a movie, sometimes even a double feature. There was always a cartoon feature and a news reel each session, as well.

And for another quarter, Vernon would sell you a cup of Coca Cola and a box of popcorn. It was just NOT popcorn of the cardboard variety. The Robey Theatre popcorn featured huge puffs of popped corn and it was drenched with butter. Many people each evening would stop buy the walk-up window just to buy the popcorn.

Vernon bought the pop corn kernels in 100-pound sacks. And the oil added flavor to the popped corn. I don’t know what brand of popping corn The Robey Theatre used, but in my time seeing movies there, Orville Redenbacher and his partner Charles F. Bowman were perfecting their popping corn characterized as light and fluffy. That’s what you got at The Robey Theatre, light and fluffy melt-in-your-mouth popcorn. The corn was popped in a glass cage with a stainless steel kettle and you could watch the made-fresh popcorn falling out of the kettle as your order was being scooped.

If you had any extra change there was the option of Milk Duds, Junior Mints, or Reese’s Cups or Mallow Cups.

The Saturday matinees were a great place for parents to drop the kids off for a couple of hours on Saturdays while they went about their errands. Vernon looked after all of us and would put is in our place if we were not respectful in the theatre.

The Disney movies of the 1950s were some of my favorites. “Sleeping Beauty”, “Peter Pan”, “Old Yeller”, “Lady and the Tramp” were spectacular on the big screen in vivid colors.

“Swiss Family Robinson” and “101 Dalmatians” were my favorites of the 1960s.

Then there were the Elvis movies. Every girl worshipped the guy, and every boy envied him. “GI Blues”, “Love Me Tender”, “Blue Hawaii” and “Girls, Girls, Girls” were my favorites.

It was really special and spell-binding to see Charlton Heston in “The Ten Commandments” and “Ben Hur.”

In the late 1960s, after I got my drivers license, the dates with a girl at the drive-in theater in the neighboring county were special. I don’t remember any of the movies, though.

Living in a small rural town in the 1950s was a wholesome and happy time.

The movies were our window the the world.