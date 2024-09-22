☕ I read the most in the evening

Still MAGA after all these years. Rush Limbaugh read a few of my columns on the air. Contact DONSURBER@YAHOO.COM in case of an emergency.

Sean Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, stand-up storyteller, and musician, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Reader's Digest, Southern Living, and he makes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

Some Other Time is the relatable story of two kids growing up two doors apart in two completely different environments. Follow Dexter and Wendy's story each week!

Top post this summer: An Interview with Kimberly Warner