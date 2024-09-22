Highlights
☕ I read the most in the evening
💌 I subscribed to 29 new Substacks
🎧 I listened to 246 minutes of podcasts
📽️ I watched 159 minutes of video
❤️ I liked 256 posts
💬 I left 114 comments on posts
📜 I scrolled 694 meters in Notes
🕵️ I discovered 152 new posts via Notes
Top Substacks
Don Surber by
Still MAGA after all these years. Rush Limbaugh read a few of my columns on the air. Contact DONSURBER@YAHOO.COM in case of an emergency.
Top post this summer: Obama finally reveals his agenda
Sean of the South by
Sean Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, stand-up storyteller, and musician, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Reader's Digest, Southern Living, and he makes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.
Top post this summer: About Jamie Dietrich
Bob Hoebeke Books by
Some Other Time is the relatable story of two kids growing up two doors apart in two completely different environments. Follow Dexter and Wendy's story each week!
Top post this summer: An Interview with Kimberly Warner
Share your own Summer Recap
You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.
Charles, you're becoming a great friend, thanks for the plug on your site!