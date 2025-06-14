Thoughts from the Front Porch June 14, 2025…

So this is what our country has come to.

It’s National Protest Day. The greatest nation on earth yields its June 14th day of celebration to an organized protest against some of the things The United States of America holds with dear pride. There will be a handful of paid protesters holding signs alongside another handful of flaming liberal never-Trumpers who refuse to accept the results of a legal election and now wish to sow as much discord in this country as possible.

The media, in its effort to report both sides, will take cameras to the protests and give free publicity to the protesters showing them dutifully holding a sign, that someone handed them, and turn a small-time protest into a major news event on the evening news and on the front pages of what’s left of the newspapers.

In a county of a quarter million population, 20 people or less will make the front page with messages the large majority of the population do not agree with.

These sidewalk protests in your town are being paid for by the same people who paid the protesters, looters, arsonists and other lawbreakers to attack Los Angeles last week as your government attempted to enforce the law. These same protests are being cheered by the far left wing of the Democrat Party.

Protesting is a right in this country.

In 1787 Ben Franklin answered a question from Elizabeth Willing Powell asking what type of government the U.S. Constitution had created.

“A Republic, if you can keep it.

According to notes from James McHenry, a delegate to the Constitution Convention published in 1803, Ms. Powell asked, “And why not keep it?”

Franklin responded, “Because the people, on tasting the dish, are always disposed to eat more than it does them good.” This has been interpreted to mean that a republic can be lost if the people become complacent orally for the erosion of the principles on which it was founded.

Yep, there you have it. The principles on which this country was founded are being eroded by protesters who are paid by people who would live to see America fail.

But in some places around the country today, people who love America will stop to honor the red, white and blue flag that flies above the fruited plain and from sea to shining se.

It’s Flag Day.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

And in Washington, D.C., there will be a military parade honoring the U.S. Army on it’s 250th birthday.

We had an Army before we had a country. Because we had an army, we have a country.

Patriotic Americans always have and always will honor those who serve in our military forces.

If we should try to be a country without a military, that would work less well than the recent experiment to have a country without borders.

I’m writing this in a room where in the left corner atop a cabinet sits the framed flag presented to my wife’s family upon her father’s death. He served as a medic in the Korean War.

Atop a cabinet in the right corner rests the encased flag that was given to my family when my father passed. He was on an aircraft carrier in the south Pacific in WWII.

Our family also has a flag for my brother, a Navy veteran, and a sister who served as a Marine.

It’s heartbreaking to see protests against things that those of us who love this country hold so dearly.

And, we can’t celebrate the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump without people chiding him for staging a military parade on his birthday, also June14. He was elected to the office twice, yet his opponents call him a dictator. It’s more of a slap at those of us who voted for him that it is for him.

Those who pay for these anti-flag, anti-Army and anti-Trump protests would love to have their dictator in charge to force their anti-America agenda down our throats.

So, let’s not let the malcontents spoil our celebrations today.

Honor our flag.

Honor our Army and other branches off service and all of our veterans.

Honor our President.

God bless America.

