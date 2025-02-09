Good Sunday morning…

In the game, Rock-Paper-Scissors, the rock is hard and slammed down on a pair of scissors, it can break or disable the scissors.

The scissors, can cut the paper.

The paper covers the rock to win.

All three of the choices can win, depending on whom the competitor is.

But God is not in the game. If God was a choice, he would win every time against any opponent.

God made the rock, so he knows its weakness. Stronger and more powerful than the rock; he could also smash the scissors.

There’s no paper big enough to cover God.

He would always win.

Satan is like the rock, he wants to crush us, he wants us to be broken failures. His desire is to bring us to a low point and claim our souls as his own. He would use the paper to cover us and hide us from the light of Jesus. And the scissors would be his weapon to stab our hearts, bringing a tormented eternity with him.

But no matter how hard he has tried, Satan’s havoc on your life can be overcome. Your broken pieces can be reassembled by the Master of the Universe — Almighty God.

You are never too broken to belong in the kingdom of God.

Satan will tell you that you are too far gone, as today’s accompanying song says. But you are never too far gone.

God can and will forgive all of our sins when we accept his son, Jesus, as our Lord and Savior.

He can heal the most ravaged broken heart.

Psalm 147:3 clearly says, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

In our suffering and brokenness, we are called to trust God. He is a faithful Creator capable of weaving our brokenness into a great story of recovery and everlasting hope. Many of us have stories just like that.

Psalm 34:18 tells us, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

The song above was recorded by one of my favorite Southern Gospel quartets, Gold City. Daniel Riley sings it. It was written by Simon Hawkins, Michael Puryear and James Thiele.

It opens with God’s invitation:

“The door is open

Come on in as you are

All you need to bring is

What remains of your heart”

And the second verse is beautifully crafted to show the comfort and healing that God offers:

“Come find the perfect love

That no one deserves

A peace so sweet it can't

Be put into words

And grace that's greater

than the darkest of sin

Taste and see

Take a step

Let the healing begin”

You’re never to broken to belong…

