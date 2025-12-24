Christmas 2025

Photo by Charles R. Jarvis

Traveling this time of year is both necessary and nauseating. It’s Christmas, families converge from all points near and far. Airports are clogged, highways are bumper to bumper, hotels are booked solid.

In 2000 years, only the modes of transportation have changed.

When they first started recording days, weeks, months and years, 2025 years ago, travel was required for people to pay their taxes, not to get together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

We know this because Luke 2:1-7 tells us:

And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn. (KJV)

Thus began the tradition of no vacancy signs at Christmas time.

St. Luke, who is thought to have been born after our Savior’s birth, was a meticulous historian. He is believed to have been born somewhere between 1 AD (Anno Domini, Latin for “in the year of the Lord) and 16 AD. If so, he would have been alive during Jesus’s ministry, which began about 30 AD, but there is no record of him actually meeting Jesus.

Luke was a Gentile, the only known Gentile author in the New Testament. But he was a dogged investigator. He states in his Gospel that he “carefully investigated everything from the beginning.”

He was not one of the original Apostles, but he had a close walk with Paul who had encountered Jesus and some theologians believe Mother Mary gave Luke direct testimony. Only the Gospels of Luke and Matthew include narratives of Jesus’ infancy.

Other than Luke’s writings which he based on interviewing eye witnesses to the events he reports in his Gospel, there is little evidence to support his work.

That is why some historians dispute what Luke reports above. Some say that Caesar Augustus never ordered such a tax edict. But others confirm Luke’s accounts.

Caesar Augustus, who ruled as the first Roman Emperor from 27 BC to 14 AD, decreed a worldwide tax registration. Quirinius (Cyrenius) was a Roman official who served Caesar Augustus and was governor of Syria, during the census that brought Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem.

There is some debate (confusion) over some of the dates, including whether Jesus was actually born before Anno Domini.

It is generally accepted, though, that Jesus was not actually born on December 25. The best evidence of that is that that would be winter in Bethlehem and the Shepherds would not have been out in the field. Historians think that Jesus was born in the spring or the fall.

But what isn’t debated is that Jesus was born in Bethlehem and Mary and Joseph traveled there from Nazareth to be registered and taxed. I suppose his birth at that time qualified Jesus as a tax deduction for Mary and Joseph.

So how did Christmas get to be a red date on December 25?

AI tells us that “Christmas was placed on December 25 in the 4th century, likely by Roman Christians, to coincide with existing winter solstice festivals like the Roman Sol Invictus. The first recorded celebration on this date was in 336 AD under Emperor Constantine, making it a strategic choice to overlay Jesus’ birth onto popular Roman festivities.”

Then there’s the solar symbolism. The date aligns with the winter solstice, when days start getting longer, symbolizing Jesus as the “light of the world” or the “Sun of Righteousness.”

And yet another theory is from early scholars like Tertullian who believed Jesus’ conception and death occurred on the same day, March 25. Nine months later would be December 25, making it a logical birth date for early Christians.

So, if you are the one in every three Americans traveling at least 50 miles for Christmas this year, as predicted by AAA, you may have some frustrations, but nothing like Mary and Joseph had.

The nearly 90 mile trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem probably took them about nine days. Mary was “fortunate” to have a donkey for her conveyance.

Their failure to make a reservation resulted in there being no room at the inn for them.

“Fortunately” there was a nearby stable that could accommodate them and that is where the Lamb of God, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, came into this world — Immanuel was with us.

Enjoy your time, whether traveling or not. Remember why we celebrate this time of year. Remember Jesus every day, all year long.

Merry Christmas!

Share

Thank you for reading. Please share your thoughts about Christmas.

Leave a comment