Bob Hoebeke
Oct 10

"God will still be on the throne. God will still be in charge. Jesus will still be Lord of Lords and King of Kings. God will still supply our every need. Jesus will still heal. Jesus will still be the one and only way to the Father and our home in Heaven."

Now THAT is absolute truth - something absent in our day to day lives. "The things of this world will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace!"

Lee Saffold
Oct 14

Amen, Brother. We do need righteous men. We need men who have been made righteous by the blood of Christ. Strong men of sterling character with a deep and abiding faith in Christ our Lord. Men who have the strength to mightily resist the evils in our world. Men driven by the spirit of God according to his word!

I can hear our worldly respondents crying, “what about righteous women”? , as if my call for righteous men in some strange way implies that righteous women have been unjustly left out of my clarion call for Christian men to be men and be strong . To those I will simply reply that it has been my experience that in practically every place that one finds a righteous man, one will also find a very strong and righteous woman because women of true character are draw to strong men of character and they complement them in such a way as to in essence become one with their men and not separate from them making the righteous man twice as strong!! So when I call for righteous men the women are a natural part of that call. The word “women” cannot even be spelled without including the word “men”. They go together and are inseparable! For that reason, I do not have to call for righteous women. For they are including in my call for righteous men. Strong righteous men attract strong and righteous women.

It is among the wicked and unrighteous that men and women are separate, divided, and jealous and hateful to one another. It is among the weak men that women dominate and despise them. It is among wicked men that women are abused, and beaten into submission to evil and forced into lives of debauchery !it is among the wicked where righteous men must speak for women who have been silenced by their wicked and weak minded partners!

But among the righteous women are honored, loved, admired, respected, and trusted to support the efforts of the strong righteous men who fight against evil and boldly proclaim the blessed gospel of Christ. So much so that when you mention a righteous man everyone automatically knows that it includes inseparably a righteous woman who is happy to be by his side and standing firm with him.

Hear Paul’s words to Christian men in Corinth.

1 Corinthians 16:13 (KJV)

Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

