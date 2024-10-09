How many times in the Bible did God decry the dearth or scarcity of righteous men?

In Genesis 3, Adam was a righteous man until he ate of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, and at that time there was not another righteous man on God’s creation. Adam and his help mate, Eve, were banished from the Garden.

In Genesis 4, Able, the second son of Adam and Eve, was a righteous man fulfilling his his obligation to give God the first born of his flock, but he was killed by his older brother, Cain, who became jealous because God favored Able’s sacrifice over his.

Fast forward to Genesis 6 verse 5. God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and he vowed to destroy man from the face of the earth. He would start over with just the four righteous men and four righteous women on earth, Noah and his family.

Noah, was a righteous man who took God’s instructions. Noah was a bi-vocational man. He built an ark, and he also a preached for 120 years and he exhorted men to turn to God before it was too late. But save Noah and his three sons, there were no righteous men when the flood came.

Can you even imagine that the wickedness of the days in Genesis was worse than the wickedness in our world today?

There are dozens upon dozens of acts of pure evil that are occurring in this country every day. We can’t conceive of the volume of evil being perpetuated around the world every minute.

OH BUT FOR RIGHTEOUS MEN…

Look around us. If there ever was a time when righteous men were needed, it is NOW.

Please do not misunderstand, none of us are perfect. If you don’t believe that, just ask your wife or someone who knows you well.

But if we have accepted Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we are righteous.

2nd Corinthians 5:21 (KJV) tells us, “For He (God) hath made him (Jesus) who knew no sin; to be sin for us, that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

As the apostle Paul wrote to in 2nd Thessalonians 1:3 (ESV). “Thank God for you brothers, as is right, because your faith is growing abundantly, and the love of every one of you for one another is increasing.”

Righteous men are lights in a dark world. We must stand fast, hold firm, and influence others to join this fellowship that our Godly influence might increase and make a difference in the lives of others.

Post Election Prophesy

There is no clear vision of the outcome of the 2024 elections, but I have a clear vision of what will come to pass after the election results are clear.

I’m not a psychic, I don’t believe in that kind of stuff. I don’t have a crystal ball, tarot cards or ouija boards — that stuff is evil.

But this is my considered prediction:

God will still be on the throne.

God will still be in charge.

Jesus will still be Lord of Lords and King of Kings.

God will still supply our every need.

Jesus will still heal.

Jesus will still be the one and only way to the Father and our home in Heaven.

Thanks for reading your comments and suggestions are appreciated.

