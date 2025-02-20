As the old saw goes, a lot of people went to a fight last week and a hockey game broke out.

The U.S. team defeated Canada 3-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. The refs didn’t release their score cards on the three fights that broke out in the first nine seconds of the match.

It was amazing to watch the refs stand at a safe distance while the haymakers were being thrown. No wonder front teeth are such a rare commodity in the NHL.

The fights came just minutes after the U.S. National Anthem was roundly booed by the mostly Canadian crowd.

The Queen’s subjects were protesting, the news media said, the new tariff war that has broken out after President Donald Trump took office and Justin Trudeau announced his stepping down.

Sports Extra is not convinced that was the real reason for the disrespect to the American anthem, it’s just the news media’s current narrative.

It could be it’s because Trump indicated he might make Canada the 51st American state.

OR… It could just be that the Maple Leafers are sick and tired, fed up, and feeling helpless that the United States has been the permanent home of the Stanley Cup for the past 30 years.

Canada for years had a solid grip on the Cup, but today it seems to be a bridge too far for the north’s frozen tundra.

Canadian teams, primarily the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, have won the cup just 12 times in the last 50 years, none since the Montreal team drank from the cup in 1993.

Heck, hot weather teams like the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, and the Anaheim Ducks are even winning the Cup and leaving the Canadians stewing in the cold.

No wonder they are booing America.

The Stanley Cup goes back to 1893. America’s first team to win the cup was in 1917, when the Seattle Metropolitans, under coach Pete Muldoon became the Cup bearers.

The Mets, of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA), defeated Montreal Canadiens, of the National Hockey Association (NHA), 3-1 for the Cup. The games were played at the Seattle Ice Arena. Games one and three were played under the PCHA seven-man rules; games two and four were played under NHA six man rules.

The Canadiens took the first match, 8-4, with Didier Pitre scoring a Texas hat trick (although we are not sure it was called that in Canada in 1917) four goals.

Seattle won the second game 6-1, after jumping out to a 6-0 lead.

Game 3 saw Seattle blank Montreal 4-0, and in Game 4 the Mets skated to a 7-0 lead before giving up a late goal. A pretty convincing series victory.

And so the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans broke the ice, and now 108 years later, the U.S. owns the Stanley Cup, the Super Bowl of Canada’s national sport (along with Lacrosse). No wonder they are mad.

So there you have the only hockey column I’ve ever written, and probably my last.

The Great Gretzky

Hockey’s greatest player, GOAT if you will, played for the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s, before being traded to The Los Angeles Kings. He won four Stanley Cups with the Oilers.

One of my favorite quotes comes from Gretzky, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

He also offered this great advice, “When you win say nothing. When you lose say less.”

