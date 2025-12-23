Strolling through vacation land last week, I had an encounter with an extremely rare bird — a conservative Canadian. In my seven decades, I’ve never spotted one. I assumed there had to be pockets of this species somewhere in the vast expanse of the world’s second-largest country which stretches 3,426 miles from east to west, but I finally encountered one in the wilds of the U.S. Southeast.

This male example of a conservative Canadian is nearly despondent over what his native country has become — too liberal, too socialistic, too international and too anti-American. He freely shared his feelings, once he realized he was talking with a conservative American.

He offered that he would be fine with Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state and said, “When you are done with Trump, send him to us!”

I’ll call him Gerald, but it’s not his real name. At age 71, he wants out of Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia at 766,000 people. He said so much of the city is what we would call a cess pool in more polite language than he used. He’d like a remote spot on one of the islands off the left coast.

Retired as a fire-fighter, he spends as much time as his visa will allow in the U.S., 180 days a year. He has a residence in Arizona and friends in the southeastern states that he likes to visit with.

He is bitter that he must abide by the 180-day restraint while the Biden administration opened the border to illegal aliens who had no restrictions and lots of government support for housing, health care and food. Gerald pays his own way with no U.S. subsidy.

He detested Justin Trudeau as his Prime Minister and he says Trudeau’s replacement, Mark Carney, is cut from the same cloth. Both carry the banner for Canada’s Liberal Party.

He scoffed at Carney’s attempt to stare down Donald Trump. Gerald says Canada has no power in its military and is content to let the U.S. protect its northern neighbor, despite the growing anti-American sentiment it’s government and it’s liberal populace display.

He acknowledged the the United States’ upper hand in the tariff “war.”

And Gerald laments that Trudeau became the first Canadian Prime Minister to march in the Annual Gay Pride Parade in Toronto. Trudeau can be found in photographs walking and smiling in the parade with his wife waving a rainbow flag and his two young children along side waving to the crowd. Carney has followed the Trudeau tradition participating in the gay parade. Gerald begrudges the tax money spent on the expenses for Trudeau and his large entourage to join the days-long celebration.

The liberal Canadian snowbirds have bristled at Trump’s quip about making Canada our 51st state and have jawboned shunning their annual migration trip to Florida to escape the brutal Canadian winters. The downstream media says the political tensions are the reason for the boycott. According to Visit Florida data, the Sunshine State still attracted 640,000 Canadian visitors in the second quarter of this year and overall, tourism in Florida is up for the year.

There is a huge tourism imbalance with Canada and the visa use between the two countries is heavily weighted to the Maple Leafers.

“Who wants to spend 180 days in Canada? Gerald said. “At least half of that time would be in winter conditions.”

Some Canadian liberals have contracted TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and have sold their properties in Florida. No problem, there are still plenty of Americans from the northern states who want to reside in Florida.

However, it’s not all about getting back at the Americans. For many who chose to stay home in Canada, it’s financial. The Canadian dollar is weak and it’s affecting those on fixed incomes. The cost of U.S. travel insurance and health care costs are rising. Plus, incomes are attacked by higher prices at home and abroad.

Superhero Substacker Don Surber this week wrote about Mark Steyn’s predictions from 20 years ago. Steyn is a Canadian author and pundit who wrote America Alone. The End of the World as We Know It.

The first line of the first Steyn quote Surber reproduced grabbed our attention.

“The continent (Europe) has embraced a spiritual death long before the demographic one.”

The same can today be said about Canada. Its melting pot is so overpowered by non-Canadians, the natives feel a crushing minority status.

“Sometimes you can go all day without hearing anyone speak English,” Gerald commented.

Demographics are choking the homelanders and Canada has experienced a real decline in its spiritual heritage. Church after church is boarded up or used for other purposes.

Then, Gerald, threw a truth dart: “I see America becoming more like Canada.”

Too liberal, too socialistic, too international and too anti-American.

In a perfect world, the U.S., Canada and Mexico would be the tightest of allies, fair trading partners, and an impregnable topography to stand against any invasion. That will take a lot of work. Strong immigration laws, agreeable to all three countries, are needed. The drug cartels need to be eradicated in Mexico, and the illegal drug culture in the U.S. and Canada need to be quelled. The muslim takeover of more and more of the U.S. and Canadian governments has to be quelled. The grip of corruption in the governments of all three must be sought out and destroyed.

Mark Steyn pretty well told us 20 years ago where we would be today. If things don’t change, we do not want to think about how things will be in 2045.

