Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
2d

...and of course, there's our wild Steven Crowder whom I'd be proud to call my son, also a Conservative American (from Canada).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Fascinating to see how demographic shifts create these isolated conservative pockets. The bit about going all day without hearing English really ilustrates how integration policy failures compound over generations. I was recently reading about how similar pressures are playing out in parts of Europe, where rapid demographic change outpaces cultural adaptation. That line about America becoming more like Canada instead of vice versa is probably the most worryng takeaway for policymakers on both sides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture