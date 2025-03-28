Baseball has been very good to me, so I’ll write about it today.

Betting on the Big Dollar Dodgers

“So, is the 2025 season really just about who will be second best?”

That’s what I wrote about the Big Dollar Dodgers in my post in January. If you believe the bookies, the Dodgers are the odds-on favorites to win the World Series — by the largest margin since 2002.

The Dodgers are +275 to be World Champions in 2025 as the season kicks off. In 2002 the Yankees were favored with +200 odds.

The Dodgers have loaded the roster with high priced stars, some of whom are aging out but still performing at a high level, ie. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers, on paper look like the best team money can buy.

They just swept the Cubs in two games in Japan. It would have been very inhospitable for the Cubbies to have beaten the Dodgers in the country where Dodger stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Rokie Sasaki are cultural heroes, if not gods. They are owed salaries from the Dodgers in amounts that would surpass the GDP of some countries.

So the Cubs were equivalent to what the Washington Generals are to the Harlem Globetrotters.

It must have been embarrassing for Shota Imanaga, the Cubs Japanese star to have his team lose twice in his home country. But Imanaga pitched four shutout innings, so nothing to be ashamed of there.

In Baseball There Are No Sure Things

Barring unforeseen calamities, the Dodgers should breeze through the regular season. But playoff baseball can be very unpredictable.

Let’s look back at 2002 when the Yankees were odds-on favorites to win the World Series.

They didn’t. They didn’t even play in the World Series.

The Anaheim Angels knocked the Bronx Bombers out in the ALDS 3-1 and then handled the Minnesota Twins by taking the final three games of a five-game series to advance to the World Series.

There they defeated the neighboring San Francisco Giants in a dramatic seven game series, where four games were decided by one run. The Angels, in their first-ever World Series were led by sluggers Garrett Anderson, Tim Salmon and Troy Glaus.

So, you see, nothing’s a sure thing, but lots of betters are banking on the Dodgers.

Opening Day News of Note

Washington Nationals opening day starter Mackenzie Gore joined iconic St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Bob Gibson as the only two major league pitchers with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a scoreless outing on Opening Day.

Austin Wells became the first Yankee catcher in history to bat leadoff — and he literally crushed it. He hit a 2-0 pitch from Milwaukee Brewer Freddy Peralta over the right field wall. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first Opening Day leadoff home run hit by a Yankee, as well.

Baltimore Oriole Tyler O’Neill, hit a home run in the in the opener on Thursday, and he continued his historic streak of hitting a homer in six, count ‘em, six consecutive Opening Day games. He hit a three-run dinger to right field in the third inning.

His first four came as a Cardinal. His fifth as a Red Sox. He owns the record all by himself. Three great players had four straight Opening Days with round-trippers: Todd Hundley, 1994-97; Gary Carter, 1977-80; and Yogi Berra (1955-58). Note all three were catchers, What’s with catchers and Opening Day home runs? (See Austin Wells note above.)

Pirates Report

I’m a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, so I’ll comment on the Buccos in 2025 more often than not, probably. Nothing’s a sure thing in baseball. If you are not interested in my Pirates Report, thanks for reading this far.

Pirates Against A Lot of Odds This Year, Again

I just watched Opening Day with the Pirates dropping their first game to the home-standing Miami Marlins, 5-4.

The big takeaway is the Pirates offense was anemic, and is projected to be so throughout the season. They had three hits through eight innings, four in total.

Catcher Joey Bart batted cleanup in the opener. He batted .350 in 49 plate appearances in spring training, with two doubles and three home runs. But he is a career .235 hitter. He hit .265 last year in 80 games with the Pirates.

In the opener, he struck out to end the Pirates’ ninth inning with two runners in scoring position.

You may have to go all the way back to 1982 to find a clean up hitter for the Pirates that actually scared anybody. That was Willie Stargell, who had a career batting average of .282, 475 homers, and 1,540 runs batted in.

The opener wasn’t pleasant for Pirate closer, and hometown favorite, David Bednar. He gave up a run in the ninth, and was tagged with the loss.

Bednar had a disappointing 2024, finishing with a 5.77 ERA, and was the loser in eight games. He had been lights-out in 2021 through 2023 with ERAs of 2.23, 2.61 and 2.00 respectively.

He was pulled from the closing roll in late 2024 and the Pirates hoped he’d regroup in the off season and be back to his old self in 2025. But his ERA skied to 10.13 in spring training.

With the score tied, Bednar offered up a letters-high fastball that was drilled for a triple by Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. Then an intentional walk was handed to shortstop Xavier Edwards.

Bednar served up a down-middle first pitch to left fielder Kyle Stowers, a career .209 hitter, and he planted it safely on the outfield grass to plate pinch runner Javier Sanoja for the winning run.

Skenes Being Skenes

2024 Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes got the Opening Day start for the Pirates and threw 5.1 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. He left the game leading 4-2, after recording seven strikeouts.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, making his return from Tommy John surgery, went 4.2 innings giving up two runs and two hits, recording seven Ks.

Is Manager Shelton on Short Leash?

Pirate Manager Derek Shelton starts his sixth season as the Pirates skipper. He owns a 294-415 record now as a major league manager. His last two seasons with the Pirates finishing 76-86 are his best years. The Pirates upper management is extremely patient with Shelton’s results.

With the Pirate’s 2025 roster what it is, look for the Shelton Shuffle to continue. He changes his eight-man line-up extensively almost daily. The Pirates don’t have a legitimate major league first baseman. The role will be filled by committee at least for a while.

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much better.

Baseball is back!