There is no question, we are living in a very divided world.

The division between political parties has never been greater or more harshly expressed.

Even some religion denominations are divided on issues of doctrine and direction, to the point that there have been and will be acrimonious splits.

Both the political and religious divides have pitted neighbor against neighbor, brother against brother, sister against sister and even child against parent and vice versa.

Remember, the Civil War did the same thing to this country.

During that time, a man asked President Abraham Lincoln if God was on the Union’s side.

Mr. Lincoln answered: "Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right.”

What does the Bible tell us followers of Christ about division?

In 1 Corinthians 1:10, Paul wrote:

“I appeal to you, brothers, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment.”

There are so many worldly things that we cannot agree on, maybe you like blue, I like red; maybe I like meat, you are a vegetarian; maybe you drive Fords, I drive Chevys; I like the Yankees, you like the Red Sox. There are so many things in the world that can divide us, if we let them.

But God wants us to see each other as just neighbors, and to love our neighbors as ourselves.

We all should do as Abraham Lincoln did, let the Bible’s teachings be our guide for life— and agree that God is always right

Thanks for reading, your comments are welcome.

Images by Gencraft.com

Leave a comment

.