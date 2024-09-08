Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Sep 8

Wonderful, inspiring message. Great to come home from church on a Sunday to a message like this. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture