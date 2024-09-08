EDITOR’S NOTE: This post was originally posted early in the history of Relevant Today. It is being reposted because the traffic to this sight has significantly increased. Enjoy.

Never, ever give up! Many people with good intentions have imparted that imperative to me many, many times in my lifetime. Set a goal. Put a plan in place to achieve that goal. Devote all the time necessary, work hard and smartly; push on past your normal strength. Don't let obstacles deter your success; if you can't overcome them, work around them. If you need tools and supplies, find a way to acquire them. If you suffer a setback, regroup and take a different path to your goal. You might have to fight your battle more than once to achieve your goal. But, if it is really important to you, never, ever give up!

I lived by this mantra for many years of my life, both as a youth and as an adult. I taught myself several skills and trades. I devoted countless 16-hour days, expended many dollars and volunteered my time in exchange for experience. I was almost singularly focused on the "new thing." That approach served me well in learning how to be a radio announcer, a news reporter, an editor, a publisher, an auctioneer, a gospel songwriter, a singer, a lay speaker and an author.

I tell you all of that to illustrate that none of that works if your goal is inner peace. All of the above mentioned endeavors, as well as my passion for baseball and basketball as a youth, were achieved by relying on my own will. We can't achieve inner peace solely through marshaling our own will.

We must surrender to God's will.

“Surrender? Isn't that giving up? Yes it is.

And he said to them all,

If any man will come after me,

let him deny himself, and take up

his cross daily, and follow me.”

Luke 9:23 KJV

Jesus asked his chosen disciples to give up their worldly goods and their self will and to follow him. They forsook their vocations, their families, their treasures and they walked with Jesus, fully trusting in him. They surrendered their own will to his.

To fully surrender to God, we have to tackle two major obstacles in our minds.

First, we have to accept that it is God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit — the Holy Trinity — who really are in control of our lives. Each of these are omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent — all powerful, all knowing and ever present. It is a sweet comfort that we have such knowledge and power controlling our lives.

We can set all the goals we want, make all the plans we want, but we are successful only if it is God's will. By surrendering to God, we allow ourselves access to his guidance, his wisdom and his power, which can be transformational.

Secondly, we must know that God is big enough to handle our biggest concerns, as well as those of everyone else who is tugging at him for attention to their issues.

Our God is big. Really big. He's so big our earthly minds cannot comprehend his vastness.

“Great is our Lord, and of great power:

his understanding is infinite.”

Psalm 147:5 KJV

Infinite means without limit or boundary. That is big, really big! The Bible tells us he can measure all the waters of earth in the hollow of his hand. He can measure heaven with his span, and he has accomplished many other great feats.

“Who has measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, or with the breadth of his hand marked off the heavens? Who has held the dust of the earth in a basket

or weighed the mountains on the scales and the hills in a balance?”

Isaiah 40:12 NIV

Here is an experiment for you. See how much water you can hold in the palm of your hand. Compare that with the water in one lake or one ocean. That gives us a pretty clear picture of how small we are and how big God is. No matter how big we think our problems are, God is big enough to handle them with ease.

When we accept these two precepts, we are on the road to inner peace. Now that we know that God is in charge of all things and he is big enough to handle that job, it is time to start surrendering lots of things to him.

Can you surrender your will, as the Apostles did? Can you confide in God what your plan is and ask him if it is in his will as well? You have been given free will, so you have to choose to let God control your life.

Country music artist Carrie Underwood had a hit song in 2006 entitled "Jesus, Take the Wheel." The song is a story about a young mother, with her child in the back seat, when she loses control of her car on an icy road. As the vehicle is spinning she realizes she is helpless. She surrenders and pleads for Jesus to take the steering wheel. Like most of us, the young mother thought she had everything under control, but when she realized she couldn't calm the situation by her own power, she cried out to Jesus. And when the car came to a safe stop, she accepted Jesus as her Savior.

The song was an award-winner for Underwood and its writers, Brett James, Gordie Sampson and Hillary Lindsey. In 2007 it was the Grammy's song of the year.

The song always reminds me of a bumper sticker that was popular years ago, it read: "Jesus is My Co-Pilot." It wasn't long after that sticker showed up someone came up with a better one: "If Jesus is your Co-Pilot, Change Seats."

Remember, you don't have to wait until you are in the middle of dire circumstances to surrender your will to God's.

Can you surrender your thoughts? We need to let the Holy Spirit fill our minds with God's thoughts. Our earthly minds are so easily swayed to earthly, even sinful, thoughts.

“Set your affection on things above,

not on things on the earth.”

Colossians 3:2 KJV

Can you surrender your body? Can you surrender your addictions? Can you surrender your anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, profane and vulgar words? Can you surrender to the truth in all circumstances and situations?

Tossing all of these obstacles to peace into the garbage can at once would be wonderful, but you most likely will have to discard these disrupters of peace one at a time. The goal is to get better each day, striving to the mark of peace and contentment. The more you surrender, the more peace you will have.

I encourage you to choose love over those disrupters.

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.

“Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.

“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”

Colossians 3:12-15 NIV

