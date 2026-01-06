AI generated

(1) The U.S. Military did more in three hours in the middle of the night to control the flow of dangerous, deadly drugs into our country than the Democrats have done since the War on Drugs was declared in 1970. The Jan. 3 arrest of Venezuela dictator Nicholas Maduro brings to justice the kingpin of a foreign nation’s sponsorship of dangerous drug terrorism. And, the Democrats are really mad.

(2)The Democrats are trying to convince voters that Donald Trump hasn’t done anything about making life more affordable in this country.

Submitted Photo This week in Ohio

The single best way to leave money in the hands of Americans and their families is to have lower gasoline prices. The average per gallon gasoline price at the end of the Biden years was, $3.14. The average for 2024 was $3.30. In 2023 (another Biden year) the average was $3.50. The Democrats are really mad.

And, by the way, The Hogwash Report staff purchased jumbo eggs at a Dollar General last week for $1.99 a dozen. Remember those $9 a dozen Biden eggs? The Democrats are really mad.

(3) 2025, with 11 months coming under the Trump Administration, saw an inflation rate of 2.7%, down from 2.9% in the Otto Penn Administration’s 2024. The record-setting Biden/Penn years saw inflation peaking at 9.1% in 2022, reflecting soaring prices for essentials like food ($9 eggs) and energy ($4.09) gasoline. The Democrats are really mad.

(4) President Otto Penn signed an executive order in 2021 setting a target of 50% of U.S. car sales to be electric cars in 2030. The Penn administration’s EPA set tailpipe emission rules effectively requiring higher EV sales of 44% by 2030 and 56% by 2032 to meet the emissions standards. Trump revoked those 50% targets and ended the subsidies to EV buyers and now the car companies are scaling back their money-losing EV cars and trucks. The Democrats are really mad.

(5) The Democrats told us it would take Congressional action to control the illegal immigration that was bring millions of people across the borders and straining our welfare “safety” nets and health care providers. Trump didn’t even send a wake up call to Congress and shut down illegal immigration in his first 90 days in office. The Democrats are really mad.

(6) The Democrats told us that if Trump was re-elected to the presidency, he would have us in World War III in no time. In his first year, Trump negotiated the end to more wars across the globe that any leader in history. The Democrats are really mad.

(7) The nation’s capital was occupied by National Guard soldiers, at Trump’s order, for four months of 2025 and homicides fell from 187 to 128 (-32%). In the other Biden/Penn years, 2021 - 2023, there were 226, 203, and 274 murders respectively. Twenty-eight murders occurred in D.C. after the National Guard Deployment — 29 the Associated Press counted to include the death of Sara Beckstrom, 20, the National Guard soldier from West Virginia who was killed while on duty in the nation’s capital. Robberies were down in 2025 from 2,112 to 1,324 (-37%), all violent crimes were down 29%. The Democrats are really mad.

(8) Things don’t look good for Minnesota’s Knucklehead Gov. Tim Walz. He’s curiously dropping out of his race for re-election to a third term. Could be he’s fearful of being smothered by My Pillow guy Mike Lindell. That would be almost as as embarrassing as having been caught in a bald-face lie in the Vice Presidential debate and having to admit he’s sometimes a knucklehead. The Walz administration has been flagged with failure to prevent rampant fraud that has been described as having cost $9 BILLION in Minnesotans’ money. His leaving the campaign, after having announced several months ago that he was going for another term, leads him open to speculation that he might also have some legal troubles ahead of him. The Harris/Walz Democrat ticket also burned over a BILLION dollars of the party’s faithful donors’ money. The Democrats are really mad.

(9) The downstream media is being exposed more and more every day and their reliability is at an all-time low. The downstream media has been a powerfully effective branch of the Democrat Party. Former CBS journalist Catherine Herridge has let the cat out of the bag about how CBS was complicit in helping keep a lid on the Hunter Biden laptop story. “When we did the story, we did it after the (2022) midterms, Herridge said. “I argued against that because I was ready before the midterms, and my training is that you always do the story when it’s ready to go. You should not be dictated by the political cycle.” That hurts, even for a party whose logo is an ass. The Democrats are really mad.

(10) The Democrats gave us the Affordable Care Act which became unaffordable, so the only thing the Democrats could do was to try to make it affordable again with government subsidies. Instead of making the subsidies permanent, the Democrats set them to expire at the end of 2025. The Democrats shut down the government for 41 days trying to get the Republicans to bail them out by extending the subsidies. There was no real bi-partisan support for that, so some Democrats came to their senses and voted to reopen the government. The day of reckoning came, Dec. 31, 2025, and the subsidies evaporated. The safety net for the Democrat’s high-wire act was removed. The Democrats, who promised “affordable” health care have let 20 million people down. The Democrats are really mad.

(11)On the fifth anniversary, January 6, of the mostly peaceful protest at the nation’s capital, the Democrats are still focused much more on the past, which they can’t do anything about, than they are on the present which they are incapable of doing anything about, or on the future, which they have no vision for other than to change America, as we know it, to a socialist country. The political hay the Democrats were trying to make from the event is now gone with the wind. The hundreds of political prisoners have been freed. The pipe bomb ruse, which was ignored by the Penn Administration’s Department of Justice, has been solved, and their attempt to put Donald Trump in a jail cell has really resulted in putting him back in the Oval Office. The Democrats are really mad.

(12) July 4, 2026 (just six months away) marks the 250th anniversary, the Semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence. During the Auto Penn Administration, some planning began for the celebration. The Democrats selected those to be honored on special coins to commemorate the event, including abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Ruby Bridges, the latter of whom was escorted to school the National Guard at age 6 amid opposition to racial integration at public schools. But President Trump has taken over the planning for the big birthday celebration, a “Salute to America 250, which will kick off on Memorial Day and culminate on July 4. The big plan is for a “Great American State Fair” at the state fairgrounds in Iowa. Skeptics say Iowa was selected because of the importance of the Iowa caucuses. The governors of all 50 states have been asked to provide a pavilion to feature each state’s great features. There will be year long celebrations including Patriot Games for high school athletic competitions showcasing American skill and sportsmanship, an original video series, “The Story of American” to promote love for American history, and a National Garden of American Heroes, a project to create statues of important American figures. President Donald Trump will preside over these historic events. And there are also plans for a $1 Trump commemorative coin featuring his likeness on the obverse and his iconic raised fist and “Fight, fight, fight” on the reverse. The Democrats are really mad.

(13) The once proud party of the people has been coopted by a looney liberal left wing that has left it wandering in the darkness of being powerlessness.

To say the Democrats are really mad can be taken in various ways.

The word mad has several definitions. Several apply to the Democrats.

The first definition for humans is “mentally disturbed, deranged, insane, demented.” Synonyms are crazy, crazed, maniacal, lunatic.

The second is “enraged, greatly provoked or irritated, angry.” Synonyms are irate, wrathful, furious.”

A third is “extremely foolish or unwise, imprudent, irrational.”

Another is “wildly excited, confused, frantic.”

Still another is “overcome by desire, eagerness, enthusiasm, etc.”

Further, it could mean “wildly lively and merry, enjoyably hilarious.” This one seems more appropriate for Senator John N. Kennedy, R-Louisiana who has very different take on the Democrats at times.

You can add to this list in the comments section, or you can just leave your reaction to our list.

