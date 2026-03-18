Sculptor chiseling the word WRITER into large stone

With so much heavy stuff going on in the world, let’s take the lighter road less traveled today with some Hogwash edification.

We learned long ago that you don’t have to know everything, you just need to know where to find it. Hence, the dictionary.

A lot of writers are prone to throw in a word every now and then that your average, and many above average readers, have never heard of.

As a newspaper copy editor years ago, part of the job entailed editing the columns of the late William F. Buckley, the “father of conservatism” some say. You really didn’t edit Buckley’s column, you just proofread it, and pondered its depth.

Invariably, he would use a word — often in the first sentence — that would send you to the nearest dictionary. For those Gen Z and younger readers, a dictionary in those days was a thick book with printed paper pages defining all the words commonly used in the English language. Today, that would be digitized as dictionary.com.

For instance, in one of his last works, Buckley took Sen. Lowell Weicker to task for proposing a bill that would make it illegal to possess an artifact from the sunken Titanic.

Buckley wrote this opening:

“Sen. Lowell Weicker, I kid you not, has gulled the Senate into passing a bill which reads, ‘Notwithstanding any other provision, no object from the R.M.S. Titanic may be imported into the customs territory of the United States for the purpose of commercial gain…’”

We were stopped at the ninth word, “gulled.”

In the Websters Dictionary of 1828, gull is a verb transitive “To deceive, to cheat; to mislead by deception; to trick, to defraud.

The average, and many below average readers, would have understood most of the synonyms used above, cheat, mislead, trick or defraud, but Buckley’s scholarly prose forced us to expand our vocabulary.

Another example I found was his October 14, 1996 column “My Secret Right-Wing Conspiracy.”

His opening sentence: “On November 4, 1964 Barry Goldwater woke in his desert home, encircled by cactus and other asperities.”

Asperities? Look it up.

When you find its definitions, you have to go to the third one to find the one Buckley offered:

“Roughness of surface; unevenness.”

Without question Buckley conserved newspaper space by using a single word “asperities” rather than saying the home was encircled by ground that was rough and uneven. It saved newspaper space, but it cost me time to look up the word and decipher which meaning applied.

It was beneficial, however, in my quest to learn something new every day.

As I read stuff on Substack, I often come across a writer seeking to “Buckleyize” their writing.

You may or may not have noticed in The Hogwash Report 118.0, I slipped in a word so I could use it as an example in the succeeding THR (which you are now reading).

My mystery word was buried deep in the column, and many would have just read over it to move quickly to the end. Buckley would stop you in the lede sentence to get your attention and expand your vocabulary.

I wrote this: “Trump is trying to make America great again, but heck, it’s already the greatest nation on earth. With all its excrescencies the United States of America offers the greatest hope for anyone to enjoy a safe, prosperous, fulfilling life.”

If you recognized and understood the meaning of “excrescencies” your vocabulary is somewhere in the 125th percentile range. I had to delve into a Thesaurus to find the word. It means things that keep you or a thing from being perfect. It often refers to physical imperfections.

Here are a few examples of other popular Substackers and their propensity to use obscure words.

Jeff Childers, in his popular Covid and Coffee Substack posts, refers to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the oleaginous California governor. He could just say unctuous, fawning or smarmy. He also could just say “slippery” as the first meaning of oleaginous is “having the nature of oil.”

In another Childers post, reference was made to the Brookings Institute explaining the plight of the Iranian people. It said the government was responsible for the immiseration of its citizens.

Some of you might figure this one out. To immiserate someone is to make them miserable or to cause them to become impoverished.

Childers, again, last week wrote this: “Sometimes I wonder whether its newsroom (New York Times) myopia (lack of foresight or discernment; obtuseness) is actually a symptom of bona fide medical problem. Chronic hemp overuse? Late-stage syphilis? Fulminant (occurring suddenly with great intensity or severity) TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

That Childers, in addition to being a talented and successful columnist, is a lawyer, helps us understand his magniloquent use of words.

My fellow Substack friend, Jack Sollataro stumped me with the word “lagniappes”, referring to the lagniappes from the government.

Yep, right there it was on dictionary.com: “Chiefly Southern Louisiana and Southeast Texas. A small gift given with a purchase to a customer, by way of compliment or for good measure; bonus.” [lan-yap, lan-yap]

Jack was talking about all the free things people get from the government. Again, I learned something that day.

A reporter’s job is to cut through the jargon of politicians and police and military officials who actually have their own unnecessary language. Same for us part-time bibliomaniacs.

Last week Sean Hannity was trying to report the news of the terrorist attack at a Michigan synagogue. He succumbed to a police statement that said there was an “incendiary event” at the scene. An incendiary event is a fire or the act of setting a fire. The jargon makes the police report look much more professional.

Reading, hearing and understanding can be perplexing if the writer wants it to be.

Speaking of TDS…

The Mouth of the South, and as Super Substacker Don Surber calls him, the agin’ Cajun, James Carville, has just admitted to having terminal TDS.

“I have TDS,” Carville said last week, “I hate the guy—and you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better. I want it to get worse.”

There’s not enough meds in the world to bring him back. Our only hope is that he will donate his brain to science, if he happens to have one. The Society for an Ethical Cure for TDS could advance its search for a cure with Carville’s donation.

In the meantime, President Trump enjoys living rent free in the cavernous cranium of Sir Carville of Clintondom.

Reports on the Rich and Famous…

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is leaving Seattle and moving to Florida, the latest of the liberals who have had enough of the bereft-of-common sense west coast. He has purchased a $50 million Miami Penthouse.

Meanwhile, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is leaving California and has purchase a $150 million home in the Sunshine State.

That $100 million disparity is the difference in making your money out of coffee or out of thin air.

Why Is That?:

I want to vote on the SAVE ACT, but for some reason the Democrats want me to prove I’m a U.S. Senator.

Another let down

Last week I asked for at least 15 comments on The Hogwash Report 118.0, thinking readers would be excited to comment on why we have such a great country. I got three comments.

Paul M said “The SAVE Act will be the hill they (the Democrats) die on, assuming there’s enough courage to make them tell us why they don’t want it, when 83% of the country does.”

Michael Swartz said, “If minorities voted straight Republican there would be no minority districts.”

Jack Sotallaro said, “…the only thing different about the clowns and jokers that pepper our government today is those who filled that roll one hundred years ago is the the instant communications every person carries on their belt.”

Like I said “What a great country we live in, but who would know?”

The rest of you said nothing, so let’s try this again. Surely you can add something in the comment section. Let’s shoot for 10 comments this week.

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