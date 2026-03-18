Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
6d

Charles - you haven't "gulled" us with the "aspirates" of your vocabulary have you? Or is this just another one of your lagniappes?

Reply
Share
Rick Williams's avatar
Rick Williams
6d

I appreciate learning a new word and become reasonably delighted when a writer presents one I’ve not encountered. A friend and I spend time together on the golf course occasionally and endeavor to introduce a new word into our conversations between swipes at the ball. By the way, we still have one of those weighty dictionaries in our home which I employ from time to time. Joy is found in the small things. Thank you for your thoughts.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles R. Jarvis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture