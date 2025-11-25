Relevant Today

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
7d

We should negotiate the takeover of Cuba and get Russia out of the hemisphere. The same goes for Venezuela. Advise Russia and China of our intention to "free" Venezuela and then get rid of the socialist government. Make both Cuba and Venezuela territories or protectorates until we're sure they will be a welcome addition to the US. I believe the same for countries as I do for immigrants - they're welcome if they'll assimilate, if not, bye bye.

I have the same feeling about bringing Canadian provinces into the US - they have a culture that is much more socialist than ours, and I'm not sure we're a match although I'm convinced they will make excellent allies.

