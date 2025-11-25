AI Generated lphoto

Imagine living on less than $10 per month, a ration of two gallons of gasoline a month and having access to electricity just two hours a day.

“Impossible!” You say.

No, it’s happening in one country.

In that country an 80-year old woman who has been retired for 30 years now receives $9.40 a month from her government’s pension. That amount was just $3.60 a month until August of this year when it was nearly tripled to the $9.40 figure. (1)

That increase benefitted almost 1.6 million people in that country, or about 16 percent of its population. But many more live off a similar amount of state paid income.

Christian missionaries to that country return the the U.S. to tell the same story about life in the country in discussion. The locals had to pool their gas rations to provide gasoline for the missionaries’ bus to their town. The Americans brought gifts of products that are unattainable in that country, but are triflings here.

A staggering 89 percent of families in that county live in extreme poverty, defined as income of below $1.90 a day ($57 per month).

This is in a socialist country whose government says there is no homelessness in the country, yet it’s difficult to tell the difference between the homed and the homeless. This socialist/communist country guarantees housing and “strong family support networks.”

AI Generated Photo

The Hogwash Report is looking at this as a result of the election of an avowed socialist as Mayor of New York. He hasn’t guaranteed housing for everyone, but he has proposed lots of “free” stuff (paid for by taxpaying citizens), including free bus transportation throughout the city.

Bernie Sanders, the 84-year-old U.S. Senator who has represented Vermont for the past 20 years, is a self-described Democratic Socialist, who constantly rails against oligarchs and successful free enterprise companies and business owners.

Sanders has become the grandfatherly idol for those who have not lived long enough to have seen,

or have been educated on, the destruction of the many societies that have tried socialism and failed with it. Sanders had the Democrat presidential nomination snatched away from him by a last-ditch effort to propel Joe Biden onto the ballot in 2020. That’s how close we have come to electing an avowed socialist. Obama was an socialist, but not an avowed one.

Bernie, born in Brooklyn, must be proud that his native city will now be led by a socialist. He endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor in the June 2025 primary. Sanders publicly supported Mamdani’s campaign, joined him in rallies, and praised his progressive agenda for the city.

Also endorsing Mamdani was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District. So many young people are becoming enamored of socialists.

They need to see what the socialist/communists can do to a country or a city. They would not have to go far to do that. All they would have to do is take a trip to Cuba — a socialist country just 90 miles from Miami. While Cuba’s capital, Havana, shows some signs of normalcy, if you ignore the pieced-together 1950s automobiles still traveling the streets. The young would-be

socialists should go out into the countryside to see the devastation that has befallen Cuba.

That’s where people live on government subsidy of $10 per month, two gallons of gasoline per month, and electric for just a few hours a day.

Socialist societies always run out of other people’s money to support those who cannot support themselves because of an economy that cannot flourish without investments by someone other than the government.

Fidel Castro took power over Cuba in a revolution in 1959. At that time about half of the people in Cuba were in dire poverty — that number is 89 percent today. Yet in the 1920s it was considered one of the richest countries in the Americas, even though the wealth was not evenly distributed. By 1958, before the revolution, average income was about $350 per year, roughly the same amount that 89 percent of Cubans live on today, after years of inflation. In 2023 alone the inflation rate in Cuba was between 30 and 40 percent, depending which report you see.

In 1960, when the Cuban government nationalized properties belonging to American citizens, the U.S. put punishing economic sanctions in place against Cuba.

In 1962, when Nikita Khrushchev tried to put Russian nuclear missiles in Cuba, within easy striking distance of the U.S., our relationship with Cuba changed again.

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy ordered a naval blockade to stop delivery of the missiles. His administration then negotiated with the Soviet Union. In exchange for the Soviets’ removing their missiles, Kennedy agreed to not invade Cuba.

We haven’t invaded Cuba, but a lot of the sanctions are still in place. There have been periods of loosening of the sanctions in attempt to more normalize relations with our neighbor, but earlier this year the Trump Administration significantly tightened economic sanctions against Cuba, with additional restrictions on travel and financial access.

That brings us to this observation from The Hogwash Report.

As Trump is negotiating the peace between Russia and Ukraine, he should demand that Russia allow the U.S. to — as peacefully as possible — remove the Cuban government leaders and allow the U.S. to annex the island as a U.S. Territory or maybe even have it become a state.

If Trump is allowing Russia to keep the land it has conquered in Ukraine, he should demand Putin relinquish control of Cuban soil.

Frankly, while the Russians were occupied in their assault on Ukraine, the U.S. should have taken control of Cuba. As Americans, we should be ashamed to allow a country so close to our shore to crush people to such depths of poverty with their socialist governance.

Cuba Would Define Rubio’s Role

We are somewhat shocked that Secretary of State Marco Rubio hasn’t been pounding on President Trump’s desk to liberate Cuba. Maybe he has, but it hasn’t been reported. It seems our country’s leadership has simply ignored the potential of the island and accepted the inhumane treatment of its people.

Liberating Cuba could be a crowning moment for Rubio and another notch on Trump’s belt of wins.

Russia, which has offered little support for Cuba in recent years, has now proposed a $1 billion investment in Cuba’s economy by 2030.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced last week that Saudi Arabia would be investing $1 TRILLION in the U.S. Trump could direct $1 Billion of that to go to Cuba and he would still have $999 Billion left.

President Trump has a plan to rebuild Gaza; he needs a plan to rebuild Cuba.

The war has drained Russia and for Putin, this would be a good way to strengthen relations with the U.S. and be able to step away from any responsibility for Cuba’s financial plight.

The Evils of Socialism

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican representing Little Havana in Miami, last week got her anti-socialism resolution to the floor, after a long struggle, and surprise, surprise it passed 285-98 — 86 Democrats supported it.

Her parents, who are Cuban refugees, schooled her on the evils of socialism. Her resolution pointed out, among many other things, that “many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalen, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

Now there’s a list that only 98 Democrats wish to be associated with. Is there a chink in the armor of the lockstep Democrats?

Salazar’s resolution also reminded that Thomas Jefferson and James Madison warned against socialism in America’s infancy.

Just So You Know…

Some new cars are getting into Cuba from China, mostly owned by the government.

Mexico and Canada are two of the strongest trading partners for Cuba.

Cuba has to ration electricity because it’s power plants are old and are powered by fossil fuels only. Venezuela was a large supplier of oil for Cuba, but that country (also a socialist country) has fallen on hard times, too, so not getting enough oil to refine is causing the country’s electric grid to require rationing.

Looks Like Comey Skates

With the federal judge’s dismissal of the indictments against James ‘The Weasel’ Comey on Monday, it looks like Comey skates on this one — the statute of limitations ran out on these charges, which were filed a few days before the 5-year mark.

Here’s what AI says:

“Yes, the statute of limitations for Comey’s charges has expired, meaning he cannot be recharged with the same offenses, following a federal judge’s dismissal of the indictment on November 24, 2025. The judge dismissed the indictment because the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, (allegedly) was not lawfully appointed, making the indictment void from the start. Because the indictment was void, it did not stop the statute of limitations from running, which had already expired.”

We’ll have to see how this plays out. Will Pam Bondi take this to the Supreme Court or just bank on getting Comey and others on new treasonous conspiracy charges?

Another liberal judge, appointed by Bill Clinton, just killed the excitement of the indictment.

Share

(1) From Article by Dariel Pradas in

Thanks for reading.

Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

Leave a comment

Or, you could just buy me a cup of coffee here