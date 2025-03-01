Cleaning out the cobwebs of my mind…

What We Came Here For…

The weather has warmed up here in Georgia and the last few days have been wonderful, kissing the 80-degree mark on the front porch thermometer. The bulbs are breaking through and the banana leaves are sprouting again. They started leafing out a week ago, but the cold weather bit them back. A few azalea blooms are peeking out. The rose bushes are showing fresh new leaves. It’s an exciting time to be outdoors without the hoodie. It’s what we come to Georgia for in the winter months, but this year it took most of three months to warm up. The weather back in Ohio, however, has been brutal this year, so we’re still very happy in Georgia.

Takin’ It Easy…

Yesterday I didn’t do anything of consequence, but I didn’t get finished, so I’m still doing that today.

The Chickens Are Going On Strike

With the price of a dozen eggs eclipsing $10 in many places, it’s going to get worse. The chickens are going on strike. Egg prices are up 500 percent, but the farmers are still just paying them chicken feed wages. (You might have to be a certain age to get that joke)

Splurging at The Diner

A nephew was in town this week and we went out to our favorite diner and splurged, we consumed a whole half dozen of those golden eggs.

After placing our order the waitress gave us an estimate of the cost and said we would have show we had the cash to cover it or she would have to get our credit card pre-approved for that large amount. (Not really, but it makes a funny story)

I’m considering putting a lock on our refrigerator. You can’t leave your valuables unsecured these days.

Cops Have Not Cracked the Egg Caper

Remember last month when police in Pennsylvania were scrambling to find the culprits who stole 100,000 eggs from a trailer. Well, they haven’t gotten a break in the case yet. The 8,333 dozen eggs were valued at about $40,000 at the time, but now they are worth twice that.

So far, the only person of interest is the Easter Bunny, but he hasn’t been seen hopping down the bunny trail lately.

Fire Consumes Curly Fries

No one was injured, but about 40,000 pounds of curly fries were burned to a crisp when a tractor trailer caught on fire in Maine last week. With enough catsup they may still be edible. It would take a pretty hot fire to burn a load of frozen potatoes in February in Maine. I’m guessing they were headed to an Arby’s near you. Photo courtesy of the York Fire Department/Facebook.

Speaking of Locking Up Your Valuables

The Associated Press reports that an 18-carat gold toilet was swiped from an English country mansion where Winston Churchill was born.

Three men went on trial this week for the theft of the one-of-a-kind golden throne. Prosecutors said the well-planned heist took less than five minutes to pull off. One of the three men was responsible for the theft and the other two helped sell the spoils, the prosectors told the court.

The purloined potty (credit that phrase to the AP writer Brian Kelley) has not been recovered. It was likely cut up and sold.

The toilet was hooked up to plumbing at the Blenheim Mansion when it was cut loose. The thief left the water running as he hauled off the booty.

The piece originally was a satirical piece of art titled “America” by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan who was poking fun at excessive wealth. It weighed over 215 pounds and was insured for $6 million dollars. The value of the gold was $3.5 million.

The piece had previously been displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Sticks Are Trending

If you ever picked up a stick and said, “This is a neat stick,” you are not as weird as you might think.

An npr.org story says there is an internet community of millions who love sticks.

“Stick Nation” is a worldwide movement, the story says. It thrives on irreverent, fantastical and downright wholesome descriptions of sticks and the people rank them. On TikTok it’s cleverly known as StickTok.

Boone Hogg (that’s his real name) an Logan Jugler (his real name, too) found a special stick on the side of a Utah trail in 2023. It was a weathered and warn down stick, but it had “some excellent grain on it” an a “nice grip,” Hogg said to Jugler.

They thought it would be funny to create a stick review account and post a video describing the stick and its advantageous properties. It was meant as an inside joke with friends, but the New York Times wrote about them and their follower count skyrocketed.

Who knew the stodgy Times readers cared so much about sticks. (I always wanted to use the word “stodgy” in a column)

There are posts about sticks shaped like hands, ones that resemble snakes, sticks with forks for slingshots, twisted and beetle-gnawed sticks.There are puns aplenty, like the “Log Ness Monster,” found on the banks of Loch Ness in Scotland.

Hundreds of videos a day are offered up. Hogg says some sticks are passed down from generation to generation. Who knew?

In 2025 they are planning “Stick Quests” where people are sent out on real-life searches for specific sticks. They will have a “Travel Log” where members of Stick Nation can pass the same stick off to each other.

They also have a book coming out that will feature all the cool sticks you can shake a stick at. (Another good line from the writer, Alina Hartounian for NPR.

Hey! maybe we could have a “Rock Nation” and have rocks as pets. Oh really? Somebody already thought of pet rocks back in 1975? Who knew?

