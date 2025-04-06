Sharing the Living Water

CHARLES R. JARVIS

Good Sunday Morning…

Photo by Charles R. Jarvis in Farmdale, Ohio

The fawn and the crane are very different species, but they both are dependent on this Ohio stream. The deer needs the water to quench its thirst. The crane gets its food from the water. For them it’s living water, sustenance, they can’t live without it. Without it they would wither away. They share this water with other species as well, some of which would be their enemies.

Jesus went to a well in Samaria where he encountered a Samaritan woman. They were different as Jesus was a Jew. He asked the woman for a drink. The Bible story doesn’t tell us if she actually did give Jesus water after she rebuffed him by pointing out that Jews and Samaritans do not get along.

Jesus offered her “living water” which was not drawn from a well. The “living water” he was offering was salvation and a relationship with himself, the Messiah, God and the Holy Spirit. He told her, if she drank the “living water” she would never thirst again.

“Anyone who drinks this water will soon become thirsty again. But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life.” John 4:13-14

Just as the fawn and the crane are sharing their living water, we must share with others the living water that is within us, even with people who are not like us.

The woman at the well, left her water pot behind and raced back to the village to tell everyone about the living water and the man she met at the well.

On the last and greatest day of the festival, Jesus stood and said in a loud voice, “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” John 7:37-38

Does your village need to hear about the salvation of the living water and the giver of grace, Jesus Christ?

See you in church…