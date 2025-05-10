Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

Dennis
13hEdited

Ringer looks like a really great pet. Also heavy enough to be an attack dog if you can throw him accurately. Or simply beat an intruder with it if your aim is no longer major league caliber. Woof! Woof! Clang!!!

2 replies by Charles R. Jarvis and others
Melissa Fountain
14h

You got a dog. I was so excited for you that I was going to share a photo of mine. BWA-hahahaha! You are so on a roll today! My favorite was the "bad news" at the start. I DO hope that road construction is not stopped. It would be a turrible thang out here in the mid west. Blessings to You and Yours and I hope that Mrs. Jarvis found something fun and unique too.

1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
5 more comments...

