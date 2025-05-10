Random Thoughts From the Front Porch…

Protests, Protests, Protests

I’m telling you, somebody out there will protest everything that happens. I saw an orange sign this week that read “End Road Construction.” We need roads and we need roads to be fixed. Why would anyone want to end road construction.

No News Is Good News

I stopped watching TV news a long time ago, but I recently was traveling and stopped at a hotel in Wytheville, Va. During breakfast, the TV was broadcasting early morning news on WFXR. The station is a Fox News affiliate in Roanoke, Va.

In the 15 minutes or so that I paid attention the stories on the broadcast, that I heard, would have scared most normal watchers to near death.

It started with three liberals sitting on the Capitol steps railing about all things Trump, saying he has done nothing to lower prices. The next story featured sources scaring us about the tariffs and the trade wars and the shortages they could cause.

Then came the kicker. Apparently somewhere in Virginia, a snake fell from the ceiling of a restaurant right into a woman’s margarita. I’ll spare you the details, but if you want them Google “snake falls into margarita” and you’ll find the story. Needless to say, almost everyone who was paying attention in the hotel breakfast area looked up at the ceiling.

Then there was a commercial break for some non profit, I think, that was offering hope. I thought that was pretty smart marketing, because the newscast would have you believe there is no hope.

The last story, before I was able to escape the breakfast room, was about how global warming was killing our eco system and bleaching the Atlantic coral reefs.

Not one positive, uplifting story was provided in the time I watched.

WFXR should change it’s call letters to WCLN… Chicken Little News. It gives new meaning to the old saying, “No news is good news.”

Since I have tried, in my later years, to not allow the news or anyone to spoil my day, I climbed in my car and my wife and I enjoyed a sunny day drive for the next six hours.

Flea Market Fun

Last week I wrote about how spring had sprung in northeast Ohio. I can report that it’s a cool, wet spring. The high was in the 50s on Friday. My wife and I went to the famous Hartville Flea Market. Less than five minutes in, my wife wanted money to buy a sweater. One vendor just sat in the back of his pickup, in a chair, wrapped in a blanket. Eventually warm sunshine was competing with the chilled wind from the north.

The Perfect Dog for Me…

Let me show you the clever find I came home with.

I bought this from a vendor, not its maker, whom I do not know. But, as you can see it’s a doggie made from metal parts that have been welded together to look like a short-in-length dachshund.

The metal artist took an old bitbrace for the body, tail and nose. The ears are heads from golf irons. The eyes are encased ball bearings. His legs are two horse shoes. He’s a rescue dog, since all of his parts were rescued from the junk pile. It’s all pretty ingenious, if you ask me.

We’ve been wanting a dog, but we travel so much we need a self-sufficient pet.

I asked a lot of questions, before deciding this was the one. I learned he doesn’t eat much; hardly ever barks. He’s learned the “stay” command. This breed does not require daily walks around the neighborhood, won’t chase cars and will never need a trip to the vet (maybe a welder). He’s house-broken and always wears that happy face.

I’ve named him “Ringer” because of his horseshoe legs. I’m going too try to train him to hold the door open for me, and he will be lots of company as I ponder on the front porch, too.

Thanks for reading.

