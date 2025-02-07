AI generated protest of a bad call…

NFL officials are getting a bad rap, or are they?

Throughout the history of athletics there have been critical missed calls and as long as humans are the primary arbiters of the games’ rules, there will continue to be. Even with instant replays, the officials don’t always get it right.

With very few exceptions, officials from kids sports to pro sports try to get things right. There’s always somebody watching, and those somebody’s appreciate right calls, even if they are against their preferred team.

But lately, the NFL officials are getting a lot of scrutiny and some of their calls are difficult to condone.

My beef is with the pass interference calls. We seem to allow defenders to push, shove, and grab all the way down the field.

Then when the ball arrives, it’s like a rodeo. If the defender doesn’t ride the receiver for the full eight seconds, there’s no interference.

Several times in the final weeks of the NFL season there were obvious situations where the defender was all over the receiver with an official watching the whole thing and he couldn’t or wouldn’t pull his flag.

When you have quarterbacks doing the color analysis for TV, they are going to call that out.

If the real purpose of instant replay, and instant replay officials, is to “get it right,” why not let the coaches challenge pass interference calls.

Uncalled pass interference can easily determine which team wins. It’s important to get that right.

Time is a concern, I understand that. But we spend untold minutes trying to determine if a caught ball touches the ground as the receiver is being tackled. Sometimes, they even get that right. But often it’s so difficult to determine they just let the human official’s call stand due to inconclusive evidence one way or the other.

There are pass interference calls that are “reviewed” only by the broadcasters that show a preponderance of evidence that the defender was guilty of interfering the receiver before the ball arrives. All “no calls” stand.

Receivers Still Make It Look Easy…

NFL receivers are making highlight reels galore. Miraculous one-handed catches are almost the norm these days. When the defenders are allowed to grab or obstruct one hand as often as they do, there would be a lot fewer catches if the receivers hadn’t gotten really good at the one-hand snatch. Sticky gloves? Just asking for a friend.

Let’s Get It Right For the Gamblers…

Troy Aikman, former Dallas quarterback and now ESPN color guy, brings up and interesting, yet concerning point: Lots of money can change hands as a result of a blown call by officials.

Here’s what Romo said on Instagram five days ago:

“The league is in partners with a number of these gambling services. So here you are, the league is promoting gambling, people are gambling more than they ever have before, and those types of calls, there’s a lot at stake, regardless, especially when there’s a lot of money changing hands as well. So I think we owe to the fans to get it right. We are at a point in time when I think we can. We can get it more right. Thats my position. Just trying to lean on the NFL, we’ve got to fix this in the off season.”

Can’t we get it right for the teams, the players and the fans, too?

Now Just Hold On…

Holding is another problem area. Why does it seem like it’s called in critical situations and not at other times. We have all heard, “Well, there’s holding on every play.”

If no one ever got in trouble for robbing a liquor store, they’d be robbed every day. Well, maybe that’s not a great analogy. Maybe it’s like marijuana use, for years it was illegal but everybody did it, so they made it legal.

Maybe they should just legalize holding and pass interference if they are not going to enforce those rules.

Spotting the Ball Can Be Difficult…

The big issue in the Chiefs/Bills game was the spotting the ball on a critical fourth down play for the Bills. One referee was marking it as a first down. Another spotted the ball short. The call went to the referee saying it was short and the video review couldn’t definitively overrule it.

That type of call has probably occurred thousands of times in the history of the NFL. When there is a pile of 200-300 pound men, it has always been difficult to get the spot precise.

Under the Microscope…

Super Bowl LIX will have the game’s officials being watched ever-so-closely. Fans of every team not based in Kansas City will be looking to point out any alleged bias favoring the Chiefs in their quest for the first three-peat in Super Bowl History.

Ron Torbert will be the referee, his second Super Bowl assignment. He worked Super Bowl LVI, when the Rams beat the Bengals, 23-20.

Boris Cheek will be the side judge, working his fourth Super Bowl, going all the way back to XLII. That’s XVII years, right. It’s hard to add and subtract Roman numerals.

Others as assigned include:

Umpire Mike Morton, who played seven NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl Ring in the 1999 season with the Titans.

Down Judge Max Causey

Line Judge Mark Steward

Field Judge Mearl Robinson

Back Judge Jonah Monroe

Replay official Kevin Brown.

Do your best guys and let the replays do the rest.

Prediction:

Historically, Indian Chiefs wore eagle feathers on their fancy headdresses. That would seem to give the edge to the Chiefs, but the Chiefs wore the eagle feathers in reverence to the strength and power of the eagles. Based on that unscientific information, Eagles 31 Chiefs 23.

List your prediction here. Closest gets the prize in Sports Extra 7.0.

